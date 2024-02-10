Skull and Bones Cargo, Warehouse & Cache Management Tips

Recommended Videos

Turns out being a pirate isn’t all about drinking booze and singing songs while enjoying a bonfire’s warmth. In Skull and Bones, managing your inventory is the key to success.

It’s easy to hoard goodies until your ship’s cargo is overflowing with useless stuff. Whether you’re plundering riches or engaging in fierce naval battles, having the right goods on board can mean the difference between victory and Davy Jones’ locker. In this guide, I’ll give you the best inventory management tips in Skull and Bones.

How to Increase Cargo in Skull and Bones

To increase your cargo hold in Skull and Bones, you can either manage your ship to add storage furniture or craft larger ships with more cargo capacity.

From any outpost’s docks , select the option Manage Ship and navigate to the furniture option . Certain furniture items can boost your cargo capacity.

, select the option and navigate to the . Certain furniture items can boost your cargo capacity. Head to the nearest Shipwright and craft a larger, sturdier ship with a larger cargo capacity from the get-go.

Can You Lose Your Cargo in Skull and Bones?

Yes, you can lose your precious cargo in Skull and Bones. If your ship is sunk during battle, your cargo will be dropped into the sea.

There are ways to retrieve it, whether it’s sunk to the depths or plundered by scurvy scallywags. Head back to the Pirate Den for a partial respawn, salvage what you can from yer shipwreck, or snatch up loose cargo driftin’ about the waves.

What Should You Keep in Your Cargo in Skull and Bones

The items you don’t need to carry all the time can go to your warehouse. The only things you should keep in your cargo in Skull and Bones are cooked grub, repair kits, and cannonballs for your voyages.

TIP: Warehouse and Cache inventories are shared. If you run into a Cache on a random island, store goods you want sent to your warehouse to keep them safe.

Stockpile building and crafting materials like planks and metal in your warehouse since you’ll only use them for crafting at outposts.

What Items Are Safe to Sell in Skull and Bones?

Naturally, you’ll run into plenty of treasures during your pirate adventures. Here are the best-selling tips for Skull and Bones: