Smite Season of Hope Update 10.3 patch notes – All item buffs, nerfs, and healing changes
Healing is going through some major reworks, and all gods receive minor tweaks.
The next season for Smite has arrived, the Season of Hope, and it will be showcasing alongside patch 10.3. This will be a hefty patch where healing has been under heavy examination by the development team, and they’re hoping to make some substantial changes to the system. There are also a handful of god and item changes that are happening, especially for every healing in the game. Here’s what you need to know about the Smite Season of Hope 10.3 Patch Notes.
Season of Hope – 10.3 Update Notes
New Battle Pass: Duality
Battle Pass Changes
- Increased Levels from 60 to 90
- Battle Passes now last 11 to 14 weeks
- This is not a prestige pass, just a bigger battle pass
- Battle Pass levels are purchasable now instead of Battle Points
- Battle Pass Quests must now be completed within the week they release
- Trying to reward more consistent play, as opposed to saving it all for the end
- More Skins
- Paid track only
- 3 Alternate colors of new skins in this Battle Pass
- 2 Additional Cosmetics
- PRICE CHANGE FROM base 600 to 800 gems and premium 1200 to 1400 gems
- Paid Battle Pass Track now includes 200 more earnable gems
Battle Pass Items
- Battle Pass: Duality (800 Gems)
- Battle Pass: Duality Plus (1400 Gems)
- Paid Track Items:
- Lich Lord Ah Muzen Cab
- Arcane Wizard Zeus
- Witch of the Mire Nox
- Arcane Charmer Zeus
- Lich Reborn Ah Muzen Cab
- Witch of the Wood Nox
- Cutesy Arcane Wizard Avatar
- Duality Loading Frame
- Hopeful Player Title
- Lich Lord Announcer Pack
- Lich Lord Avatar
- Candle Ward Skin
- Wizard Symbol Jump Stamp
- Mystical Smoke Level Up Skin
- Duality Global Emote
- Witch of the Mire Announcer Pack
- Witch Skull Jump Stamp
- Free Track Items
- Lifebringer King Arthur
- Witch of the Mire Avatar
- Wizard’s Death Death Stamp
- Frost Lich Recall Skin
- Duality Music Theme
- Hollow Player Title
Community Calendar Event
The Community Celebration Event is back! Make sure to log in and play 1 match every day for the next two weeks to claim a reward! Claim 6 days of the Community Celebration event and unlock the Witch Seeker Amaterasu Skin!
- Event Items
- RaCake Jump Stamp | @NekomataCoffee
- Pixeltoskr Jump Stamp | @IsaacJBear
- Lets GOOO! Global Emote | @CaptChrono
- KuKuPuffs Global Emote | @BielBeaw
- Awilix! Avatar | @dappio_art
- Xbal! Avatar | @Bomine_
- Celebrate! Avatar | @vvaspam
- Ne Zha Avatar | @ZYZY88888
- With a brand new Witch Seeker Amaterasu Tier 3 Skin for FREE!
Hope Reborn Event
Welcome to the Hope Reborn Event! There will be 3 chapters in this event spanning over 3 updates. Each chapter has a Chest containing 5 skins and a Cosmetic Bundle. Roll from the chest or directly purchase the Skin from the store.
Purchasing any item from a chapter will unlock that chapter’s quests which reward Gems and a Season of Hope chest. Make sure to hit START on your quests in the quest tab!
Unlocking all items from the Hope Reborn event will unlock the Unlimited Leading Lady Aphrodite Skin!
- Event Items:
- Leading Lady Aphrodite
- Leading Lady Recall Skin
- Leading Lady Jump Stamp
- Elven Enchanter Morgan Le Fay
- Annihilator Martichoras
- Business Dog Anubis
- Fenrawr XD Fenrir
- Voidsworn Surtr
- Cryomech Ymir
- Voidsworn Announcer Pack
- Cottage Flame Global Emote
- Leading Lady Aphrodite
Quality of Life
- Martichoras
- This god has received an additional pass to update its artistic features, with a focus on its texture. Martichoras and all skins will have a noticeable increase in the detail on the wings, fur, and hair.
- Commendations Update
- Decreased the time limit for player to commend the same player twice from 24 hours to 12 minutes. Players can now party up and commend eachother after every match (assuming the 12 minute length limit is met)
- Commendations at the end of the match will now only have 1 type instead of 3 types. This still contributes equally to the commendation reward progress.
- Commending a player will now give you an option to invite them to a party.
- Split Ranked Rewards
- 15 Wins – This will now be a Godlike Chest – the previous quests were awarding an older chest that wasn’t being updated. The Godlike Chest has been expanded to offer more content, including newer released items and higher tier rewards, and will be updated periodically moving forward.
- 50 Wins – This will now be 100 gems, increased from the previous 50 gems per split.
The HUD Update
- SMITE’s in-game HUD has received a full rework in its Art, Engineering, and Design
- This Includes
- All On-Screen UI Elements while in a match
- The Item Shop
- Scoreboard (Tab Screen)
- Top Stats (T Screen)
- Death Recap (Y Screen)
- Ability Summary (K Screen)
- The HUD Editor
- Our primary goals were
- Provide a more sleek and modern visual design to SMITE’s gameplay HUD
- Focus on the in-game experience first. HUD update has taken priority over any out-of-game Client UI updates.
- Provide a multitude of Quality of Life Updates that apply to all platforms SMITE is played on.
- Significantly change the HUD for Console Platforms to provide a better experience with the lessons learned from the PC HUD.
- Optimize the HUD for the PC Platform by focusing on QoL and Art updates. Minimize the amount of massive changes that could disrupt muscle memory.
- Many new Features have been added to each section of the HUD
- All On-Screen UI Elements while in a match
- Improved Cooldown Visuals on Abilities and Relics
- A new Kill Feed element
- Chat Improvements
- The Item Shop
- Changes to Layout, Spacing, and Art
- PC Players will notice minimal changes from old HUD to new HUD
- Console Players will now have the same item shop as PC, a significantly bigger change
- Improved Glyph Purchase Flow
- More item filters – Healing Reduction, Healing Bolstering
- Ability to filter by multiple categories at once (ex: only show items with Magical Power AND HP on them)
- Scoreboard (Tab Screen)
- Gold Fury and Fire Giant Kill Tracking
- Kill Bounty Tracking
- Killstreak Tracking
- Improved Player Stats Preview when selecting the God Portrait
- Death Recap (Y Screen)
- New Death Recap Screen Layout to better highlight who killed you and how.
- Breakdown of Damage by sources, and types.
- Displaying CC Effects, and their source
- Individual scrolling per enemy god
- Ability Summary (K Screen)
- Ability Description Scrolling
- Redefined all abilities to have a specific “Ability Type” that clarifies the core features of the ability.
- The HUD Editor
- Full Console Support
- Ability to Preview Your Change
- More HUD elements will be individually editable
- Additional HUD Element Options (Horizontal/Vertical Allied and Enemy God Picture)
- All On-Screen UI Elements while in a match
- HUD Skins
- Equipped HUD Skins will temporarily display default HUD art instead of the skinned art.
- Existing HUD Skins will be updated in the future to display on the new HUD. These will be described in Update notes as they become available.
- This also means new HUD Skins will be possible!
