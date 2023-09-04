Starfield: Best Weapon & Gun Mods

Starfield lets you mod your weapons, allowing you to improve the gear that you find out on the world map. There are some caveats to this, as you’ll need to research the mods, improve your Skills, and find the resources to build them. But this will be worth it in the end, as it will make your guns stronger, allowing you to defeat enemies before they can shoot you down.

In order to craft weapon mods in Starfield, you need to find a Weapons Workbench, which can be found in most cities. You can ensure that you always have one on hand by adding a Galactic Lab to your ship, as this will add all of the crafting stations, except for the ones related to restorative items.

Related: Starfield: All Resources & How To Get Them

Starfield: Best Barrel Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

Depending on the kind of weapon you’re going to be using, you can potentially add a Suppressor to your barrel, rather than the muzzle. If you equip a Suppressor mod on a pistol, it will drastically cut the noise, but its accuracy will go down over long distances. To make a Suppressor, you need the Barrel Mods 2 Research, as well as 2 Polymer, 2 Tungsten, and 3 Titanium.

Starfield: Best Laser Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

Most guns in Starfield will have access to the standard Laser Sight, but if you have Optics and Laser Mods 3 Research, you can create a Recon Laser Sight. This mod will not only increase your accuracy, but it will mark enemies when you target them while aiming. To make a Recon Laser Sight, you need 2 Palladium, 2 Adhesive, 3 Vanadium, and 2 Zero Wire.

Starfield: Best Optic Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

Optics mods are especially useful for long-range weapons and the best of the bunch is the Recon Scope. This mod not only increases your accuracy, but lets you mark enemies when you aim at them. To make a Recon Scope, you need the Optics and Lasers Mod 3, as well as 3 Chlorosilanes, 2 Adhesive, 2 Europium, and 1 Zero Wire.

Starfield: Best Muzzle Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you’re going to play a stealth character, then you need to put a Suppressor on your pistols. If you equip a Suppressor mod on a pistol, it will drastically cut the noise, but its accuracy will go down over long distances. To make a Suppressor, you need the Muzzle Mods 2 Research, as well as 2 Polymer, 2 Tungsten, and 3 Tantalum.

Starfield: Best Grip and Stock Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

There aren’t as many options for Grip and Stock mods, so you’re best going with the Tactical Grip, which increases reload speed, weapon stability, and aiming. To make a Tactical Grip, you need the Grip and Stock Mods 1 research, along with 1 Titanium and 1 Sealant.

Starfield: Best Magazine and Battery Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

When it comes to the Magazine and Battery mods, you have a few options available to you. Those who want to go for a pacifist run can make EM-Charged Shot, which will fire non-lethal bullets. To make EM Charged Shot mods, you need the Magazine and Battery Mods 2 research, along with 2 Polymer, 3 Cobalt, and 1 Isocentered Magnet.

If you’re unconcerned with leaving bodies in your wake, then consider the Flechette Rounds. These horrific bullets cut through targets and inflict the Bleeding status effect. To make Flechette Rounds mods, you need the Magazine and Battery Mods 2 research, along with 2 Lead, 2 Antimony, and 2 Adhesive.

If you’re looking for power over accuracy, then go for the Penetrator Rounds mod, which are so strong that they’ll pass through enemies, making them ideal for fighting groups. To make Penetrator Rounds mods, you need the Magazine and Battery Mods 3 research, along with 3 Lead, 4 Antimony, and 3 Adhesive.

If you’re using a laser, then go for the Ignition Beams mod, as these will burn enemies along with damaging them, making them the perfect target for kiting tactics. To make Ignition Beams mods, you need the Magazine and Battery Mods 3 research, along with 1 Positron Battery, 2 Yyterbium, 2 Zero Wire, and 3 Adhesive.

Starfield: Best Internal Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you want to fire faster in combat, then go for the Hair Trigger mod, which will increase the firing rate of your weapon. To make the Hair Trigger Mod, you need Internal Mods 1 research, 2 Iridium, 3 Platinum, 3 Adhesive, and 1 Zero Wire.

If you want weapons that aren’t as fast, but are much stronger, then go for the High Powered mod, which will increase the power of your weapon. To make the High Powered mod, you need the Internal Mods 3 research, along with 4 Titanium, 3 Adhesive, 3 Tantalum, and 1 Isocentered Magnet.

Starfield: Best Receiver Mods

Screenshot By Gamepur

Do you need your weapon to fire even faster than normal? Then go for the Fully Automatic mod, which will fire for as long as you hold the trigger. To make the Fully Automatic Mod, you need the Receiver Mods 2 research, along with 1 Microsecond Regulator, 4 Titanium, 3 Sealant, and 4 Lubricant.

Related: Starfield: How to Steal Ships – Best Weapons & Perks

You’ll find a ton of resources in Starfield, and it’s worth keeping them on your ship so you can always have your weapons in tip-top shape. Starfield lets you access your cargo hold when you’re using the crafting stations, so you never need to worry about carrying the correct gear when modding your weapons, as it only needs to be on the vessel.