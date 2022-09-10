Splatoon 3 beginner’s guide – tips and tricks for new players

If you have never played a Splatoon game before, you may be coming in a little confused. It is safe to say that everyone recognizes it as one of the more simple shooters around since the main objective is to cover the most ground in your team’s color ink. However, there is quite a bit to learn and know along the way. Here are some tips and tricks for new players in Splatoon 3.

Tips and tricks for beginners in Splatoon 3

Don’t feel pressured to play

There are three main modes between Splatoon 3: the single player story, multiplayer, and Salmon Run. While the game has you using the same weapons between these three modes, they are pretty different between each other. If you are not interested in one area or having a tough time getting going, don’t feel pressured to push yourself through it. For example, if the story isn’t compelling you to keep playing, maybe spend more time in multiplayer. If you are tired of playing the same multiplayer maps repeatedly, try Salmon Run. There is likely to be at least one mode here that truly captures your attention.

Special abilities refill your ink tank

No matter what weapon and special ability you have equipped, using that special will completely refill your ink tank. This means if you are low on ink and an enemy pops up, you might want to use your special just to get your ink back to protect yourself.

Switch up your style

After you have reached level four, all the shops in the game open to you and you can begin getting new gear and weapons. While we recommend trying as many weapons as you can, be sure to stick with whatever feels best to you. For example, we highly prefer using the Roller over a Charger. Find whatever feels best in your hands and then find gear that has abilities that help your playstyle.

As for clothes, be sure to talk to Murch if you have an item that doesn’t have the abilities you need. You can swap them out for new ones that fit your weapon better.

Don’t forget to cover your spawn area

A common mistake many new players make are skipping over covering the floor in their spawn area. Because it is very rare for the enemy team to come here, it is just wasted area that you are not including in your final score. Be sure it is always covered at the beginning of a match.

Focus on floors, not walls

While covering walls in ink will help you climb up higher areas, it’s the floors that add up to your team’s overall score in Turf War. Don’t spend time covering walls that you don’t plan on climbing because you’ll just be wasting precious time that could be spent spreading your color around.