Bug Fixes
- UI
- Fixed an issue where Teammate Relic and Shard cooldowns were not visible on the scoreboard
- Fixed an issue where surrendering would show unintended input text when using gamepad on PC
- Fixed an issue with the boosters in the Pick Your Own chests. Players can now redeem multiple boosters in these chests
- Fixed an issue with the Charity Champion player title not showing in-game
- Fixed an issue where players could type some system commands in the pre-match lobby that were meant for Practice modes only
- Item Store
- Fixed an issue where old Blessings and Boots would sometimes show up in the Item Store
- Fixed an issue where Dominance wasn’t showing under the Penetration filter in the Item Store
- Fixed an issue with Auto-Buy not fully buying all items and relics
- Fixed an issue where Auto-Buy would default to purchasing Carapace Shard
- Localization
- Fixed an issue with the True Damage wording text in Spanish
- Fixed an issue where the item stats on Caduceus Club were appearing as Undefined in Spanish
- Fixed an issue with the Critical Strike item tree missing a title description in Spanish
- Fixed an issue with the inconsistency of tooltip abbreviations for Crowd Control and Cooldown Reduction in Spanish
Gods
- Surtr
- Fixed an issue where he could walk through enemy Conquest base doors
- Artio
- Fixed an issue where the heal from Energy Surge wasn’t proccing certain interactions from healing items or God abilities
- Fixed an issue with her Shapeshift ability not applying the correct Invigoration stacks when changing stances
- Aphrodite
- Fixed an issue where the mana heal from her Kiss ability would proc Fae-Blessed Hoops passive
- Anhur
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Disperse ability was displaying old values
- Chronos
- Fixed an issue where his Accelerate ability was providing more movement speed than intended
- Cliodhna
- Fixed an issue where Banshee’s Wail was doing more damage than intended when used inside a wall
- Updated the tooltip on her ultimate ability to mention traps can be destroyed by basic attacks
- Fixed an issue where her passive would proc her own Prophetic Cloak Physical stacks
- Martichoras
- Fixed an issue with his ultimate ability where he could get into a broken state where he was permanently immune and couldn’t fire abilities
- Fixed an issue with Spartan Flag and his Poisoned Barb ability proccing too many times
- Fixed an issue where Axe of Animosity was applying on each tick of his Venom Basic Attacks
- Fenrir
- Fixed an issue where Brutalize was following Martichoras through his ultimate ability
- Lancelot
- Fixed an issue with where he could get into a state where he was able to double cast his ultimate ability
- Maui
- Fixed an issue where his passive was interrupting knockback immune targets
- Tyr
- Updated the tooltip on his passive to mention Roots to reflect the new types of Hard Crowd Control
- Horus
- Added a buff bar icon for his ultimate ability to display the shield effect duration and updated his tooltip to mention how long the shield lasts for himself and allies
- Ne Zha
- Updated the tooltip on his Flaming Spear ability to mention he heals himself based on stacks from his passive
- Poseidon
- Updated the tooltip on his Trident ability to mention his basic attacks apply ability damage and trigger ability on-hit effects. Added ability damage scaling text.
- Ao Kuang
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip of his Wild Storm ability wasn’t matching in-game mana values
- Ymir
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Ice Wall ability was displaying old values
- Danzaburou
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his passive was displaying old values
- Sun Wukong
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Master’s Will ability was missing attack speed slow text
- Cerberus
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his ultimate ability didn’t mention it activates his heads for Paralyzing Spit
- Tiamat
- Updated the tooltip of her passive to mention the healing does not proc item effects
- Neith
- Fixed an issue with the VXG emote on her Basscannon skin
Balance live with the 10.3 update – March 28
Game Modes
All Game Modes
This change affects all SMITE game modes, and should help in a variety of situations. Year 10 has increased the amount of kills in the average match, especially in Conquest. Kills can be quite valuable, so we are adjusting their scaling factors to make them more impactful when a fed player is killed. We are also adding an additional shutdown bonus that benefits the whole team more. Taking down that opponent with the big kill streak will now have a reward that matches the challenge.
- All Game Modes
- Player kill XP reward changes
- Decreased the amount of XP for killing lower level players
- Penalty modifier increased from 0.1 to 0.2
- (killing player more than 4 levels below you will no longer award XP)
- Penalty modifier increased from 0.1 to 0.2
- Increased the amount of XP for killing higher level players
- Bonus modifier increased from 0.25 to 0.4
- (killing player 1 level higher = 12% increase, 2 levels higher = 20% increase, 7 levels higher = 40% increase)
- Bonus modifier increased from 0.25 to 0.4
- Decreased the amount of XP for killing lower level players
- Player kill XP reward changes
- Shutdown bonus changes
- Receiving the Shutdown accolade now gives a bonus, similar to First Blood GP
- Grants +200 XP and +50 Gold
- All 4 teammates receive Assist rewards, even if they are out-of-range or dead
- Receiving the Shutdown accolade now gives a bonus, similar to First Blood GP
- Slash
- Increased setup time from 60 to 75 seconds
- Arena
- This mode will now use the Roman Arena Art Set
- Assault
- Assault Reroll will now be 1 Gem or 50 Favor
- The Following Gods have been added to the Assault Healer Tiers as Tier 3 Healers – Meaning if rolled their opponents will also have a tier 3 healer
- Eset
- Cthulhu
- Artio
- Ranked Reset 10.3 – Year 10 Season 2
- Ranked Players at all MMR values will have some sort of reset applied to them in Ranked Conquest, Ranked Joust, and Ranked Duel.
- Capped MMR 3500 players will be reset to 3000, and this effect gets proportionally weaker down the MMR Scale. Players close to 1500 will notice only a very slight reset.
- Masters and GM Will be reset to Diamond 1
- All other Ranks will retain their current rank, and it will update after the first match depending on their new MMR after a win or loss + the reset.
- Conquest
Year 10 Season 1 Conquest is off to a strong start. We are seeing less early-surrenders, more kills, and a lot of strong interest in the game mode. For Season 2 we aim to bring some new tactics to the map for a fresh feel, while also addressing some of the role balance concerns around the map. Our core goals for this update were discussed in the previous blog post that can be found. We recommend reading that for a high level description, but most of those goals will be restated here in the various sections of this Update Notes.
- Art Environment
- With the dust settled from Surtr’s ascension, the Conquest map begins to regrow and flourish.
- The map has undergone multiple art updates to feature a variety of glowing plant life, pools of water, and an entirely new skybox.
- This update will also include the Spectator View Alternate Art set for this map that adjusts and lowers various environment pieces that can block the spectator camera view.
- Jungle Path Layout
- Multiple adjustments have been made to the jungle paths.
- The rocks around the Back Harpy camps in all 4 map quadrants have been changed to allow for quicker pathing between camps and lanes.
- This also results in slightly more open space for team fights directly North or South of the Fire Giant and Gold Fury Pits
- Various walls around the Jungle have been lowered to help visibility.
- Cyclops Thieves’ Stash
This Season’s new mechanic is the Cyclops Thieves! These are a larger version of the Cyclops Rogues from Season 1, and they now have their own dedicated camp. This camp has a new type of dynamic gold reward that scales depending on how ahead or behind your team is compared to your opponents. This unique reward makes this camp especially valuable, so players should prioritize it highly when clearing, and it will also be a likely target for invades from the leading team.
- Back Harpies on the Gold Fury side of the map have been replaced with a Cyclops Camp, which spawns extra treasure chests for the team that is behind in overall Gold
- 1 Bonus Chest spawns for every 1000 Gold your team is behind, up to a maximum of 5 Chests
- Destroying a chest awards 10 Team Gold plus 1.6% of your team’s gold deficit, up to a maximum of 500 Team Gold
- Invading and destroying an enemy’s chest awards nothing
- Team Gold awarded by a Bonus Chest is distributed unevenly across all teammates
- 40% goes to the teammate with the least amount of Gold
- 30% goes to the teammate with the 2nd least amount of Gold
- 30% is split equally among the remaining 3 teammates
- The Cyclops NPCs in the camp have the same stats and rewards as Back Harpies
- This camp does not spawn Roaming Harpies
- Respawns every 2 minutes
- Back Harpies
This change might look simple but it has a huge impact on the map. The first effect it will have is changing the level 1 starts. Killing this camp in the same way as before will no longer grant players level 2 before the wave. This will also have a big impact on Junglers, and sometimes Mids, who will now need to show up to clear the camp 2x as often or will risk losing some farm efficiency. We are generally happy that there is more pvp combat on the 10.1 map, but we wanted to specifically address Junglers and challenge them more in their gank timing vs farm timing.
