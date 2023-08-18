Starfield Timeline Explained: 2050 – 2328 & Beyond

It’s been a long wait since the initial teaser for Starfield debuted in 2018. If there’s anything that can get a whole fanbase riled up, it’s a new IP by the world-renowned team at Bethesda Softworks. While many are still waiting for that next Elder Scrolls sequel or the next main entry for Fallout, other fans of these styles of games are ready to open a new chapter alongside those franchises.

Starfield is aiming to be the next great Bethesda franchise. After a five-year gap since its initial announcement, we’re nearly at the point of no return. It’s finally time to touch down in a new galaxy where new creatures, people, and mysteries await us. Like all Bethesda games, Starfield is filled with history and people of interest, so join us as we take a look at the timeline of an alternate galaxy not so far away.

Starfield Timeline 2050 – 2156 – Where It All Started

Image via Bethesda

At the beginning of Starfield’s timeline, humanity arrived on Mars in the year 2050. Once they reached that milestone, it was only a matter of time before people migrated to a new home in outer space. This move would take the next fifty years.

Over a hundred years later, around 2156, Humanity discovered Alpha Centauri, a new star system 4.37 light years away from Earth. After a few years, a new government within Alpha Centauri called the United Colonies was established. In 2161, the capital city of New Atlantis was founded and became the official capital city of the United Colonies.

Starfield Timeline 2167 – 2195: Settling Down in the New Frontier

Image via Bethesda

The next step for humanity was to spread out and create settlements to help even out the population. Things needed to change, with possibly billions of humans living so close to one another. Thankfully, in 2167, a settler by the name of Solomon Coe discovered a new settlement and named it Akila City. Sometime later, after twenty-one years of trying to survive on their own, Coe invited the settlers on Volii to help found a new alliance called the Freestar Collective.

It took only one year for the Freestar Collection to come together, and by 2189, the alliance was complete. Six years later, The United Colonies positioned a star station called the “Clinic” in orbit around Deepala in the Narion System. After its creation, the unaffiliated peoples of the Narion System saw this as an attempt to expand their borders and demanded that they remove the clinic. Of course, the Freestar Collective refused, and in 2195 the people of Narion voted to join the Freestar Collective, who mobilized in their defense.

Starfield Timeline 2196 – 2274: The Birth of Constellation

Image via Bethesda

After a year of watching their borders being threatened, the UC felt that the FC was gaining too much power. Once they saw that the Freestar Collective was mobilizing against them, they moved their fleet into the Narion System, which caused the Freestar Collective to respond in kind. As a consequence, the Narion War began.

The war took twenty years, which soured public sentiment over time. With support waning, both sides agreed to a ceasefire called the Treaty of Narion which created the term “Settled Systems.” Five years later, the Freestar Rangers were founded to serve all citizens of the Freestar Collective. Fifty-four years later, Constellation would form under the leadership of Sebastian Banks, with The Lodge being their official headquarters in New Atlantis.

Starfield Timeline 2305: Discovering the First Artifacts

Image via Bethesda

The first notable person to join Constellation in years was Barret in 2305. A few years later, The Freestar Collective began to farm on the planet Vesta in the Lunara System. A year later, the United Colonies noticed this move by the FC and declared the action a violation of The Treaty of Narion. Diplomatic talks broke down, and the UC laid siege to Vest, killing anyone who stayed behind to defend it, and this, of course, began a new conflict called The Colony War.

A few years into the war, Constellation discovered their first artifact, which they tucked away in the Constellation archives. A year later, the Colony War ended after the UC Navy lost most of its ships in the Battle of Cheyenne. Four years later, the UC vanguard was founded as a response to the Freestar Collectives’ use of civilian ship’s in the Colony War. Members of this group were awarded citizenship as a way to entice recruits.

Starfield Timeline 2319 – 2328 & Beyond: Moving Into the Current Day

Image via Bethesda

In 2319, Sarah Morgan joined the UC Navigator Corps but left after a year of service. She then joined Constellation after having nowhere to go. She would soon accompany Walter Stroud, a wealthy businessman who joined a year later. Keeping up with the yearly pattern, Vladimir Sall joined Constellation after leaving the Crimson Fleet in 2322. It wouldn’t take long for Sarah Morgan to climb the organizational ladder to the rank of acting Chairwoman of Constellation.

In that same year, Theologian Matteo Khatri was recruited to the Constellations ranks. By 2326, Barret had discovered information on the artifact in the Constellation archives. Around the same time, a gifted student and scientist called Noel was invited to join Constellation for her expertise. In 2327, a Freestar Ranger named Sam Coe, not to be confused with Solomon Coe, joined the Constellation team along with his daughter Cora.

The latest member to join Constellation in 2328 would be Andreja. The same year, Barret convinced his fellow members to purchase Starstation L-868 to modify it to become a deep space scanner called “The Eye.” This event leads to the main game, where we, the players, start our journeys.