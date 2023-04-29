Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Every Known Bug and Error

The much anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out and now playable on Playstation, Xbox, and PC. The action-adventure game is the successor to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which was released back in 2019 and became a massive hit. However, as with most new games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes with several issues, including bugs, errors, and glitches that can affect your gameplay experience. This article lists every known issue in the game so far and how you can fix them.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing on startup

There could be various reasons for the game crashing during startup or while playing. Ensure that your system meets the minimum requirements. Furthermore, check if your drivers are up to date. Lastly, if you are on a PC and overclocking for better performance, you might want to turn it off.

How to fix HDR Broken in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

This is a common error that many users are facing across different platforms. Before you look for fixes, make sure your monitor or TV is able to run the game on HDR and 4K resolution. If nothing works, you can simply turn off the HDR option until the developers release an official fix.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stuttering Issues

Games based on Unreal Engine often struggle with stuttering issues, and this is also the case with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Although there is no immediate fix for the issue, you can take measures to reduce the stuttering. Try lowering your graphic settings so the game is more optimized. Turn off V-Sync and raytracing while enabling Quality Mode instead of Performance Mode. If you are on the console, enable motion blur and Quality Mode.

How to fix Unpacking errors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Many players have been facing unpacking errors when launching the game for the first time. The error basically makes launching the game very slow, or it just freezes, and nothing proceeds. Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed fix for the issue. You can try reinstalling the game, pausing/resuming unpacking or shutting down all background applications that are not in use.

How to improve FPS in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Finding the best possible settings for your system to run the game is essential for getting the best possible FPS. Ensure that all your drivers are updated; if not, update them manually. Close unwanted background applications and turn off overlays. Furthermore, check that you are not running the game on excessively high settings if you do not have a system that is capable of handling it.