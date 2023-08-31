Starfield: Should You Buy It?

Many people say that Starfield is the game that will truly kick off the Xbox Series X/S’s run of must-have titles, but that comes with a huge caveat regarding price. If Starfield is such an amazing game, should you buy it or get it through Game Pass and experience it while your subscription lasts?

The Xbox Series X/S has had a lot of trouble with its exclusives, with Halo Infinite having a seemingly never-ending string of issues with its ongoing live service multiplayer, while Redfall is in the running for the worst game of the year. This means that a lot of hopes are pinned on Starfield, seeing as it’s Bethesda’s next big epic and it’s staying off PlayStation systems, giving Microsoft its big console exclusive.

Starfield has received a mostly positive response from critics, though some have been more lukewarm on it than others. There’s no denying, however, that the game is packed with content. Starfield has a lot of things for you to do and numerous ways you can experience the story. If you’re into the Bethesda gameplay loop, welcome to your new opium. If you’re not, then there isn’t much here that you haven’t already experienced in the Fallout or The Elder Scrolls games.

If you’re a diehard Bethesda fan and you’re not already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, then Starfield is worth purchasing without a second thought. If you’re having second thoughts, then Game Pass is the ideal way to try out the game, as you can get a single month for cheap, which would let you experience as much as Starfield as you’d like, without a major investment.

Also, if you own an Xbox One or your computer can’t handle a game as beefy as Starfield, you have another option open. It’s possible to stream Starfield on Xbox One or most browser-based PCs, thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate! You will need a decent Internet speed to make this happen, but it will allow you to skip the massive mandatory download size for the game.

Starfield fans already know whether they’re going to play the game or not, so it’s up to the general audience to decide whether the game is worth buying or whether Game Pass offers a sufficient demo for the experience. Gamepur loved Starfield and we can certainly recommend playing the game via Game Pass, if no other options are available to you.