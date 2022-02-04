Should you trust the Colonel or side with Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

The entire time you are playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you are focused on the main quest of Aiden finding his sister Mia. However, along the way, you meet survivors and get connected into their stories as well. There is probably no better example of this than Lawan, who was also experimented on as a child.

In the game’s epilogue, you are stuck with an important timed decision that will decide how the next hour or so of gameplay will be handled for you. After entering the Colonel’s stronghold, you find Lawan holding him up with a crossbow. Here is what happens when you trust the Colonel or side with Lawan.

It should go without saying, there are some spoilers ahead. This is how we understand the following situations up to this point, but if you have taken some different choices than us, there may be slight alterations here. We will update this article for as much as we know.

Trust the Colonel

If you choose to trust the Colonel, Lawan will not get injured like she does in the other scenario, but she will storm out angrily. Jack Matt will also be very angry with this decision and say he is going to kill you.

While talking with the Colonel, he will show you some of Waltz’s notes and then lead you to a tower. Jack Matt will appear and try to kill you, but Frank will stop him if he is alive in your game. If Frank is dead, you may have a fight with Jack Matt, but we do not know for sure as of this writing.

Side with Lawan

If you side with Lawan, you tell her to shoot the Colonel. At this, his wife jumps in front of the bolt, and a guard strikes Lawan in the stomach with a mace and knocks her down. You then have to kill all the guards in the area before checking on Lawan, who tells you to lower the bulkheads to let Jack’s men into the fort.

After trying to lower the bulkheads, more guards and the Colonel’s champion appear. Kill them and then finally lower the bulkheads. This drains a portion of the city that was completely flooded and lets the Peacekeepers storm in and take over the fort. You also get teased with a new special infected.

After finding the Colonel’s wife, you meet up with Jack Matt and chase after the Colonel, who took some men and ran for a bunker in the formerly flooded district. As you enter this area, the new infected you find here all run at you and explode, so be careful while traversing this spot. They will gang up on you and give you no chance to escape.

Once you reach the bunker, you drop in and kill more guards before confronting the Colonel. He tells you that Waltz is going to X13 and then shoots himself. This puts Aiden on the right path towards the final bit of the game.

We recommend trusting the Colonel for this choice. The decision does not have huge impact on the ending, rather just your personal relationship with Jack Matt and Lawan, but the exploding zombies in the wetlands really is more of a headache than it is worth.