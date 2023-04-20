Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Preload The Game Before Launch

Are you ready to become a Jedi survivor? We had no doubts that Respawn Entertainment’s epic success with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would lead to a new chapter in their cosmic saga, and the developer is now about to drop a hotly anticipated sequel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That said, players should be prepared to take a hit to their hard drives. PlayStation has taken to Twitter to ask future Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players to make room for this 150 GB game on their PS5 SSD. Luckily, EA Star Wars shortly picked up their trail and announced that, despite the enormous size of the game, players would be able to preload the game before its release. Let’s take a look at how to do exactly that.

When can you preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image via Respawn Entertainment

EA Star Wars announced through Twitter that you can start preloading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on April 26, just two days before its release. If you’re eager to get your Jedi on and want to preload the game on your console or PC, you’ll need to start by pre-ordering the game. Of course, this purchase comes with some sweet bonuses, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi-Jedi Survival cosmetic pack. After that, head to your library or console store page, where you’ll find the option to preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Keep in mind that the game’s download is quite large, so you might want to check your internet connection before starting the process.

By preloading Jedi Survivor, you can enter the Star Wars gaming universe faster than a lightsaber through butter. That means there is no need to wait around twiddling your thumbs during the game downloads and installs after its release. If you’re dying to dive back into the thrilling world of Star Wars, we highly recommend taking advantage of the preload option.