- Decreased respawn timer from 4 to 2 minutes
- Elder Harpy
- Decreased base XP Reward from 40 to 20
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 24 to 12
- Small Harpy
- Decreased base XP Reward from 24 to 12
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 16 to 8
- Fire Giant
- Adjusted the Ring of Fire radius to more closely match the Fire Giant’s actual leash radius
- Fire Giant Buff
- Decreased the duration of Fire Giant’s Might and Fire Giant’s Rage (Enhanced) from 4 minutes to 3 minutes
- Fire Giant’s Might
- Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6%
- (Decreased Healing from 4% of Max Health every 5s to 3% of Max Health every 5s)
- Increased Magical Power granted from 70 to 85
- Increased Physical Power granted from 50 to 60
- Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6%
- Fire Giant’s Rage (Enhanced)
- Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6%
- (Decreased Healing from 4% of Max Health every 5s to 3% of Max Health every 5s)
- Increased Magical Power granted from 100 to 110
- Increased Physical Power granted from 65 to 70
- Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6%
- Gold Fury
- Will now attack and damage close-range enemies that attempt to body block it
- Increased Movement Speed from 325 to 400
- Pyromancer
- Will now attack and damage close-range enemies that attempt to body block it
- Bastions
- Increased base Max Health from 1200 to 1500
- Tier 1 Tower
- We are adjusting the Tier 1 Towers to protect laners more from ganks, and making an inverse change to keep tower clear vs minions at the same speed as always.
- Increased Physical Power from 215 to 235
- Decreased Physical Damage Scaling vs Minions from 140% to 130%
- Tier 2 Tower
- Decreased Physical Damage Scaling vs Minions from 140% to 130%
- Roaming Back Harpies
- With the change to back harpy camps and respawn timers, we also needed to adjust the rules of roaming harpies. These will now spawn multiple harpies at a single time – the midpoint of the camps respawn timer – and we are also adding more harpies roaming through more locations to add more contestable farm.
- Disabled hit reactions on these minions
- 2 Roaming Harpies spawn halfway through the respawn timer of Back Harpies (60 seconds after the camp is cleared)
- NEW Roaming Mid Harpies
- 2 Roaming Harpies spawn halfway through the respawn timer of Mid Harpies (45 seconds after the camp is cleared)
- These roaming harpies split off, one roaming towards Chaos-side, the other towards Order-side
- They path around the Gold Fury or Fire Giant pit on their respective side of the map
- Mid Harpies
- This change is a significant decrease in farm for Jungle and Mid, who are currently clearly ahead of the other roles on the map. Some of this farm can be made up from the roaming harpies.
- Removed 1 Mid Harpy from each camp
- Purple Buff Camp
- This is primarily a Mage ADC nerf hidden within the Conquest Map balance section, but it still makes the most sense to put it here. –
- Purple Buff
- Decreased Magical Basic Attack Damage from 15 to 10
- Silver Buff Scorpion
- There has been a lot of discussion about Solo Lane, especially in the high rank and SPL communities. We wanted to add more value to this lane to help Solos keep even with the rest of the map, and also to make each fight between Solos themselves more meaningful. Winning the neutral farm and invading buff camps will both be more valuable, and the Totem will aura will create a lot more kill potential.
- Increased base XP Reward from 40 to 55
- Increase base Gold Reward from 20 to 40
- Blue Buff Camp
- Buff Holder (Elder Satyr)
- Increased base XP Reward from 70 to 95
- Increased base Gold Reward from 44 to 52
- Buff Guard (Mini)
- Increased base XP Reward from 28 to 35
- Increased base Gold Reward from 14 to 20
- Buff Holder (Elder Satyr)
- Totem
- Totem Buff Reward
- Capturing the Totem once again grants its reward buff to all Gods on the team
- Totem Damage Aura
- Increase damage output buff from 10% to 15%
- Increase the area of the damage buff area from 40 to 45
- Totem Buff Reward
Healing Update
- Goals
- Healing is a powerful effect in SMITE. We wanted to do a more in-depth and detail driven approach to adjust the balance of healing in SMITE
- With all changes combined, we expect to see lower healing numbers overall, but more player control over healing. It will be less likely to heal by huge amounts, but also more rare to have healing reduced to 0%.
- Healing Gods and Items will have more utility and additional effects instead of relying entirely on healing.
- Action Plan
- Healing abilities will no longer have Power Scaling on any gods. Aphrodite and Hel will receive level based scaling on their healing. Other gods will have no scaling, only ranking up an ability or buying Healing Increase items will increase their healing.
- Gods and Items across the game will receive nerfs to their healing abilities, lifesteal stats, and similar effects – by roughly 30%. The scaling changes are included in this calculation.
- Most God and Items will receive buffs to their non-healing abilities and stats in order to compensate for these nerfs. Gods more reliant on healing will receive more intense buffs and changes to their non-healing effects. Gods who needed nerfs already will receive healing nerfs and nothing else to compensate.
- Some New/Reworked items will allow players to increase their healing through builds, others will add more unique item effects that trigger on successful heals.
- Healing Reduction on God Abilities and Items will be reduced by a small amount
- See the Gods and Item changes section for the specific numbers and changes related to these points
- System Changes
- The “Brawling” System, has been removed from the game. Players will no longer have 40% decreased healing when they haven’t recently engaged in God vs God combat.
- Healing Reduction will now be capped at 80% Reduction on the afflicted target.
- Gods like Serqet, Odin, and Osiris will be the only exception and have unique text to describe that their abilities prevent healing entirely.
- Physical Lifesteal cap has been decreased from 100% to 50%
- Magical Lifesteal cap has been decreased from 65% to 40%
- Shield Reduction Items will be introduced in this Update, and will apply debuffs to enemies that reduce the amount of shield HP of any shields applied to them while the debuff is active.
- Shield Reduction has a cap of 80% Reduction on future shields applied on the afflicted target.
Healing Items
Items like Breastplate of Regrowth and Lotus Sickle are the ideal healing items. We have seen these items maintain a reasonable pick rate for years, while generally avoiding frustration cases. For this Healing Update we are introducing more items like these to give healers more options. We are also keeping and buffing the traditional healing increase items, and even introducing a few new ways to boost healing numbers in conditional ways. We specifically avoided giving a large amount of healing% increase to new items. We want to keep control over the max amount of healing in SMITE and keep away from what we have described as “true healers.
- New Healing Bolstering Items
- These items provide a new way to increase your healing, or add more utility to heals
- These items are contained within two new healing related item trees, 1 for Physical Gods, and 1 for Magical Gods
Magical Healing Tree
Magical Gods tend to rely on healing their teammates more than Physical gods who generally rely on self-healing. These item trees are tuned with those differences in mind. Each tree has 2 new items. Rod of Asclepius is going to now buff only the owners Healing “dealt” as opposed to affecting the whole team, and it’s also going to provide a spicy new CDR aura, a very powerful effect. Rejuvenating Heart is the item for players who want to go all in on big heals, but they’ll need to work for it by building stacks in combat with other gods. And finally, we wanted to introduce a more aggressive and sinister item that works with healers. Last Gasp can give a big power buff to the owner to help them turn a fight as long as they heal allies who are at low HP.
T1 – RESTORING WAND
- 650g
- + 15 Magical Power
- + 50 Health
- + 50 Mana
T2 – ROD OF HEALING
- 1350g
- +55 Magical Power
- +75 Health
- +75 Mana
REWORK – ROD OF ASCLEPIUS
- 2600g
- + 90 Magical Power
- + 250 Health
- + 250 Mana
- PSV – Healing Dealt is increased by 30%.
- AURA – Allied gods within 30 units have 10% CDR
NEW – REJUVENATING HEART
- 2450
- + 70 Magical Power
- + 300 Health
- + 300 Mana
- PSV – Successfully hitting enemy gods with Basic attacks and Abilities provides a stack of 6% Healing Dealt that is consumed by the next Ability heal used. Max 8 stacks. You may only gain one stack per god hit per ability.
