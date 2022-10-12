Smite Update 9.10 patch notes – The hero of Hawai’i, Maui, arrives

For Smite’s 9.10 update, we receive our final god for 2022: Maui, a demigod. Although Maui is not completely a god, he will be one in the Guardian role. He will have access to multiple CC abilities, and he’ll have his iconic hook to draw in enemies closer to him and assist his allies in keeping them close to him. This guide will cover the patch notes for 9.10, breaking down everything that will come to Smite, alongside Maui.

Hero of Hawaiʻi | 9.10 Update

Maui, Polynesian God abilities

Manaiakalani

When an enemy god is Hard Crowd Controlled near Maui, they are marked for the Duration of the Crowd Control and an additional 2s afterward. If Maui basic attacks an enemy with this mark, his next basic attack becomes enhanced. Any gods hit by Maui’s enhanced basic attack are pulled to him. This passive has a 10s Cooldown.

Master Fisherman

Maui charges up, spinning his hook and preparing it to go farther the longer he charges. When he refires, the projectile damages enemies and stops on the first god hit. If Maui hits an enemy god, he reels them in, crippling and vortexing them towards himself for 1.5s. Maui can cancel this ability at any time. Hook damage: 100/165/230/285/360 +50% of your Magical Power Max Range: 55 Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s



Mystic Ulua

Maui throws an Ulua made of magical water that explodes on landing, giving all allied gods within 35 units Protections and Movement Speed for 5s. The Ulua creates a pillar of water that lasts for 10s. If an allied god stands on the water for 1s, a bubble forms around them and carries them to Maui’s location, where they receive Protections and Movement Speed for 5s. If Maui leaves the aura radius and no ally interacts with the water, it is destroyed. Protections: 5/10/15/20/25 Movement Speed: 4/8/12/16/20% Aura Radius: 110 Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s



Solar Swing

Maui leaps, latches his hook onto a ray of sunlight, and swings from it. He swings back and forth before he jumps from the rope and slams his hook into the ground, damaging and stunning all enemies in the area. While he swings, Maui can reactivate this ability at any time to leap early. Landing damage: 110/165/220/275/335 + 60% of your Magical Power Radius: 17.5 Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 Cooldown: 16s



Landfall

Maui selects an area, becomes CC-immune and leaps into the air. He throws his hook at the target area and pulls up an island, knocking all enemies in the area into the air and pulling them in front of himself. The island remains on the battleground, blocking player movement for 4s. Maui can reactivate this ability to destroy the island early. Knockup damage: 275/375/475/575/675 + 80% of your Magical Power Knockup area: 22.5 Island Area: 18 Cost: 100 Cooldown: 90s



Update Release Schedule

October 18 – Hero of Hawaiʻi Update

New God: Maui

Odyssey: The Soaring Isles Skins

The Reaping Event

RWBY Chest

October 24 – Prime Gaming Drop

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosmetic Bundle

November 1 – 9.10 Bonus Update

More info coming soon!

9.10 Smite Night

Week 1 – Shorthanded

Week 2 – Corrupted Arena SMITE NIGHT this week, the riff masters of HATH are taking over featuring the Corrupted Arena Map. Only METAL Skins! Compete and play with friends to earn Hath Collaboration rewards.

Week 3 – Siege

Week 4 – Classic Conquest

Rewards: Week 1: Chef Vulcan Avatar SMITE NIGHT Avatar Chest Week 2: HATH Music Pack HATH Avatar Week 3: SMITE NIGHT Emote Chest SMITE NIGHT Cosmetic Chest Week 4: Odyssey: Soaring Isles BONUS Chest Three day Account Booster Milestone: Tea Bag Global EMOTE Recolor SMITE NIGHT Skins Chest



The Reaping

Welcome to this year’s Reaping Event!

Every time you purchase an item from the Reaping event, you will also receive a Pumpkin. You can collect three Pumpkins from the three direct purchase Skins and three Pumpkins by rolling any three items from the Halloween Chest or directly purchasing the Halloween Chest Skins. Collecting 3 Pumpkins will unlock the Dark Magic Aphrodite Skin, and collect up to six Pumpkins to unlock the collection reward Toony Terror Scylla Skin!

