How to redeem all The Witcher 3 My Rewards

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is here with plenty of extra goodness to go around. You’ll find new weapons and armor for Geralt to wear, Gwent cards, and a Witcher comic book as well. This all pairs nicely alongside the graphic enhancements, photo mode, and added quests in the update. Here’s how to unlock each reward for the long-awaited update.

Related: All new content included in The Witcher 3’s Next Gen update

How to get new armaments

There are two swords, an armor set, trousers, gauntlets, and a pair of boots for Geralt to find in the game. The full set is known as the Thousand Flowers and includes the Sword of a Thousand Flowers, Armor of Thousand Flowers, Gauntlets of Thousand Flowers, Boots of a Thousand Flowers, Trousers of a Thousand Flowers, and the sword of White Widow of the Valley of Flowers.

To unlock them, you simply log into the game and they’ll be waiting for you. First, you’ll need to head to the main menu of The Witcher 3 and find the ‘My Rewards’ section. Log into your account to get started. You will also need a GOG account to unlock one of the rewards. Open the official website and sign into your account there as well. Then, all you have to do is travel to the Royal Palace in Vizima. Once there, open the letter from Yennefer in your inventory and follow the instructions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Rewards

Players who own Gwent can sign into the same account where you own The Witcher 3 in the card game. Gwent rewards include a Roach card complete with the horse standing on a rooftop. The other reward is a special cardback for your Gwent deck of cards.

Image via CD Projekt RED

How to get The Witcher comic book

The final Witcher 3 reward is a comic book titled The Witcher Comic Kiddo. To unlock it, sign into your GOG account and make sure it’s connected to your copy of The Witcher 3. Once that is complete, head to the official site to download your copy of the comic.