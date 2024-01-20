Small Settlement Merchant Location & Shop Item List

The Small Settlement Merchant carries some essential items all Palworld players will need at some point in their journey.

small settlement merchant palworld featured image

Screenshot by Gamepur

Merchants are dotted everywhere on the map in Palworld, but the Samll Settlement Merchant is the first one most players are likely to encounter. He has a wide selection of items on sale, most of which can be incredibly useful in the early game.

One of the most important NPCs in Palworld’s early game is the Small Settlement Merchant. While a Wandering Merchant visits the player soon after the game starts, it’s this stationary one who makes the biggest difference to a playthrough. He’s got all the items that players will need to build the objects required for early base uprgades and items required to take on tough foes.

Where to Find the Small Settlement Merchant in Palworld

small settlement merchant map location in palworld
Screenshot by Gamepur

The Small Settlement Merchant is located in the Small Settlement in Palworld, very close to the Small Settlement Fast Travel Point. Players can see the exact location of the Fast Travel Point in the image above.

The Merchant himself is inside the building at the opposite end of the Small Settlement to the Fast Travel Point. He’s easy to spot thanks to his bright red coat that makes him stick out like a sore thumb to us as we approach the area.

Every Item the Small Settlement Merchant Sells

small settlement merchant inventory in palworld
Screenshot by Gamepur

In the table below, we’ve listed every item that the Small Settlement Merchant sells, how much they cost, and why they might be useful to players. Anyone hoping to boost their progression in Palworld early on should spend their Gold here because it’ll really help them out.

ItemPriceWhy It’s Useful
Long-Eared Headband Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Witch Hat Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Farming Hat Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Bowler Hat Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Gumoss Cap Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Penking Cap Schematic 1500 GoldHats provide various benefits and buffs to players once crafted.
Pal Sphere120 GoldUsed to capture Pals in the world.
Arrow5 GoldUsed with the Bow to shoot Pals and enemies.
Low Grade Medical Supplies240 GoldHeals Cols and Sprains for Pals.
Medical Supplies800 GoldTreat Ulcers and Fractures for Pals.
High Grade Medical Supplies3,000 GoldHeals Weakened and Depressed states for Pals.
Berry Seeds50 GoldUsed to grow Berries in a player’s base.
Wheat Seeds100 GoldUsed to grow Wheat in a player’s base.
Egg50 GoldUsed in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals.
Milk50 GoldUsed in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals.
Red Berries50 GoldUsed in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals.
Wheat100 GoldUsed in cooking to produce food for the player and Pals.
Wool100 GoldUsed to make Cloth and other items by the player.
Leather150 GoldUsed in crafting for outfits and various other items.
Bone100 GoldUsed to create high quality Paldium.
Horn300 GoldUsed to create machines by the player.
Electric Organ200 GoldUsed for various electrical crafting recipes.
Venom Gland100 GoldUsed to craft Poison Arrows and more.
Flame Organ100 GoldUsed to create Fire Arrows and more.

All Palworld players who want to push through the game as quickly as possible should read our complete guide. There, we’ve outlined all of our most helpful guides so players can work through them and figure out how to get past whatever roadblock they’re hitting at the time.

