Spirittea Spirit Guide: How to Find and Recruit New Bathhouse Guests

In Spirttea, you play as the keeper of a bathhouse where spirits rest their weary souls. In order to recruit new customers and stop the ghostly mischief around town, you must seek out new spirits that are haunting the townsfolk.

While your day-to-day bathhouse duties are relatively straightforward, it’s not always obvious how to piece together the clues in your notebook to find and recruit that new ghost that’s been causing trouble around town. That’s where we come in with this Spirittea spirit guide, walking you through how to track down those slippery spirits so you can check off that mystery and move on to the next.

How to Gather Clues about New Spirits

In order to find new spirits for the bathhouse, you first need to gather clues that will lead you to them. In Spirittea, you do this in two ways: talking to the townsfolk and checking the message board.

As you talk to townsfolk, they will mention strange occurrences that will point you toward where you can find the next spirit. They will also post their concerns on the message board, which is located right next to the shop in town. Checking these notices and talking to other locals will sometimes give you additional clues to what’s going on with that spirit, which can help you track them down.

All the clues you collect will be stored in your Notebook so you can reference them again if you forget.

One last thing to note is that certain spirits won’t be available until your Spirituality level goes up. You can raise your Spirituality by running the bathhouse. Once the tree branch that grows across the back of the building reaches the crystal ball, an animation will play, and Monyan will tell you your Spirituality has increased.

How to Find Moby’s Spirit

Screenshot via Gamepur

The first new recruit you’ll learn about in the game is haunting Moby, the coffee shop owner who stops by to help you set up your writing desk. After a scary sighting in your house, Moby will tell you about the strange plants he’s found growing in his bathtub. This, my friend, is your first spirit-seeking quest.

Because this is the first spirit you track down in the game after the tutorial with Wonyan, it’s a little more straightforward than the clues you’ll need to piece together next.

To start, you need to enter the big apartment complex where several townsfolk, including Moby, live. When you go up to the third floor, your character will remark that this is where Moby lives and suggest you go check out the bathtub.

There are three rooms on this floor, so you need to figure out which one is Moby’s in order to find the right bathtub. Moby’s room is the furthest to the right, closest to the stairs. Head inside and open up the bathroom to spot the bathtub.

Screenshot via Gamepur

In order to see the spirits haunting your friends, you need to use your Spirit Vision. Toggle Spirit Vision on, and you should spot a ghostly figure in the bathtub. Go up to the figure and interact with it, choosing either of the dialogue options offered. From here, Wonyan will take over and talk the spirit right back into its former self, the large Morinoba spirit.

To finish out the quest and have it marked down as complete in your Notebook, you’ll want to find Moby at the coffee shop (or in his apartment, depending on the time of day) and talk to him. He’ll let you know his mysterious plant problems are solved, and you’re on to the next case!

How to Find Sujin’s Spirit

Screenshot via Gamepur

After you help Moby out, the next townsperson with a ghostly problem is Sujin.

To get your first clue and start the spirit search, chat with Sujin. She can usually be found in the restaurant where she works or in her boat nearby. She’ll tell you that someone has vandalized her boat. Chat with her again, and she’ll reveal that this happened after she left for work, around 5:30 PM or so. These clues together tell you the first part of your quest: stand near Sujin’s boat around 5:30 PM. But it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Screenshot via Gamepur

When you go to the boat around 5:30 PM, you’ll see the shadowy figure that’s been vandalizing the boat. Once you speak to it, however, it will run away. It’s pretty tough to keep up with it even when you’re running, so you may lose sight of the spirit, which can make it tricky to know where to look. The spirit will not appear by the boat again after it runs off, so you have to find out where it ran off.

To follow or find this spirit again, you’ll need to locate a secret passageway that connects the temple area with the bathhouse. First, head towards the temple at the bottom of the map, using the most direct route from your house.

Screenshot via Gamepur

As you approach, you’ll notice a dirt path that appears beneath the grey paving. This is your ticket to following the spirit. Head towards the large rocks to the west and interact with the wall directly beside them. This brings up a dialogue that tells you there’s a strange-looking stone here. Hit “press the stone,” and the rocks will move to reveal a secret passage that will take you to an old building near the bathhouse.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Talk to the shadowy figure there, and Wonyon will do the rest. You’ll actually encounter two new spirits this way, first meeting the vandal Borzo and the spirit who gave him the orders, tree spirit Dolmori.

Once you’ve found them, go chat with Sujin to confirm she hasn’t heard any more strange sounds near her boat and that your spirit-seeking quest is complete.

One weird thing I ran into here is that if you try to talk to her in her boat when she’s “asleep,” you’ll see her standing there but won’t be able to interact with her. If this happens, wait until later in the day and find her at the restaurant, where you’ll be able to speak with her like normal.

How to Find Young’s Temple Spirit

Screenshot via Gamepur

To start this quest, you will need to have increased your Spirituality level at least once. Then, you can check the community board or speak with Miko. Either way, you’ll learn that Young hasn’t been ringing the temple bell lately but using a rooster to signal the time instead. The community board will give you the exact times when the bell should ring: 5 AM and 8 PM.

Head down to the Temple around one of these times to investigate this spirit and get more information from Young. He’ll mention the change that’s taken place and tell you his job of making noise has been taken by a rooster. Chat with him again, and he’ll explain that he can’t ring the bell because it seems like a giant hand is holding it still.

Screenshot via Gamepur

You’ll only be able to find this spirit after you’ve gained this bit of information when you’ll be able to use your spirit vision to spot the swirl of ghostly energy hiding under the bell. Interact with the bell itself, and Wonyan will see the spirit and tell them to come on out.

This spirit, Kurkapi, has been seeking a home, so you’ll need to decide where you’re willing to let it stay. You’ll be able to offer it home at the bathhouse or your own house, but either way, this new spirit will come to work for you at the bathhouse and help you keep an eye on your fire.

Once you’ve completed that interaction, you’ll wrap up the quest by checking in with Young again after another bell-ringing time has passed, so he can confirm that he’s able to use his bell again.