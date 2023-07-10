Stardew Valley Forageables – Every Item You Can Forage & Where To Find Them
Forage your way to the top with this comprehensive guide on every item you can forage in Stardew Valley.
The art of foraging is often overlooked in Stardew Valley. It’s easy to see daily profit from fishing or a hefty profit after reaping the crops you grew throughout the season. Still, there’s much profit in scavaging untamed treasures scattered across the vast landscape. The grounds of Stardew Valet offer many resources, from fruits felled from trees to rare, oddly colored mushrooms.
Foraging Basics in Stardew Valley
The Foraging skill in Stardew Valley increases from gathering wild resources from the valley. Though some items are available in all seasons, some will rotate through the seasons. Snow Yams are only available in winter, for example.
As the Foraging skill increases, different bonuses and boosts will be unlocked and become available for players to choose from. Profession boosts make a significant change in Foraging profit, so choose wisely.
All Forageable Items in Stardew Valley
|Appearance
|Item
|Location
|Season
|Selling Price
|Wild Horseradish
|Pelican Town
|Spring
|50G
|Daffodil
|Pelican Town
|Spring
|30G
|Leek
|Pelican Town
|Spring
|60G
|Dandelion
|Pelican Town
|Spring
|40G
|Spring Onion
|Pelican Town
|Spring
|8G
|Morel
|Hidden Forest
|Spring
|150G
|Common Mushroom
|Hidden Forest
|Spring
|40G
|Salmonberry
|Bushes
|Spring
|5G
|Spice Berry
|Pelican Town
|Summer
|80G
|Grape
|Pelican Town
|Summer
|80G
|Sweet Pea
|Pelican Town
|Summer
|50G
|Red Mushroom
|Hidden Forest
|Summer
|75G
|Fiddlehead Fern
|Hidden Forest
|Summer
|98G
|Wild Plum
|Pelican Town
|Fall
|80G
|Blackberry
|Pelican Town
|Fall
|20G
|Chanterelle
|Hidden Forest
|Fall
|160G
|Hazelnut
|Pelican Town
|Fall
|90G
|Winter Root
|Pelican Town
|Winter
|70G
|Crystal Fruit
|Pelican Town
|Winter
|150G
|Snow Yam
|Pelican Town
|Winter
|100G
|Holly
|Pelican Town
|Winter
|80G
|Crocus
|Pelican Town
|Winter
|60G
|Nautilus Shell
|Beach
|Any
|120G
|Coral
|Beach
|Any
|80G
|Sea Urchin
|Beach
|Any
|160G
|Rainbow Shell
|Beach
|Any
|300G
|Clam
|Beach
|Any
|50G
|Mussel
|Beach
|Any
|30G
|Oyster
|Beach
|Any
|40G
|Seaweed
|Beach
|Any
|20G
|Purple Mushroom
|The Mines
|Any
|250G
|Cave Carrot
|The Mines
|Any
|25G
|Cactus Fruit
|Desert
|Any
|75G
|Coconut
|Desert
|Any
|100G
|Ginger
|Ginger Island
|Any
|60G
|Magma Cap
|Ginger Island
|Any
|400G