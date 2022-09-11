Splatoon 3 “A communication error has occurred” error explained

When it comes to any online game, you will run into errors every so often. A common error that all Splatoon 3 players will face is the “A communication error has occurred” error. This error will occur when you’re in the multiplayer lobby and you’re trying to queue up for a match. This will prevent you from getting into the match and kick you out, starting you back at the entrance of the lobby. Usually, this error will only happen once in a while and you should be able to re-queue without any issue after you get the error. However, if you find yourself constantly getting the Splatoon 3 “A communication error has occurred” error, this is what you will need to do to try and fix it.

How to fix the Splatoon 3 “A communication error has occurred” error

This error can occur for a number of reasons. The number one reason is that there’s an influx of players trying to get on and play a match in Splatoon 3. These happened a lot during Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest since many eager Splatoon fans wanted to experience what the third entry in the series had to offer. You should always check to see if other players are experiencing issues by going to Twitter or the Splatoon 3 subreddit.

However, if you’re constantly getting this error, then the issue may be with your own internet. You can check your internet speeds at sites like Speedtest, which will tell you your current download and upload speeds. If either one is getting a low number, that could be why you’re getting the error. If your internet is at fault, there are two things you can do. The first one would be to restart your router. The second option is to try using a wired connection instead of a wireless connection if you’re able to. Wired connections are much more reliable and stable than using a wireless connection.