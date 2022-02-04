Should you work with Juan or stick with Jack Matt in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will likely come across some characters that you really like. However, you will probably encounter some jerks that you can’t stand as well along the way. After working for the head of the Peacekeepers, Jack Matt, for a bit, you will deal with Juan, who is about as difficult as they come. While talking with Juan, you have a decision to work with him or stick with Jack Matt. Here is what happens on either side.

This is what we currently understand of the below situations. If you have taken some different routes to here than us, there is potential for some differences. We will update this article with as much relevant information we can find.

Work with Juan

If you work with Juan, he will put you on a mission to fix a listening device for Rainer so he can spy on Jack Matt. You will have to chase down and fight a scientist named Kurt to repair it, but he doesn’t have the parts yet. After killing a demolisher and finding the parts in a cathedral, he will fix it. Then you return to Juan and Rainer will find the UV lamps that Jack Matt wanted.

With this choice, Juan will not be executed by Jack Matt, but your relationship with the Peacekeeper leader will be strained and can lead to a potential fight down the road.

Stick with Jack Matt

If you stick with Jack Matt, Juan will give you directions to go find a man named Demoulin, who has the UV lamps Jack Matt ordered. When you arrive at his location, you will have to kill a bunch of zombies and knock on the barricade that some people are hiding behind. At this point, a Demolisher will attack you called Wrecking Ball. Kill it, and you talk to Demoulin, who will send you on a trip to find some of his missing men. Find the last survivors, and you will be pointed to a couple of containers with UV lamps in them on top of a skyscraper.

When you scale the building and find the UV lamps, another Demolisher will appear and knock the container you are in off the roof. Luckily, the cables barely hold you up, so you can climb back up and fight that Demolisher. Enter the second container and get the UV lamps when it’s dead. You are then called back to talk to Juan.

After you get back to Juan, you are told of an apparent suicide mission, and this is where the story gets back to on the same path.

Later on in the story, Juan is set to be executed by Jack Matt. There is nothing you can do to stop this.