NEW – LAST GASP
- 2400
- + 100 Magical Power
- + 200 Health
- + 200 Mana
- + 15 Magical Penetration
- PSV – After healing an ally with an ability you gain 10 Magical Power per 10% of their missing Health for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 10s.
The Physical Tree has the same configuration, but with effects that cater more to physical gods, mostly warriors. Caduceus Club has the same shift as Rod of Asclepius, but has a CCR and Movement Speed aura instead for maximum persistence. Vital Amplifier can build up basic attack power, and works especially well on heals with low cooldown or multiple ticks. Sekhmet’s Scepter rewards staying in the fight, giving CDR as you take hits after a heal.
- Physical Healing Tree
- Fortified Scepter in the Magical Power + HP Tree has been renamed to Fortified Staff to avoid confusion with this item tree.
T1 – BLESSED SCEPTER
- 700g
- + 10 Physical Power
- + 50 Health
- + 5 MP5
T2 – SPLENDID SCEPTER
- 1300g
- + 20 Physical Power
- + 100 Health
- + 10 MP5
REWORK – CADUCEUS CLUB
- 2400g
- + 30 Physical Power
- + 250 Health
- + 20 MP5
- + 10% CDR
- PSV – Healing Dealt is increased by 30%.
- AURA – Allied gods within 70 units have 10% CCR and 4% MS
NEW – VITAL AMPLIFIER
- 2450g
- + 40 Physical Power
- + 200 Health
- + 15 MP5
- + 20% Attack Speed
- PSV – After healing yourself or an allied god with an ability you gain 10% Attack Speed and 5% Basic Attack Damage for 6s, stacking 3 times.
NEW – SEKHMET’S SCEPTER
- 2500g
- + 45 Physical Power
- + 200 Health
- + 15 MP5
- + 10% CDR
- PSV – After healing yourself or an allied god with an ability, for the next 6s each time you damage an enemy god your non-ultimate abilities’ cooldowns are reduced by 0.5s. This reduction can only occur once per second and the effect may only occur once every 12s.
With all of the healing changes, shields stand to gain a lot of power. We did not nerf shields game-wide in the way we nerfed healing, but we are introducing these new counter items that will decrease shields as they are applied and also provide the item owners with other bonuses. This is a niche effect, so we only are creating 1 new item that focuses on the effect alone. Erosion will be a very specific counter item but an important option to keep in the game even if it’s somewhat under-utilized. We are also adding this effect to Gem of Isolation and Envenomed Deathbringer to make sure DPS gods each have an option for countering shields. Envenomed Deathbringers changes are especially important because the item is also gaining Healing Reduction and will become the primary anti-heal item for Hunters, but will also be losing the damage-dealt debuff as a tradeoff.
- New Anti-Shield Oriented Items
- With the nerfing of healing, we run the risk of seeing an increased priority on HP Shields, so we are introducing a new set of items that can counter those shields by decreasing their size as they are applied.
NEW – EROSION
- 2350g
- + 30 Physical Protection
- + 30 Magical Protection
- + 350 Health
- PSV – Every time an enemy within 30 units gains a shield, you gain 15% Movement Speed for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 10s.
- AURA – Any Shields applied on enemy gods within 30 units will be reduced by 30%.
REWORK – GEM OF ISOLATION
- PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging abilities will move 30% Slower and will have Shields applied on them reduced by 50% for 2.5 seconds. This can only occur once every 10 seconds.
REWORK – ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER GLYPH
- GLYPH – Critical hits on enemy gods afflict them with poison for 3s. This poison slows them by 10%, reduces their healing by 35% and Shields applied on them are reduced by 50%.
- Increased duration
- Removed dmg reduction debuff
- Added healing reduction
- Added shielding reduction
- Lifesteal Items
- Shards and Relics (all nerfs)
These shards and relics are all being nerfed to keep in line with the healing change goals for this patch. These relics were also generally some of the more popular and powerful ones, so we feel like a nerf alone is appropriate. We expect these relics to still be considered viable options.
CLAW SHARD
- Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 15% and 10% Physical Ability Lifesteal to 8%
CLOAK OF MEDITATION
- Decreased Healing per tick from 10 + 3% of missing health to 8 + 2% of missing health
- Mana gain is unaffected
GREATER CLOAK OF MEDITATION
- Decreased Healing per tick from 10 + 3% of missing health to 8 + 2% of missing health
- Mana gain is unaffected
CLOAK OF ASCETIC
- Decreased Healing per tick from 30 + 4% of missing health to 20 + 3% of missing health
- Mana gain is unaffected
CLOAK OF THE AVATAR
- Decreased Healing per tick from 30 + 4% of missing health to 20 + 3% of missing health
- Mana gain is unaffected
SUNDERING SIPHON
- Decreased healing amount from 50% of the damage dealt to 40% of the damage dealt
- Starter Items and Upgrades
Starter items have some big changes, some in regards to healing and some others are important buffs or nerfs for key roles. We will split out the dev notes for this section to help call attention to these various changes.
DEATH’S TOLL SHIFT
In general, this update provides a lot of buffs and power shifts to Hunters, whose viability is still constantly in question. Death’s Embrace relied too much on huge amounts of healing, so it has an entirely new CDR-based effect in its passive. Gilded Arrow and its upgrades had little to no lifesteal on them, but these were specifically buffed to help improve Hunters.
- Increased Physical Power from 15 to 18
- Decreased healing Trigger from 2 + 0.4% of your Maximum Health to 2 + 0.2% of your maximum health
DEATH’S EMBRACE SHIFT
- Decrease the Health restored when Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack from 2% to 1.4%
- Added On successful enemy basic attack hit – reduce all non-ultimate active cooldowns by 0.33s
- PASSIVE – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 1.4% of your Health, 2% of your Mana and reduces your active non-Ultimate Cooldowns by 0.33s. Basic Attacks that deal damage in an AoE restore less health (75% for Melee Attacks, 50% for Ranged Attacks) for each enemy hit after the first and only count once for the Cooldown reduction effect.
DEATH’S TEMPER BUFF
- Increased the amount of stacks gained from a kill or assist on a god from 5 to 10
LEATHER COWL SHIFT
- Decreased Cost from 700 to 650
- Increased Physical Power from 15 to 18
- Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%
- Increased Attack Speed from 7% to 10%
HUNTER’S COWL SHIFT
- Increased Physical Power from 60 to 70
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%
LEADER’S COWL SHIFT
- Increased Physical Power from 50 to 70
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%
GILDED ARROW BUFF
- Increased Bonus Gold Gain from the passive from 3 to 4
DIAMOND ARROW BUFF
- Increase Health from 100 to 150
- Added +10% Penetration (Physical and Magical)
ORNATE ARROW BUFF
- Increased Basic Attack Damage from 60 to 70
- Increased Physical Critical Strike Chance from 5% to 15%
BLUESTONE PENDANT NERF
This item has continued to cause a lot of discussions, and will likely still need more follow-up changes, but for now, we are applying a few nerfs to make sure the item is dominating across 3 different roles. We also see this nerf as an important reduction in proc damage, especially when built by Junglers. We hope the Conquest changes and other items will help warriors in various ways to offset these nerfs.
- Decreased total damage from 48 to 40
BLUESTONE BROOCH NERF
- Decreased total base damage from 180 to 160
- Decreased current health damage from 15% to 12%
Warrior’s Axe is getting the simple healing decrease, and Sundering Axe is getting a partial revert after the huge nerf from last update. This buff should help Warriors stay threatening through the late game
- Decreased Health and Mana restore from 30 + 1.5 per level to 20 + 1 per level
- Damage kept the same
SUNDERING AXE BUFF
- Increased damage from protection scaling from 1% to 1.5%
- This item can no longer trigger its bonus damage off of other item damage, and will only trigger on Ability damage.
