Sifu: All Shrine locations in The Club

Sifu’s Shrines grant a variety of bonuses that are sure to help you stay alive on your quest for vengeance. Most levels have three Shrines hidden throughout, and you’ll want to grab all of them to give yourself the best chance of survival.

The Club is one of Sifu’s tougher levels, thanks to its overabundance of enemies. Towards the end of the level, you’ll go through a combat gauntlet consisting of many high-tier opponents before challenging the brutish fighter, Sean, in a boss fight. To prepare for this level’s combat-heavy conclusion, here’s where you can find every Shrine in The Club.

Shrine #1: On the dance floor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll run into this Shrine very shortly after starting the level. Right after you enter the nightclub, you’ll fight against a large group before you’re challenged by a miniboss on the dance floor. After you defeat the miniboss, you can scoop up this Shrine, which is seated on top of some boxes under the DJ booth.

Shrine #2: Right before the trials

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the main path, you’ll eventually enter a room filled with non-hostile NPCs training and preparing for the trials. As soon as you enter this room, turn left and you’ll see a woman stretching. The Shrine is located to the left of her.

Shrine #3: Before the boss battle

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find The Club’s final Shrine right before you take on Sean. Before entering the boss’ room, look to the right of the slightly-opened door to see the Shrine.