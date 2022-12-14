Should you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3? Answered

The Witcher 3 is unquestionably one of the best open-world RPGs ever made. Whether you decided to give it a go because of the great reception since its original release or because of the Netflix series, you are getting a lengthy adventure. That said, this is a direct sequel to the previous game in the series and they have an impact on the events of this game. The first time you start up The Witcher 3, you will be asked to simulate a Witcher 2 save if you never played that title. Here is what you need to know about that feature.

Should you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3?

If you did play The Witcher 2, we recommend going through with the simulation process in The Witcher 3. While they call it simulating, you actually have full control of what happens. When you do this, you will eventually reach a quest in the story called Imperial Audience. It is a few hours in, so don’t worry about not seeing anything about it in the early going. You will be asked questions about certain characters and events that happened in the previous games which will decide if and when those people show up in your save. These choices can also affect your chance of being able to undertake certain quests.

If you decide to not simulate the Witcher 2 save, these questions will be decided by a run of predetermined choices that the developers implemented. We really only recommend this if you don’t care too much about what happened previously in the series.

If you are on PC and have a Witcher 2 save, you can actually import that directly into The Witcher 3 and automatically pick up where you were. Unfortunately for console players, this option is not available with the second game being on older consoles and not accessible.