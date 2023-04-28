Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough Guide – Tips, Quests, Collectibles & Stances

The next step in Cal Kestis’ journey is now available via Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The story takes place five years after the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, where Cal regained his connection with the force and took the fight to the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an all-new adventure where Cal appears as a full-fledged Jedi, far above the rank of Padawan when we first met him. The Mantis crew has gone their separate ways, and Cal is taking the fight to the Galactic Empire at the height of its power.

The new adventure will offer players the chance to learn new Lightsaber stances, tackle complex combat encounters, solve unique puzzles, and befriend a cast of interesting characters. This walkthrough hub for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will explain the many mechanics that make up the new game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough Guides

Below are all the guides currently available for Jedi: Survivor. These will help explain some of the most difficult puzzles, quests, and collectible hunts on Koboh and smaller planets.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Basic Guides

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Character Recruitment Guides

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collectible Guides

Star Wards Jedi: Survivor Quest Guides

Everything to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the emotional journey of young Jedi Cal Kestis. Now a fully realized Jedi, Cal is more than capable of taking on dangerous foes and surviving in the harsh landscapes of the planet Koboh.

Players will have plenty to do in Jedi: Survivor, as Cal’s journey takes him all over Koboh and to several planets close by, including iconic locations like Coruscant. Between tackling difficult quests, solving interesting puzzles, and battling terrifying monsters, fans will also be able to amass hundreds of collectibles. These offer customizations for Lightsabers, outfits, hairstyles, and more.

Because we want you to have an authentic journey, no spoilers for the storyline will be posted in this major guide. Cal’s triumphs throughout Jedi: Survivor are emotionally driven and impactful, making the story a thoughtful and well-polished edition to the Star Wars Universe. The guides in this walkthrough will help you in discovering every hidden location, and act as an aid to assist in getting out of tricky situations.

Is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor worth it on PC?

Jedi: Survivor has released on next gen consoles including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as for PC. Unfortunately, players are noticing issues with PC performance at the time of this writing.

Because of this, purchasing for PS5 or Xbox X/S may be the better option for players who own the consoles. Hopefully, an optimization patch will release to improve performance for those hoping to enjoy the game on their gaming computers.

Is there Lightsaber Customization in Jedi: Survivor?

Image via Respawn

Yes, players can customize their lightsabers and pick between 5 different stances. Each stance has a unique set of stats, encouraging different combat styles with a range of unique abilities.

The game adds two new stances that weren’t present in Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as offering the previous stances at the start of the game. This ensures fans can start customizing their battles right from the beginning.

What to do first in Jedi: Survivor

Like any largescale RPG, picking how to go about exploring can be a tall order for fans. We suggest tackling the main story before attempting to deep-dive into the wider areas of Koboh and surrounding planets. This is because many areas and abilities won’t be available at the start of the game, and they are essential to accessing every part of each map.

That being said, the ability to go back and keep discovering new locations after completing the story is part of what made our experience with the game so exciting. The post-game content adds hours to Jedi: Survivor, and is sure to keep Star Wars fans curious.