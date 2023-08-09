Starfield: Early Access Start Date & Time For Every Timezone

Starfield’s Premium Editions and above boast up to five days of early access before the game’s official release, but it’s not your standard midnight launch. Taking a page from Baldur’s Gate 3’s playbook, Starfield’s early access will have a global launch, allowing players to hop on the servers at the same time, regardless of region.

Normally, players would have to perform some sort of New Zealand or Australia timezone wizardry to play their most anticipated titles as early as possible. But if the Microsoft Store page listings are to be believed, it seems players across the globe will gain access to Starfield’s early access at the same time.

Starfield Early Access Start Time Per Timezone

A global launch is great as you don’t have to fiddle with your console or PC settings, nor do you have to create a ghost account for a fictitious Australian version of yourself. However, it does mean you’ll have to figure out what time Starfield is available to play in your time zone.

Here is when you can play Starfield Early Access based on your time zone:

Region Timezone Date Time Auckland, New Zealand NZST (UTC +12) Friday, Sept 1 12 PM (Noon) Sydney, Australia AEST (UTC +10) Friday, Sept 1 10 AM Tokyo, Japan JST (UTC +9) Friday, Sept 1 9 AM Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia MYT (UTC +8) Friday, Sept 1 8 AM Ghent, Belgium CEST (UTC +2) Friday, Sept 1 2 AM Dublin, Ireland IST (UTC +1) Friday, Sept 1 1 AM London, England BST (UTC +1) Friday, Sept 1 1 AM Rio De Janeiro, Brazil BRT (UTC -3) Thursday, Aug 31 9 PM New York, USA EDT/EST (UTC -4) Thursday, Aug 31 8 PM Chicago, USA CDT/CST (UTC -5) Thursday, Aug 31 7 PM Colorado, USA MDT/MST (UTC-6) Thursday, Aug 31 6 PM Los Angeles, USA PDT/PST (UTC -7) Thursday, Aug 31 5 PM

Not every time zone is present on the chart above, but it should give players a rough idea of when they will be able to hop into Starfield and then into their starships.