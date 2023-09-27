Starfield: Who Is The Mysterious Captain?

The ever-expanding and beautiful world of Starfield is filled with characters that are there to spice up your journey. While some characters are recurring and a big part of the story, some are rare to encounter and shrouded in mystery. One such character is the Mysterious Captain, who you will randomly meet while traversing in your spaceship.

How to meet Mysterious Captain

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like the Grandma in Starfield, Mysterious Captain is a random encounter. If you are on the first run of the game and you are fortunate enough to meet her, she will seem secretive, and it will feel like she is watching your every step. Interacting with her leads to a short conversation, eventually telling you to be careful before disappearing.

Once you start New Game Plus, everyone from the universe will forget about you except a few characters. This time around, you’ll be born as a Starborn, and this is where you’ll get to find out more about the Mysterious Captain. Whenever you do meet her, she’ll tell you that she is a Starborn as well, but this time around, she won’t disappear. Instead, she will offer you a bunch of items that you won’t find anywhere else. She will reveal that she got tired of space traveling and eventually decided to set up a store.

The store is only available to Starborns, which means this event will not occur until you are one. Furthermore, the items in her stock will change each time you encounter her, so it’s recommended not to miss out on those items.

If you are unaware of how to become a Starborn, you need to pass through the Unity in the center of the galaxy. Once you pass through Unity, you’ll enter New System, and your progress will reset. However, once you become Starborn, your attributes will improve, and you’ll be much stronger.