Reaping Event Skins Honey Bunny Bastet Plague Purger Ra Cyberwolf Skadi Detoxify Maui Blood Moon Nox Dark Magic Aphrodite (Reward) Toony Terror Scylla (Reward)



Quality of Life

General

Updated CC bar Icons When a player is affected by Hard CC, an icon appears above their head with a bar displaying its Duration. When we reclassified Roots as Hard CC in 9.7, an icon started appearing as it should. However, because Roots did not have its icon, the image it was showing was misleading. As such, we have created a new icon for Roots and several other Hard CCs to clarify what kind of Hard CC a player is affected by. The following Hard CCs have brand new icons: Root Mesmerize

The following Hard CCs have had their icons adjusted to better align with their effects: Banish now uses the Stun icon

Madness now uses the Taunt icon

Disorient now uses the Stun icon

Slippery Surface now uses the Fear icon

Knockup/Knockback now uses no iconThis is consistent with how Knockup/Knockback has previously functioned

Bug Fixes

UI Pre-Match Lobby Console Freezes Fixed an issue that is likely causing most of the freezes. We will continue to monitor this issue after the release of this update closely Fixed an issue where the Loading Screen was showing card art incorrectly at lower and higher screen resolutions Fixed an issue where the Loading Screen card art was appearing at the bottom of the screen in Jungle Practice Fixed an issue in the 9.9 Houses at War Battle Pass week 1 quest rewarding 0 Battle Points Fixed an issue with the House Phoenix Announcer Pack playing the incorrect audio Fixed an issue where player stats wouldn’t update after buying an item in the store. Players no longer have to re-open the store to see stats change Fixed an issue where Evolved Hide of the Urchin was missing it’s blue item tier markers Fixed an issue with the Entertained Yet Global Emote not working correctly in-game Fixed an issue with the Spirit World Level-Up Skin not showing FX Fixed an issue where Console clients couldn’t view available loadouts to purchase in the Profile Loadout tab Fixed an issue where the Houses at War Loading Frame wasn’t loading correctly for Switch clients Fixed an issue with the vignettes on Console being too dark on the Gods Page and Home Screen

Gods King Arthur Fixed an issue where his basic attack charge would often pull him in another direction instead of toward the target Tiamat Fixed an issue where her Summon Beast Minotaur would dash backward or towards the initial spawn location instead of toward enemy Gods Kumbhakarna Fixed an issue where he could gain HP in his passive due to HP Auras Ratatoskr Updated his passive tooltip and removed the mention of boots Xbalanque Fixed an issue with his Nightbringer Demon skin showing player circles and Buff FX to enemies during his ultimate ability Thor Fixed an issue with his Brimstone Demon skin playing a basic attack audio sound before landing with his ultimate

Items Fixed text names for Sphinx’s Baubles & Manticore’s Spikes to be plural Manticore’s Spikes Fixed the tooltip to mention the bonus damage done by the passive is magical Fixed spike drop inconsistencies for multiple God abilities: Shiva Emblazoned Sweep Lancelot Skilled Strikes Nike Barrier Formation Gilgamesh Drop Kick Charybdis The Maw Hungers Fenrir Ragnarok Merlin Vortex Yu Huang Dueling Dragons Atlas Gravity Pull Xing Tian Whirlwind of Rage and Steel Manikin Hidden Blade Fixed an issue where the passive was not proccing correctly on Jungle Monsters or Bosses Breastplate of Vigilance Fixed the passive aura FX to match the increased in-game radius



Balance live with the 9.10 Update – October 18

Game Modes

Conquest

The new Conquest Map update is definitely causing some shifts in the meta. The early game objective in the duo lane leads to more early aggression and value. We are making this camp a little harder to clear while nerfing the reward to ensure this isn’t causing too much snowballing. Additionally, we are adjusting the Gold Fury and the Pyromancer to be easier to secure earlier in the game. These base stat nerfs will make them deal less damage and die faster so that players can attempt more unique plays with early-game advantages instead of waiting for clear team fight wipes. This will also come at the cost of a small gold and XP loss to the base values of these objectives, with a heavier penalty on Pyromancer. Currently, the Pyromancer is often killed when a team knows that their opponent will secure gold fury; we want this tradeoff to favor the Gold Fury killing team more than it currently does.

