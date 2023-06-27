Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Cooking Guide – Recipes, Cooking Levels & Storage
Cooking is critical in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Players will need hearty snacks to keep energy up while maintaining the farm.
Cooking up tasty meals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t as easy as it might look when first getting started. Despite having a kitchen in the house right from the start, players won’t know any recipes, and will be limited to just a few meal types to experiment with. Unfortunately, cooking is a needed mechanic, as players have a hunger meter they need to keep an eye on, and they’ll need to boost their energy to finish all the tasks around the farm.
** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**
Below is everything A Wonderful Life farmers need to know about where to cook, how to level up meal types, find recipes, and make high quality snacks.
Where to Cook in SoS: A Wonderful Life
To get cooking, players will need to interact with the kitchen in their personal home. Kitchens in other homes will not be useable for any personal cooking projects.
Additionally, when getting started, farmers can only experiment with Soups and Salads. The Hors d’oeuvres, Desserts, and Entrees will become available as the cooking skill is leveled up. Unfortunately, this skill bar is not visible anywhere. Because of this, it is best to cook large quantities of easy recipes like Egg Soup or Herb Soup.
How to Find Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life
While the recipe book starts out empty in A Wonderful Life, players have plenty of ways to full it up quickly. This includes finding, inventing, and being gifted recipes.
The easiest way to get started cooking is actually to explore the town of Forgotten Valley. Players will find recipe cards scattered around NPC houses, stuck to outdoor decorations, and even hidden inside potted plants. These recipes can range in difficulty however, and if you aren’t a high enough cooking level, they will appear as “???” in the recipe book.
Another reliable way to get recipes is by visiting the sprite tree by the spring daily. Eat the mushroom in the middle of the patch, and then speak with Ace. Each day, he will gift a random recipe to add to the collection.
A Wonderful Life players can also take a risk and randomly mix ingredients together to unlock recipes. However, I would have to advise against this due to how easy it is to mess up and make a burnt mess of ingredients, and how valuable each crop used will eventually be for creating Hybrids. Many of the recipes also require hybrid crops, making early-game cooking attempts risky business.
All Cooking Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life
For those wanting to quickly expand their cooking options in A Wonderful Life, here is a list of all the recipes that can be cooked. It is important to note that most recipes won’t let you use multiples of the same ingredients.
All Soups
All Salads
All Hors d’oeuvres
All Desserts
All Entrees
Once cooked, these Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life recipes will populate in the encyclopedia for those trying to find one of every item in the game. They can then be eaten for energy or sold for a decent profit. However, players wanting to make the most of hybrid crops early will want to be careful, as it’s easy to unstock a kitchen while cooking up tasty treats.