BUMBA’S DAGGER SHIFT
The Jungler items are all healing shifts, but they also bring a lot of power and potential to the items. In Year 10, Junglers are less reliant on the sustain, so losing this healing is not much of a nerf. In return, they gain power on other key combat stats, which should help these options all look more attractive to build.
- Increased Physical Power from 7 to 10
- Increased Magical Power from 12 to 15
- Decreased Health restoration from 10% to 8%
BUMBA’S SPEAR SHIFT
- Decreased Health restoration from 10% to 8%
BUMBA’S HAMMER SHIFT
- Increased Physical Power from 50 to 60
- Increased Magical Power from 70 to 80
- Decreased Health restoration from 100 to 80
MANIKIN SCEPTER SHIFT
- Increased Power scaling from 5% to 7%
- Decreased Health restore from 3% to 2.5%
MANIKIN MACE NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 3% to 2.5%
EYE OF THE JUNGLE BUFF
- Increased Physical Power from 10 to 15
- Increased Magical Power from 20 to 30
SEER OF THE JUNGLE BUFF
- Increased Physical Power from 65 to 70
- Increased Magical Power from 95 to 100
- Increased Physical Protection from 35 to 40
SENTINEL’S GIFT NERF
Guardian Starters are all getting the standard healing nerfs, we think this will be fair within the realm of decreased healing and will not dissuade Supports from building these items.
- Decreased Health restore from 15 to 12
SENTINEL’S BOON NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 4 to 3
BENEVOLENCE NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 0.75% to 0.6%
PROTECTOR’S MASK NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 15 to 12
WAR FLAG NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 5 to 4
WAR BANNER NERF
- Decreased Health restore from 1.25% to 1%
VAMPIRIC SHROUD SHIFT
This specific Mage starter focuses entirely on lifesteal and self healing, so it definitely required the shift. With healing being more rare this item could be a huge source of sustain, boosting its meta share in Solo or Mid. Players will need some time to experiment with it before we re-evaluate its design.
- Decreased cost from 700 to 650
- Increased Magical Power from 30 to 35
- Increased MP5 from 7 to 10
- Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%
- Decreased Health restore from 4 to 3
BLOOD-SOAKED SHROUD SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 95 to 110
- Increased Health from 300 to 350
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Health restore from 1.5% to 1.2%
SACRIFICIAL SHROUD SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 115 to 125
- Increased Physical Protection from 40 to 50
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Decreased health cost from 5% to 3%
- Physical Lifesteal Items (All Shifts)
This set of items follow our standard healing shift. All of these items are losing some amount of lifesteal, but gaining other aggressive stats. Hunter items are often affected in big ways by small power adjustments, so we expect there to be some possibilities for new builds and this will also increase Hunter DPS overall.
SPIKED GAUNTLET
- Increased Physical Power from 5 to 7
- Decreased Lifesteal from 5% to 2%
CURSED GAUNTLET
- Increased Physical Power from 20 to 25
- Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%
DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET
- Increased Physical Power from 30 to 35
- Added .2 Physical Penetration per stack
- Decreased stacking Lifesteal from .2% to .1%
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Physical Penetration on evolve from 10 to 5
- (Net is still 15 instead of 10)
EVOLVED DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET
- Increased Physical Power from 65 to 70
- Increased Physical Penetration from 10 to 15
- Decreased Lifesteal from 25% to 15%
BLOODFORGE
- Added 10% Attack Speed to this item
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
BOUND GAUNTLET
- Increased Physical Power from 15 to 20
- Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%
SOUL EATER
- Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30
- Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%
- Decreased Lifesteal from 5% Ability Lifesteal to 2.5%
- Increased Physical Power on evolve from 15 to 20
EVOLVED SOUL EATER
- Increased Physical Power from 40 to 50
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Lifesteal from 20% Ability to 10%
ASI
- Increased Physical Power from 50 to 55
- Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 12%
- Decreased Lifesteal from 25% passive to 15%
- Magical Lifesteal Items
Mages have a lot of the usual shifts, but also a few clear nerfs mixed in. The Mage ADC items are getting another round of direct nerfs. Soul Gem is also getting a net nerf, by most considerations, as a popular and strong item that contributes to the proc damage build. Bancrofts will be full power active at higher HP thresholds, and Typhons will now e a 20% pen option, making both items especially interesting even given their large lifesteal nerfs.
TELKHINES RING NERF
- Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%
POLYNOMICON NERF
- Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%
SPEAR OF THE MAGUS SHIFT
- Increase passive from 7.5% to 9% and duration from 7s to 8s
- Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%
TINY TRINKET SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 20 to 25
- Decreased Lifesteal from 6% to 4%
ENCHANTED TRINKET SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 30 to 35
- Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%
PYTHAGOREM’S PIECE SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 40 to 50
- Decreased Lifesteal from 12% + 12/10% to 8 + 8/6%
SOUL GEM SHIFT
- Increased Cost from 2300 to 2400
- Increased Magical Power from 80 to 90
- Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%
- Decreased Magical Power Scaling damage from 25% to 20%
- Decreased Healing from 30% of Magical Power to 15 + 5 per level
TALON TRINKET SHIFT
- Increased Magical Power from 60 to 65
- Decreased Lifesteal from 8% to 5%
BANCROFT’S TALON (AND CLAW / NIMBLE GLYPHS) SHIFT
- Increased Mana from 150 to 200
- Increased Passive floor from 25% to 40% Health
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% + 20% to 10% + 10%
TYPHON’S FANG SHIFT
- Decreased Cost from 2800 to 2650
- Increased Magical Power from 70 to 85
- Increased Magical Penetration from 10% to 20%
- Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Healing from Lifesteal from 25% to 15%
General Item Balance
The final changes to this role are grouped here, as they didn’t quite fit into the previous sections. The Conquest changes healing item changes will create some important shifts in each role, but we still had more balance items to consider! Many of the items in these sections will extend to other roles as well, but we had to pick one for sorting reasons
Solo
Teleport is getting a cooldown nerf in order to raise the stakes in the Solo lane, we want it to be more rewarding to force your opponent back to base. They’re also getting some buffs to hammers to bring about some possible higher-power early-game builds. And finally, a nerf/shift to Oni Hunter’s Garb to continue to curb the number of %mitigations available to tanks in SMITE.
TELEPORT FRAGMENT NERF
- Increased Cooldown from 200s to 220s
GREATER TELEPORT FRAGMENT NERF
- Increased Cooldown from 160s to 180s
FROSTBOUND HAMMER BUFF
- Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2350
- Increased Physical Power from 30 to 35
- Added to the description that this item is only available to Assassins and Warriors
RUNEFORGED HAMMER BUFF
- Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400
- Decreased the Cooldown of the Passive Effect from 20s to 15s
ONI HUNTER’S GARB SHIFT
- Increased Health from 150 to 200
- Decreased damage mitigation per stack from 4% to 3%
Hunters
As we continue to work on Hunter viability, we are playing it safe. We have a variety of buffs for Hunters that will add to the many small shifts their items will see in this update. Fail-Not is picking up the debuff that Deathbringer dropped, Transcendence and Bladed Boomerang are seeing cost buffs, and Demon Blade is getting some key buffs to make sure the Crit path is viable.
FAIL-NOT
- Added 10% damage output reduction to the debuff mark of this item
TRANSCENDENCE BUFF
- Decreased Cost from 2600g to 2500g
DEMON BLADE BUFF
- Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30
- Increased passive Attack Speed from 10% to 15%
BLADED BOOMERANG BUFF
- Decreased cost from 2500 to 2350
GRIFFONWING EARRINGS BUFF
- Increased Physical Power from 45 to 55
Support
This is a bit of a light update for Supports, although many gods will be adjusted heavily for the role. These changes here were more of a bit of upkeep to make sure all Support starter item upgrades have an additional gold source.
HEROISM BUFF
- This item now has “You gain 8 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team.”
