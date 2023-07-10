Stardew Valley Forageables – Every Item You Can Forage & Where To Find Them

The art of foraging is often overlooked in Stardew Valley. It’s easy to see daily profit from fishing or a hefty profit after reaping the crops you grew throughout the season. Still, there’s much profit in scavaging untamed treasures scattered across the vast landscape. The grounds of Stardew Valet offer many resources, from fruits felled from trees to rare, oddly colored mushrooms.

Foraging Basics in Stardew Valley

The Foraging skill in Stardew Valley increases from gathering wild resources from the valley. Though some items are available in all seasons, some will rotate through the seasons. Snow Yams are only available in winter, for example.

As the Foraging skill increases, different bonuses and boosts will be unlocked and become available for players to choose from. Profession boosts make a significant change in Foraging profit, so choose wisely.

All Forageable Items in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur