There are not many tough choices for you to make in Saints Row. Everything for the most part is pretty straightforward. Almost always choose the most deadly route whether it comes to weapon selection or getting through these “obstacles” called humans. However, there is a distinct point in the story where you are given the choice to either shoot or fire Atticus. Here is what happens when you take either choice.

Should you shoot or fire Atticus in Saints Row?

This decision pops up at the end of the mission “Severence Package.” After you have finished destroying everything for Myra to smear Atticus’ reputation, you will be appointed to the board of directors for Marshall where your vote decides his fate. However, the only choice you have here is to shoot him where he stands or simply fire him.

It doesn’t really matter which decision you make, the game still goes down the same path. The only difference will be if you have your character shoot him dead right there or he storms out of the door angrily. Regardless of his fate, Myra will still sign ownership of the Saints back over to you and threaten you not to mess with her.

It might be a little disappointing to some that this decision does not really go anywhere. While this title doesn’t really give you decisions to drastically change the story, there were moments of that in past games. It would have been interesting to see Atticus come back and try to attack you in the world with a group of special forces if you left him alive, but from what we have seen, he makes no appearance after the encounter in the board room.