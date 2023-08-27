Stardew Valley: How to Upgrade Your House

Upgrading your home is a crucial step on your path from an aspirant farmer to a successful landowner in the realm of Stardew Valley. Your home is a haven and a center for everyday activities as you mine for materials, look to animals, grow crops, and cultivate crops. Naturally, as you progress in the game, you’ll need a bigger house, and if you’re eager to expand and enhance your virtual homestead, here’s a comprehensive guide on upgrading your house in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley House Upgrades

In order to get your house upgraded in Stardew Valley, you need to interact with the town carpenter Robin. You can find her at her residence at 24 Mountain Road, on The Mountain, north of the town. Her shop is open from 9 am to 5 pm.

In total, there are three upgrades that Robin provides. Of course, upgrades are not free of cost, and you need to shell out gold and other resources. That said, the upgrades are as follows.

1st house upgrade (Kitchen) – Adds a kitchen to your house for 10,000 gold and 450 wood. It also upgrades your bed from single to double. Lastly, you’ll now be able to marry.

2nd upgrade (Nursery) – Adds a nursery for 50,000 gold and 150 hardwood. The size of the kitchen and bedroom increases. You’ll now be able to have kids if married.

3rd upgrade (Cellar) – Adds cellar for 100,000 gold. Allows you to age specific products in Casks.

Apart from Robin’s upgrades, you’ll also get an additional room attached to your bedroom when you marry one of the six bachelors or bachelorettes in town. Depending upon who you marry, the room will have unique attributes respective to that character.

Lastly, there are a few renovations that Robin is ready to do for free. Furthermore, you can also ask her to paint various structures on your farm.