SPARTAN FLAG BUFF
- This item now has “You gain 6 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team.”
Mage
Finally, we have Mages. The proc builds have received many nerfs over the past few updates, and we are targeting some new sources today with Divine Ruin (and the previously mentioned Soul Gem). In Addition to those proc nerfs we wanted to buff some of the items that rely less on procs, especially Doom Orb and Spear of Desolation.
DIVINE RUIN NERF
- Decreased Magical Power Scaling damage from 20% to 10%
ROD OF TAHUTI BUFF
- Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150
- Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%
CALAMITOUS ROD OF TAHUTI
- Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150
- Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%
PERFECTED ROD OF TAHUTI
- Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150
- Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%
DOOM ORB BUFF
- Removed Mana
- Added 10% Magical Penetration
- Increased Movement Speed from 4% to 6%
CURSED ORB BUFF
- Removed Mana
- Added 5% Magical Penetration
SPEAR OF DESOLATION BUFF
- Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2350
TEAM HEALER GOD BALANCE
- This first section of god balance will focus on the gods with the most team healing. Gods are listed in order of the intensity of their team healing. The second half of the god balance section will list gods alphabetically and include all the rest of the roster who has any form of healing, most self-healers, and lifesteal gods.
APHRODITE
KISS
- This ability now deals 40/60/80/100/120 (+25% of your Magical Power) damage to enemy gods
- Aphrodite now shares 50% of her MP5 and 20% of her Physical and Magical Protections with her soul mate, instead of sharing a portion of her Mana Regeneration
LOVE BIRDS
- Decreased Heal per tick from 10/17/24/31/38 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 9/12/15/18/21 + 2 per level
- This ability now provides a flat 0.25s ability Cooldown reduction per tick to self and allies – Including on this ability
UNDYING LOVE
- Using this ability provides self and ally the Jealousy effect for 5s
- Refresh not stack
- Using this ability now provides 5s of the Jealousy Buff to Aphrodite and her Soul mate, Increasing their damage dealt by 8/11/14/17/20%
HEL
STANCE ATTUNEMENT
- New Light Stance Passive – Hel now applies 8% Power Reduction to enemies in the aura radius instead of giving increased healing to allies. This effect scales up as she becomes attuned to the stance.
DECAY
- Projectile now goes through walls
INSPIRE
- Decreased Self Heal from 50/80/110/140/170 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 45/60/75/90/105 + 6.5 Per level
- Decreased Ally Heal per tick from 8/12/16/20/24 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 7/9/11/13/15 + 1.1 Per level
- This also affects ally minion heal (50%)
- 3.5/4.5/5.5/6.5/7.5 + 0.55 per level
- This also affects ally minion heal (50%)
- This ability now provides 20% Attack Speed to self and allies for the duration
SWITCH STANCES
- Decreased Cooldown from 2s to 1s
YEMOJA
MENDING WATERS
- Decreased Heal from: 30/55/80/105/130 (+15% of your Magical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100
- Increased Shield Health from 30/55/80/105/130 to 30/60/90/120/150
- Increased damage from 50/80/110/140/170 to 65/95/125/155/185
- This also affects the shield damage
SYLVANUS
WISPS
- Decreased Heal from 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% of your Magical Power) every 1s for 5s to 10/14/18/22/26 every 1s for 5s
- Minions are Healed and Damaged for 25% of the amount
- Minions are unaffected by the initial bonus proc, should remain the 50% value
- This ability does not proc seed pods on hitting minions
CHANG’E
MOONFLOWER DANCE
- Decreased Heal from 50/70/90/110/130 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 40/80/120/160/200
- Removed the Healing Reduction Debuff on this ability
RA
RA
SOLAR BLESSING
- Decreased Heal per Tick from 10/20/30/40/50 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 12/24/36/48/60
- Increased Protections Buff from 8/11/14/17/20 to 10/14/18/22/26
- Increased Physical Power Buff from 8/11/14/17/20 to 10/14/18/22/26
- Increased Magical Power Buff from 14/18/22/26/30 to 15/20/25/30/35
- Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 16s
- Decreased Mana Cost from 65/75/85/95/105 to 50/60/70/80/90
SEARING PAIN
- Decreased Magical Power Scaling from 115% to 110%
- Added a new damage component that deals True Damage equal to 5% of the target’s max HP to enemy god
CONVICTION
- Decreased Healing from 50/75/100/125/150 to 30/50/70/90/110
- This ability now applies the 1s Flat CDR effect on allied gods healed
TAOLU ASSAULT
- Increased Max Stacks from 3 to 4
TERRA
MONOLITH
- Decreased Heal Per Tick from 3/6/9/12/15 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 2/4/6/8/10
- This ability now provides 10/15/20/25/30 Protections while inside this area
HORUS
RESOLUTE
- Increased Protections per Stack from 1.5 to 2.5
- Decreased Heal per Stack from 2 + 0.75 per Level to 1 + 0.6 per Level
PROTECTOR’S SURGE
- Decreased Heal from 70/115/160/205/250 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 40/70/100/130/160
- Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 10s
- Decreased Mana Cost from 65 to 45
CONSECRATION
- Decreased Heal per Tick from 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 10/15/20/25/30
CUPID
SHARE THE LOVE
- Decreased Heal per Heart from 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 25/50/75/100/125
- Cupid now gains a passive stack whenever he or an ally picks up a heart from this ability
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s
BARON SAMEDI
CONSIGN SPIRITS
- Decreased Flat Heal from 40/65/90/115/140 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 30/55/80/105/130
- Decreased Missing Health Heal from 7.5% to 5%
- This ability now applies slow immunity for the buff duration
- Instead of just slow cleanse
ESET
DISPEL MAGIC
- Decreased Cooldown from 16 to 14
CIRCLE OF PROTECTION
- Increased Damage Mitigation from 25% to 30%
- Decreased Healing from 90/115/140/165/190 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 75/110/145/180/215
- 180/259/350/454/570 (+50%/56.25%/62.5%/69%/75% of your Magical Power) to 150/248/363/495/645
ARTIO
ENERGY SURGE (MAUL PREY)
- Decreased Heal from 60/80/100/120/140 (+20% of your Magical Power) to 40/55/70/85/10
ENTANGLING VINES (FEROCIOUS ROAR)
- Increased Druid Power Debuff from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%
LIFE TAP (HEAVY CHARGE)
- Decreased Heal Per Hit from 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 6/10/14/18/22
HEAVY CHARGE (LIFE TAP)
- Increased Bear Slow from 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% to 30%
SHAPESHIFT
- Increased Movement Speed Per Stack from 1/1/2/2/3% to 1/1.5/2/2.5/3%
CTHULHU
SANITY BREAK
- Increased Attack Speed Slow from 10/15/20/25/30% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
TRANSFUSE
- Decreased Self damage of this ability from 6% to 4% of Max. Health
- Decreased Ally Healing from 8/9/10/11/12% Max. Health to 5/6/7/8/9% Max Health
- Note the reduced healing while Cthulhu is below 20% Health
NON-TEAM HEALER GOD BALANCE
- A huge amount of SMITE gods have some form of self healing – so this was a huge balance pass
- Certain gods who are already performing well had their healing nerfed and no other changes to compensate – Martichoras, Mage ADCs, and Ao Kuang for example.
- The rest of the gods received buffs to mitigate or overshadow their self-healing nerfs. Some of them are especially spicy!
- Gods with HP5 style effects were not included, such as Ares and Xing Tian
- The base Healing Reduction on god abilities has been decreased from 50% to 40%, these gods are listed below
- The notable exceptions to this are Ah Puch and Cerberus, who are keeping their current Healing Reduction amounts to highlight their counter pick ability
- Also Osiris, Serqet, and Odin will retain their ability to “Prevent All Healing” on their ultimate abilities.