Naga Increased Base Physical Protection from 6 to 12 Increased Base Magical Protection from 2 to 6 Increased Health scaling from +145 to +175 every 3 minutes Increased Physical Power scaling from +4 to +6 every 3 minutes

Indra’s Scepter Decreased base damage from 20/40/60 to 15/35/55 per shot

Gold Fury Decreased Base Team Gold reward from 150 to 130 Decreased Base Health from 3500 to 3000 Decreased Base Physical and Magical Protections from 35 to 30 Decreased Base Magical Power from 40 to 25 Increased Magical Power Scaling from +2 to +3 every 1 minute

Primal, Oni Fury Decreased Base Magical Power from 40 to 25 Increased Magical Power Scaling from +2 to +3 every 1 minute

Pyromancer Decreased Base Team Gold reward from 100 to 70 Decreased Base Team XP reward from 100 to 50 Decreased Base Health from 2750 to 2500



Items

Purification Beads

Purification Beads are a core counter to one of Smite’s strongest mechanics: crowd control. Over the years, we have investigated ways to make the relic feel more responsive and user-friendly

Players are now able to use Beads at any time they are alive, including: During the pre- and post-fire of abilities During leaps, dashes, and other channeled abilities During untargetability and other immunities



Warlock’s Staff

Many of the nerfs in today’s patch are also closely tied to buffs of similar items. We are continuing to shift some key items across multiple roles to smooth out power spikes and to help even the playing field between tanks and dps. Warlock’s Staff provides huge power, a lot of HP, and % penetration making it an all around strong item, when its competitors like Book of Thoth and Charon’s Coin were more limited in their range and provided less overall stats. We are nerfing Warlock’s and buffing the others to balance this out.

This item now only provides % Penetration once its fully evolved

Book of Thoth

Book is getting an especially interesting buff this week, and will now offer a brand new stat of 10 Magical Penetration (flat) upon evolving. This gives mages another option for building into flat pen and creates a nice rivalry between the two mage stacking items.

This item now provides 10 Magical Penetration when Evolved

Charon’s Coin

Increased Magical Power from 80 to 90

Silverbranch Bow

Increased Cost from 2400 to 2550

Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 25

Devourer’s Gauntlet

This item now provides 10 Physical Penetration on it when Evolved

Heartseeker

This change is most closely related to the Transcendence nerf we saw in the last Bonus Update. We want to keep helping out ability-based Assassins who have fallen in many metrics since 9.5. We are seeing them climb back up slowly, but the nerf on Transcendence could hurt that. Since it felt quite necessary to nerf that Item for Hunters and Warriors, we want to buff an item more specifically for Assassins to make up for it.

Decreased Cost from 2900 to 2750

Decreased the Physical Power requirement to reach the maximum 6% bonus damage from 400 to 350

Heartward Amulet

Tanks are also getting some new changes. We took away a lot of their possible damage output in the last bonus patch so today we are going to give them back some tankiness. Heartward Amulet and its Glyphs will provide a better protections aura, and Hide of the Nemean Lion is going to gain its block staks faster.

Increased Magical Protections on the Aura from 15 to 20

Amulet of the Stronghold

Increased Magical Protections on the Aura from 15 to 20

Amulet of Silence

Increased Magical Protections on the Aura from 15 to 20

Hide of the Nemean Lion

Decreased Time to gain stacks from 10s to 8s

Bancroft’s Claw

Hades in the SPL!? It sure is exciting but this god has been cruising at the top of the win% charts for years, and finally this is being recognized at higher levels of play. Hades was just one of the gods who has recently risen in strength, all because of this powerful glyph. This item provides so much damage and survivability that nearly any mage that could use it has shot up noticeably, and its about time we toned it down.

