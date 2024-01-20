Small Settlement Merchant Location & Shop Item List

Recommended Videos

Merchants are dotted everywhere on the map in Palworld, but the Samll Settlement Merchant is the first one most players are likely to encounter. He has a wide selection of items on sale, most of which can be incredibly useful in the early game.

One of the most important NPCs in Palworld’s early game is the Small Settlement Merchant. While a Wandering Merchant visits the player soon after the game starts, it’s this stationary one who makes the biggest difference to a playthrough. He’s got all the items that players will need to build the objects required for early base uprgades and items required to take on tough foes.

Where to Find the Small Settlement Merchant in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Small Settlement Merchant is located in the Small Settlement in Palworld, very close to the Small Settlement Fast Travel Point. Players can see the exact location of the Fast Travel Point in the image above.

The Merchant himself is inside the building at the opposite end of the Small Settlement to the Fast Travel Point. He’s easy to spot thanks to his bright red coat that makes him stick out like a sore thumb to us as we approach the area.

Every Item the Small Settlement Merchant Sells

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the table below, we’ve listed every item that the Small Settlement Merchant sells, how much they cost, and why they might be useful to players. Anyone hoping to boost their progression in Palworld early on should spend their Gold here because it’ll really help them out.

Item Price Why It’s Useful Long-Eared Headband Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Witch Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Farming Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Bowler Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Gumoss Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Penking Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold Hats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted. Pal Sphere 120 Gold Used to capture Pals in the world. Arrow 5 Gold Used with the Bow to shoot Pals and enemies. Low Grade Medical Supplies 240 Gold Heals Cols and Sprains for Pals. Medical Supplies 800 Gold Treat Ulcers and Fractures for Pals. High Grade Medical Supplies 3,000 Gold Heals Weakened and Depressed states for Pals. Berry Seeds 50 Gold Used to grow Berries in a player’s base. Wheat Seeds 100 Gold Used to grow Wheat in a player’s base. Egg 50 Gold Used in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals. Milk 50 Gold Used in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals. Red Berries 50 Gold Used in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals. Wheat 100 Gold Used in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals. Wool 100 Gold Used to make Cloth and other items by the player. Leather 150 Gold Used in crafting for outfits and various other items. Bone 100 Gold Used to create high quality Paldium. Horn 300 Gold Used to create machines by the player. Electric Organ 200 Gold Used for various electrical crafting recipes. Venom Gland 100 Gold Used to craft Poison Arrows and more. Flame Organ 100 Gold Used to create Fire Arrows and more.