ACHILLES
GIFT OF THE GODS
- Increased Protection bonus per level from 1.5 to 2
- Increased Physical Power bonus per level from 1.5 to 2
- Revert
RADIANT GLORY
- Decreased heal effect from 20/23/26/29/32 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 15/18/21/24/27
AH MUZEN CAB
GENERAL
- Increased HP per level from 77 to 82
- Increased Basic attack power per level from 2.2 to 2.5
ADDED
- Now AMC gains 20/25/30/35/40 HP5 while in the Hive area
AH PUCH
HOLLOW GROUND
- Decreased maximum Health restoration from 7% to 5%
AMATERASU
DIVINE PRESENCE
- Increased Benevolence Aura MS from 5/9/13/17/21% to 9/12/15/18/21%
- Decreased Heal Per Tick from 15/25/35/45/55 (+5% of your Physical Power) to 10/18/26/34/42
SORROW
- Decreased Healing Increase per stack from 33% to 20%
PLAGUE OF LOCUSTS
- Anubis can now move at 50% speed while using this ability
- This ability now deals damage every 0.25s instead of 0.5s
- Decreased Damage per Tick from 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% of your Magical Power) to 18/26/34/42/50 (+20% of your Magical Power)
AO KUANG
DRAGON KING’S SWORD
- Decreased maximum Health Heal from 5% to 3%
BABA YAGA
VENOMOUS BITE
- The debuff from this ability now applies 40% Healing reduction for the duration
- Decreased Healing per Tick from 8/16/24/32/40 (+8% of your Physical Power) to 8/15/22/29/36
COCOON
- Targets successfully stunned by Cocoon also have their active cooldowns increased by 2s flat (anti-CDR)
- Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s
BABA YAGA
BABA’S BREW
- Decreased Cooldown from 12 to 10
- Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 60
CREEPING CABIN
- Decreased Heal Per Tick from 0.8% max health to 0.6%
BACCHUS
BELCH OF THE GODS
- Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%
CHUG
- Decreased Healing from 0/30/40/50/60/70 (+15% of your Magical Power) to 0/22/29/36/43/50
BAKASURA
TAKE DOWN
- The debuff from this ability now applies 40% Healing reduction for the duration
EAT MINION
- Decreased Healing from 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% of your Physical Power) to 60/115/170/225/280
- Cooldown decreased from 15s to 8s
BASTET
NIGHTSTALKER
- Decreased Lifesteal and Ability Lifesteal gained from 5% + 0.5% per level against gods, 0.15% per level against minions to 4% + 0.4% per level against gods, 0.1% per level against minions
POUNCE
- Increased Damage from 80/135/190/245/300 to 95/150/205/260/315
BELLONA
SCOURGE
- Decreased Healing from 25/30/35/40/45 to 16/20/24/28/32
SHIELD BASH
- Increased Damage from 80/120/160/200/240 to 90/130/170/210/250
- Increased Slow from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 20% at all ranks
CAMAZOTZ
ESSENCE DRINKER
- Decreased Heal per drink from 2% Max Health to 1%
- Decreased Essence Drinker Buff from 6% Physical Lifesteal and Increased Healing to 3%
- Note this is extra compared to the normal 30%
SCREECH
- Increased Damage from 90/135/180/225/270 (+80% of your Physical Power) to 100/145/190/235/280 (+85% of your Physical Power)
- Increased Echo Buff from 10/15/20/25/30 Physical Power to 15/20/25/30/35
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
VAMPIRE BATS
- Decreased Heal from 20 (+100% of your Physical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100
- Decreased Buff per Stack from 3% Physical Lifesteal and Increased Healing to 2%
- Now provides anti-heal effect
DEVOUR
- Decreased Heal Per Hit from 8/14/20/26/32 (+25% of your Physical Power) to 10/20/30/40/50
- Decreased Cooldown from 17/16.5/16/15.5/15s to 15s
CERBERUS
SPIRIT OF DEATH
- Increased Healing reduction from 30% to 40%
- Increased Healing stolen from 50% to 80%
PARALYZING SPIT
- Increased Stun Duration from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s to 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7/1.8s
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s
SOUL EXPULSION
- Heal per Minion: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 12/19/26/33/40
- Heal per God: 40/65/90/115/140 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100
- Decreased Soul Health from 60/100/140/180/220 to 50/75/100/125/150
CERNUNNOS
SHIFTER OF SEASONS
- Decreased Spring Growth Physical Lifesteal from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 4/5.5/7/8.5/10%
- Increased Summer Heat Physical Power bonus from 7% to 8%
- Increased Autumn Decay debuff duration from 7s to 10s
- Increased Winter Chill Slow duration from 1s to 1.4s
- Increased Winter Chill Slow from 7/9/11/13/15% to 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%
CHAAC
RAIN DANCE
- Decreased Healing from 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of your Physical Power) every 0.5s to 8/13/18/23/28 every 0.5s
- Increased Attack Speed Reduction from 5/10/15/20/25% to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25%
STORM CALL
- Increased Damage from 250/300/350/400/450 to 300/350/400/450/500
CHIRON
HERBAL MEDICINE
- Decreased Healing Per Consumed Stack from 30 + 5 per god level over 5s to 20 + 3.5 per god level
- Increased base Physical Power from 5 to 10
- Increased base Magical Power from 10 to 15
MASTERFUL SHOT
- Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 15s
CHRONOS
ACCELERATE
- Decreased Section I Heal from 1.5% Max Health Per Second to 1% Max Health Per Second
CU CHULAINN
BARBED SPEAR
- Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%
DANZABUROU
FOOL’S GOLD
- Increased base damage from 85/130/175/220/265 to 95/140/185/230/275
- This affects multi hit
ALLURING SPIRITS
- Decreased Healing from 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100
TANUKI TRICKERY
- Increased Field Movement Speed from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 20%
- Increased Leaf Movement Speed from 20/25/30/35/40% to 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%
ERLANG SHEN
SPOT WEAKNESS
- Decreased Lifesteal from 4/8/12/16/20% to 3/6/9/12/15%
- Increased Damage Reduction per stack from 3/4/5/6/7% to 5/5.5/6/6.5/7%
9 TURNS BLESSING
- Decreased Heal from 150/225/300/375/450 (+15% of your Maximum Health) to 100/150/200/250/300 (+12% of your Maximum Health)
- Increased Damage Mitigation from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 25%
- Increased Taunt Duration from 1.2s to 1.5s
FAFNIR
ENDLESS GREED
- Increased Bonus Protection cap from 25 to 35
COERCE / DRAGON COERCE
- Increased Attack Speed Buff from 10/15/20/25/30% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
- Decreased Self Heal from 50/70/90/110/130 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 35/50/65/80/95
FENRIR
SEETHING HOWL
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 35% to 20%
FREYA
BRISINGAMEN’S BLESSING
- Decreased Lifesteal from 10% + 0.25% per Level to 7% + 0.2%
GILGAMESH
GENERAL
- Increased Basic Attack Power from 34 to 39
HERO’S ADVANCE
- Decreased lifesteal from 10% to 7%
- Decreased bonus Lifesteal from 15% of Gilgamesh’s highest Protection to 10%
- Allies who enter the beacon will gain bonus Lifesteal, boosted by 15% of Gilgamesh’s highest Protection.