Decreased Shield from 1% of your max HP per hit to 0.75% of your max HP per hit

Manticore’s Spike

And to conclude this update, we have two more changes to these earrings. The items are still quite stat efficient and instead of nerfing those stats, we are increasing their costs. This should make building them feel a bit more fair and hopefully they are approaching a solid balance point. We are also doing some adjustment to the visual FX associated with these items so that allies can better see the pickups and so that opponents have a better idea of who is currently buffed by them.

Increased cost from 2200 to 2400

Adjusted the visual FX on the deployable and the self buff for better clarity and visuals

Fae Blessed Hoops

Increased cost from 2200 to 2300

Adjusted the visual FX on the deployable and the self buff for better clarity and visuals

Gods

Camazotz

We have a few buffs for each class in today’s update, starting with Assassins. Camazotz has fallen off through the back half of this season. We know he can be a multi-role force, so we are taking small steps when buffing him. Increasing Screech’s Scaling helps him clear and poke and encourages high power builds.

Screech

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 70% to 80%

Thor

It is time to lift the hammer once more. There is a lot of love for Thor in SMITE but he has mostly been relegated to a pocket pick, rarely seeing a presence in the greater meta. We are looking at a pretty spicy change for this time to really reinvigorate him, so Tectonic Rift will now deal damage. This amount of damage is low, but it will be able to trigger items and gives Thor a lot more flexibility in his ability to go all-in or to just poke. This damage source will also work on the empowered attack from his Ultimate, for an extra jolt of energy.

Mjolnir’s Attunement

Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 mana to 55/60/65/70/75

Tectonic Rift

This ability now deals damage equal to 30/50/70/90/110 (+40% of your physical power) to all targets hit by the initial line attack (which stuns)

Anvil of Dawn

The bonus effects of this ability will also trigger on the damage added to Tectonic Rift

Ganesha

Moving on to guardians, Ganesha has seen a bit of SPL play but has been struggling across the rest of the game, even high MMR ranked. For his buffs we are looking to make him feel better to control. A lower self slow and lower cooldown dash will make sure this elephant is moving!

Ohm

Decreased Self Slow while firing this ability from 20% to 15%

Remove Obstacles

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

Athena

Another blast from the past, Athena is back for buffs. After she received some more damage she primarily became a jungler, and a good one, but we are aiming to buff her along more traditional supportive lines today. Lowering the cooldown on her primary CC will certainly help her assist her team, and she will also gain mitigations for herself while channeling her Ultimate to make sure it never feels wasted.

Confound

Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16s

Defenders of Olympus

Athena now gains 35% Damage Mitigation while channeling this ability

Increased the Damage Mitigation on the target ally from 30% to 35%

Hercules

SMITE’s resident Warrior strong man has been missing his workouts. We are aware that Dimishing Returns has had some effect on him, but we want to be especially hesitant in adding too much CC back immediately, so we are looking to find some more damage oriented buffs instead. If Hercules continues to need buffs we will be open to changing his CC durations or ruling in the future, but for now we want him to work his way back into that clearly aggressive Warrior tier that he used to be a cornerstone of.

General

Increased Basic attack speed per level from 0.8 to 1

Strength from Pain

Increased base Physical Power per stack from from 2 to 4 per stack

Tyr

The SMITE Masters Tournament got a lot of players interested in playing Tyr, but overall the god still is not putting up great numbers. For stance changers, its generally not super exciting to level up their Ultimates so we are loading up Tyr with some more stats if he is willing to put points into this ability. This will give him some more help all-around.

Change Stance

This ability now provides 50% of the benefits while in the opposing Stance in addition to the current bonuses. Now Adds 0/9/13/17/21/25 Physical Power to Defense Stance Now Adds 0/9/13/17/21/25 Protections to Assault Stance



Shiva

The last Warrior getting buffs today is also the newest, Shiva! He started strong and could flex into multiple roles, but those early nerfs and recent meta shifts have sent him further down than expected. We are buffing him mostly through his utility, which stems from his unique passive ability. These bonus effects across his kit are now going to be more intense to reward players who put the effort into learning his kit.

