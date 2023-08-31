Starfield: Can You Skip Cutscenes

Starfield is a game that loves its cutscenes, but can you skip them if you want to? You’ll certainly want to at some point, as the developers put a lot of time and effort into the ship mechanics, so you’ll sit there and watch as they fly around the galaxy.

One of Starfield’s most amazing technical aspects is how real the ships and cities feel in relation to each other. You can build the most outlandish ship available, and it will just be sitting there in the spaceport when you land, fully explorable, with your crew all hanging out inside. Similarly, that same ship will be fully realized in combat, allowing you to control it as you weave in and out of battle. But is there a way for you to skip these cutscenes in Starfield, or do you have to watch them?

Does Starfield Allow You to Skip Cutscenes?

You better get used to seeing your ship, as Starfield includes cutscenes that show it lifting off, landing, and entering a rift whenever you make a jump to another dimension. We hope you enjoy these little intergalactic vignettes, as you’ll see them often because Starfield doesn’t let you skip cutscenes. They don’t last for very long, but you’ll have to endure the little ship cutscenes whenever you take off and land, as there are no options to skip or disable them.

Luckily, the Bethesda RPGs are no stranger to mods. This means that the PC version of the game might receive a mod that lets you skip the ship cutscenes, and could probably be available not longer after Starfield’s official launch. That is unless these cutscenes are hiding loading within the game, then there might be a purpose to them.

When it comes to conversations with characters, you can quit out of them like in previous Bethesda games such as Fallout 4 and Skyrim. You can also select your dialogue options straight away in order to bypass hearing the spoken dialogue. Just bear in mind that if you cancel out of being hailed by another ship, it can be seen as a hostile act and will often lead to combat.

Starfield has an amazing ship builder, with many options for creating the vessel that will carry you across the galaxy. Bethesda really wants you to marvel at the beautiful ships, which could be why the launch and landing cutscenes are unskippable. Hopefully, the modding scene will come along and save the day, especially for a game as big and involved as Starfield, where you’ll be traveling to lots of planets throughout your journey.