- Allies will be granted up to 58.75% lifesteal if Gilgamesh has 325 of either type of protections
- Decreased bonus Lifesteal from 15% of Gilgamesh’s highest Protection to 10%
WINDS OF SHAMASH
- Decreased Cooldown from 110 to 100s
HADES
DEVOUR SOULS
- Decreased Detonated Healing from 25/35/45/55/65 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 20/35/50/65/80
PILLAR OF AGONY
- Increased Cooldown reduction per hit from 0.2s to 0.4s
HERCULES
DRIVING STRIKE
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 11s
- Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50/55/60/65/70
EARTHBREAKER
- Decreased Cooldown from 13/12.5/12/11.5/11s to 11s
- Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50/55/60/65/70
MITIGATE WOUNDS
- Decreased Initial Heal from 60/100/140/180/220 to 45/75/105/135/165
- Decreased Damage Returned as Healing from 30/40/50/60/70% to 20/28/36/44/52%
KALI
MARKED FOR DEATH
- Decreased Heal on Kill from 60% to 40%
- Decreased Heal on Assist from 20% to 15%
NIMBLE STRIKE
- Increased Damage from 70/120/170/220/270 to 85/135/185/235/285
- Decreased Heal from 20% of target’s missing Health to 15%
LASH
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 10/15/20/25/30% to 8/11/14/17/20%
INCENSE
- Increased Stun Duration from 1 to 1.2s
- Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 15s
DESTRUCTION
- Increased Damage from 25/30/35/40/45 (+5% of your Physical Power) every 0.5s to 30/35/40/45/50 (+8% of your Physical Power)
MARTICHORAS
MONSTROSITY
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal from 1% each to 0.7% each
POISONED BARB
- Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%
MEDUSA
ACID SPRAY
- Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%
MORGAN LE FAY
SIGIL MASTERY
- Decreased Cooldown from 12 to 11
DRAGONFLIGHT
- Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s
CONSUMING POWER
- Decreased Missing Health Heal from 6/7/8/9/10% to 4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5%
MULAN
CROSS STRIKE
- Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s
SPEAR THRUST
- Increased Slow from 20% to 25%
- Decreased Heal from 15/30/45/60/75 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 12/23/34/45/56
NE ZHA
FLAMING SPEAR
- Decreased Heal from 2/4/6/8/10 (+5% of your Physical Power) to 2/4.5/7/9.5/12 per stack
- Increased AS from 15/25/35/45/55% to 25/32.5/40/47.5/55%
- Increased Critical Strike Chance from 15% to 20%
NEITH
GENERAL
- Increased Base HP from 609 to 640
SPIRIT ARROW
- Increased Root duration from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2s
UNRAVEL
- Decreased Healing from 20/35/50/65/80 (+15% of your Physical Power) to 15/30/45/60/75
- Decreased Weave Heal from 40/70/100/130/160 (+30% of your Physical Power) to 30/60/90/120/150
BACK FLIP
- Increased Slow from 25% to 30%
NEMESIS
SLICE AND DICE
- Increased base damage from 45/75/105/135/165 to 50/80/110/140/170
RETRIBUTION
- Decreased Healing from 100% of damage received to 70%
- Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s
NIKE
REND
- Increased Protections Shred from 4/8/12/16/20 to 8/12/16/20/24
BARRIER FORMATION
- Decreased Cooldown from 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s to 13s
SENTINEL OF ZEUS
- Increased base Damage from 100/165/230/295/360 to 200/250/300/350/400
ODIN
RAVEN SHOUT
- Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s
PELE
EVERLASTING FLAME
- Increased Power from 5 + 1 per level to 10 + 1.5 per level
- Decreased Lifesteal from 40% to 30%
- Decreased Ability Lifesteal from 15% to 10%
PERSEPHONE
HARVEST
- Decreased Heal from 22/29/36/43/50 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 18/30/42/54/66
- Decreased Cooldown from 15 to 13
GRASP OF DEATH
- Increased Damage scaling from 75% to 85%
RATATOSKR
LIVELY ACORN
- Increased Physical Power from 10 to 15
- Decreased Health restore from 3% of Maximum Health to 2%
EVERGREEN ACORN
- Increased Physical Power from 35 to 40
- Decreased Health restore from 7% of Maximum Health to 5%
THICKBARK ACORN
- Increased Physical Power from 35 to 40
- Decreased Health restore from 3% of Maximum Health to 2%
BRISTLEBUSH ACORN
- Increased Physical Power from 45 to 50
- Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 15%
ACORN BLAST
- Increased Damage Per Acorn from 50/70/90/110/130 (+40% of your Physical Power) 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% of your Physical Power)
- Increased Damage reduction from multiple acorns from 25% to 40%
- Decreased reduction floor from 25% to 20%
- Decreased Cooldown from 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 to 12s
RAVANA
OVERHEAD KICK
- Decreased Cooldown from 18/17/16/15/14s to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14
10-HAND SHADOW FIST
- Decreased Healing from 10/25/40/55/70 to 6/17/28/39/50
SET
SANDSTORM
- Increased Damage Reduction from 10% to 15%
- Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s
KINGSLAYER
- Decreased Heal from 35/45/55/65/75 (+25% of your Physical Power) to 25/40/55/70/85
- Increased Movement Speed from 25% to 30%
SHIVA
SAMSARA
- Increased Bliss base HP5/MP5 Buff Aura from 4 to 8
- Increased Destruction base HP5/MP5 Debuff Aura from 2 to 4
DAMARU’S TEMPO
- Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 13s
SHIVA TANDAVA
- Increased Mana Restore from 10% to 15%
- Decreased Healing from 80/100/120/140/160 (+10% of your Physical power) to 55/70/85/100/115
- This affects Amplify Healing and Amplify boosted Healing
SOBEK
TAIL WHIP
- Increased damage from 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270
- Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 13s
SICKENING STRIKE
- Decreased Heal from 30/40/50/60/70 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 22/29/36/43/50
- Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%
SOL
RADIANCE
- Decreased Heal from 25% of missing Health over 5s to 18%
- 5% per tick to 3.6%
- 5% per tick to 3.6%
SUN WUKONG
MASTER’S WILL
- Increased Attack Speed Debuff from 25% to 35%
72 TRANSFORMATIONS
- Decreased Cooldown from 18/17/16/15/14 to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s
SOMERSAULT CLOUD
- Decreased Healing from 5% per second for 5s to 3.5%
SURTR
OBSIDIAN FLESH
- Decreased Heal per tick from 1% to 0.6%
THANATOS
GENERAL
- Decreased Health cost from abilities from 5% to 4%
- Ulti – 10% to 8%
HARVESTER OF SOULS
- Decreased HP Restore (Gods) from 20% of target’s max HP to 15%
- Decreased HP Restore (Minions) from 10% of target’s max HP to 7%
DEATH SCYTHE
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
- Decreased Healing from 75% of damage dealt to 50%
SOUL REAP
- Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s
HOVERING DEATH
- Increased base Damage from 90/125/160/195/230 to 110/145/180/215/250
- Increased Stun Duration from 1s to 1.5s
TIAMAT
DEATH BEGETS LIFE
- Decreased Large heal from 30 + 6 per level to 20 + 4.5 per level
- Decreased Small heal from 5 + 0.5 per level to 4 + 0.3 per level
TSUKUYOMI
KUSARIGAMA
- Increased Swing Damage from 30/55/80/105/130 (+35% of your Physical Power) to 35/60/85/110/135 (+40% of your Physical Power)
- This happens twice
SHINGETSU & MANGETSU
- Decreased Heal from 2 (+15% of your Physical Power) to 4 + 1 Per level
TYR
CHANGE STANCE
- Decreased Cooldown from 12/12/11/11/10s to 10s
POWER CLEAVE
- Decreased Healing from 20/45/70/95/120 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 15/35/55/75/95
ULLR
EXPOSE WEAKNESS
- Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s
HAIL OF ARROWS
- Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s
WIELD AXES (WIELD BOW)
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal (Axe) from 10/15/20/25/30% to 8/11/14/17/20%
VAMANA
GENERAL
- Increased Base Attack Speed from 0.9 to 1
SLEEPING GIANT
- Increased Physical Protection Conversion from 20% to 25%
- Increased Attack Speed Conversion from 10% to 15%
COLOSSAL FURY
- Increased Protections gained from 15/20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40/45
- Increased Power from 40/55/70/85/100 to 60/70/80/90/100
- Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 30% to 25%
ZHONG KUI
EXORCISM
- Decreased Heal from 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% of your Magical Power) to 15/40/65/90/115
BOOK OF DEMONS
- Decreased Cooldown from 15 to 13
- Increased Stun Duration from .6/.7/.8/.9/1s to 1s
- (2x for marked targets)