Emblazoned Sweep

Increased Movement Speed buff from 20% to 25% in Bliss Stance

Increased Protection reduction debuff from 4/8/12/16/20 to 5/10/15/20/25 In Destruction Stance

Damaru’s Tempo

Increased Attack Speed Buff In Bliss stance and the Attack Speed Debuff in Destruction Stance on this ability from 25% to 30%

Morgan Le Fay

As we move onto Mages we have a diverse cast to buff. Morgan Le Fay is a traditional ranged DPS mage. With little mobility she relies on her damage and crowd control to be effective. Her strong launch led to a few additional nerfs that are now looking safe to revert. Two key parts of her kit are seeing cooldown reductions to help her to always make an impact.

Sigil Mastery (Revert)

Decreased Cooldown from 13 to 12

Shroud of wildfire (Revert)

Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 13

Sol

Sol is a Mage ADC that we have been seeing less of lately. Hunters surged in the post 9.5 era, but the itemization has held Mage ADCs back. As we are now seeing the return of gods like Olorun and Freya, we are now looking to make sure Sol can find her way back into the meta as well. With two different Power Scaling buffs, Sol should be able to better keep up in the late game. Along this topic, we might also be looking to buff Chronos in a future update.

Stellar Burst (revert)

Increased Magical Power Scaling from 35% to 40% per hit

Supernova (revert)

Increased Magical Power Scaling from 45% to 50% per hit

Janus

He had some recent buffs, but hes still looking for more. Janus can take over the game when he is too strong, so we are being careful with him. After seeing the data from his last round it certainly looks safe to keep moving. This hyper-mobile mage will be getting a cooldown buff to a very strong zone control ability, threshold, as well as some power scaling on his Ultimate to help him deal more reasonable damage in the higher this TTK SMITE.

Threshold

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 13s

Through Space and Time

Increased Magical Power Scaling from 65% to 80% of your Magical Power

Anhur

The true duelist, the pinnacle of the hunter class, Anhur, needs some help. This god is deceivingly difficult to master. With a relatively straightforward gameplan, his attacks are difficult to string together optimally. This make us approach Anhur’s data evaluation a bit differently, skewing towards his popularity and performance in higher MMR scenarios. Over the season he has noticeably dropped off from those levels of play, so we are giving him a needed boost on his most impactful ability. Impale will now be a better all around damage source to help him clear and take down enemy gods.

Impale

Increased Base Damage from 90/155/220/285/350 to 105/170/235/300/365

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 75% to 80%

Charybdis

Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge. Charybdis sure is evasive, and thats where priorities usually lie when picking her, but even that unique strength has become less valued over time. In order to help her compete with the DPS output of other hunters we are buffing her two key damaging abilities. It should be noted that this “splinter damage” is not just the AoE, it also applies to every direct hit.

Spike Shot

Increased Splinter Base Damage from 10/15/20/25/30 to 20/25/30/35/40

Capsize

Increased Base Damage from 80/130/180/230/280 to 90/140/190/240/290

Ishtar

New gods tend to have a unique perception to be more powerful than they actually are. We anticipated Ishtar would have a learning curve, and also have some unique strengths, so we were careful not to rush to buffs too soon. Her data has shown her to be slightly on the lower end for win%, although her popularity is some of the strongest data we have seen from a new god in years. We are looking to address some primary community discussion topics with these buffs. Making her Imbue Arrows more impactful, especially when ranked up, and Increasing the damage output from Rolling Thunder will make this goddess even more satisfying to play.

Imbue Arrows

Increased Duration from 5s to 6s

Increased Damage on Storm Shot from 80% to 85% of Ishtar’s Basic Attack Damage

Increased Bonus Damage on Strike Shot from 8/12/18/24/30 to 14/18/22/26/30

Rolling Thunder