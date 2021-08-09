Special Treasure Location 1 – Genshin Impact – Lost Riches Event

With the Lost RIches event underway in Genshin Impact, players are on the hunt for Special Treasure locations. Players will receive clues for Special Treasure Locations as they dig through the standard Treasure Areas. Players will be able to visit the special treasure locations without digging up all the clues if they can figure out the locations early.

Each Special Treasure location will reward players with the following rewards:

60 Primogems

3 Hero’s Wit

30000 Mora

6 Mystic Enhancement

Players will need to find the right location and then take out their Treasure Seeking Seelie. If they are in the right spot they will get an option to dig, and they will be able to dig up the special treasure and get their rewards.

The Special Treasure Location 1 can be found in Araumi, just to the west of the teleport there. At the foot of the cliff, just down from the ornate ruin, players will be able to find the dig spot.

You can see the exact location of the first Special Treasure area on the map below.

When you dig for the treasure a small stone slab will appear on the ground, and standing on it will cause a large 3×3 grind of slabs to appear. If you step off the slabs, they will disappear and you will need to start again. The aim is to light up the right slabs by standing on them and matching the pattern shown in the event page of the menus. You must always start on the bottom right square.

To light up the correct slabs, follow the pattern shown on the image below.