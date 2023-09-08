Starfield Unity: How To Solve The Scorpion’s Sting Puzzle on Hylia II

While chasing some theological leads promising to unlock the secrets of the universe, players will come across the Scorpion’s Sting. This is a monument on Hylia II on an island in the middle of a canyon, inhabited by some freaky yet friendly bug-like aliens.

When you approach the monument, the bugs will line up and watch as you attempt to solve their puzzle. But what are you meant to be doing? How does the puzzle work? And what is its intended solution?

Solving The Scorpion’s Sting Puzzle

To be frank, we aren’t sure how you’re meant to know where to put the light, but we have found out where you need to put it to solve the puzzle. Each circle on the panel will move the light in a certain direction, and it’s your job to get the light to the star at the left end of the constellation.

The fastest way to do this is to select left three times and down once. This is done by activating the left circle three times and then activating the bottom circle once. You’ll know when you’ve got the light in the right spot as an orb of light will appear, and you will be directed back toward your ship.

This solution only works if the light is in its starting position. If it isn’t, just try to get the light to the left-most star.

What’s The Purpose Of The Scorpion’s Sting Puzzle

Again, we aren’t sure how you’re supposed to know this, but wherever the light ends up glowing signifies where The Hunter and The Emissary will have their meeting. The puzzle is a constellation – the star formation, not the group you’re in – so you just need to head to the real location of whichever star lights up.

Luckily, Starfield tells you exactly where to go, even if you have no idea how you solved the puzzle.