Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Cooking Guide – Recipes, Cooking Levels & Storage

Cooking is critical in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Players will need hearty snacks to keep energy up while maintaining the farm.

A Wonderful Life Kitchen

Cooking up tasty meals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t as easy as it might look when first getting started. Despite having a kitchen in the house right from the start, players won’t know any recipes, and will be limited to just a few meal types to experiment with. Unfortunately, cooking is a needed mechanic, as players have a hunger meter they need to keep an eye on, and they’ll need to boost their energy to finish all the tasks around the farm.

Below is everything A Wonderful Life farmers need to know about where to cook, how to level up meal types, find recipes, and make high quality snacks.

Table of Contents

Where to Cook in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Hidden Recipes
To get cooking, players will need to interact with the kitchen in their personal home. Kitchens in other homes will not be useable for any personal cooking projects.

Additionally, when getting started, farmers can only experiment with Soups and Salads. The Hors d’oeuvres, Desserts, and Entrees will become available as the cooking skill is leveled up. Unfortunately, this skill bar is not visible anywhere. Because of this, it is best to cook large quantities of easy recipes like Egg Soup or Herb Soup.

How to Find Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Recipe in Inn
While the recipe book starts out empty in A Wonderful Life, players have plenty of ways to full it up quickly. This includes finding, inventing, and being gifted recipes.

The easiest way to get started cooking is actually to explore the town of Forgotten Valley. Players will find recipe cards scattered around NPC houses, stuck to outdoor decorations, and even hidden inside potted plants. These recipes can range in difficulty however, and if you aren’t a high enough cooking level, they will appear as “???” in the recipe book.

Another reliable way to get recipes is by visiting the sprite tree by the spring daily. Eat the mushroom in the middle of the patch, and then speak with Ace. Each day, he will gift a random recipe to add to the collection.

A Wonderful Life players can also take a risk and randomly mix ingredients together to unlock recipes. However, I would have to advise against this due to how easy it is to mess up and make a burnt mess of ingredients, and how valuable each crop used will eventually be for creating Hybrids. Many of the recipes also require hybrid crops, making early-game cooking attempts risky business.

All Cooking Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life

For those wanting to quickly expand their cooking options in A Wonderful Life, here is a list of all the recipes that can be cooked. It is important to note that most recipes won’t let you use multiples of the same ingredients.

All Soups

ImageRecipeIngredientsSell Value
A Wonderful Life Herbal Soup RecipeHerbal Soupx1 Aromatic Herb20G
A Wonderful Life Milky Soup RecipeMilky Soupx1 Any Milk150G
A Wonderful Life Egg Soup RecipeEgg Soupx1 Any Egg80G
A Wonderful Life Tomatoma Soup RecipeTomatoma Soupx1 Tomato
x1 Carrot		240G
Earth Soupx2 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro270G
A Wonderful Life Sweet Potato Soup RecipeSweet Potato Soupx1 Sweet Potato180G
A Wonderful Life Fish Stew RecipeFish Stewx1 Fish
x2 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, or Sweet Potato		165G
TBDDarn Good Soupx1 Fish
x1 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, or Sweet Potato
x1 Pocaro, Pototo, or Swarrot
A Wonderful Life Stew RecipeStewx1 Any Milk
x2 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro		465G
A Wonderful Life Heartwarming Soup RecipeHeartwarming Soupx1 Potato
x1 Any Herb
x1 Any Mushroom		255G

All Salads

ImageRecipeIngredientsSell Value
A Wonderful Life Quick Pickles RecipeQuick Picklesx1 Turnip75G
A Wonderful Life pickles RecipePicklesx1 Carromel445G
TBDMarinadex1 Fish
x1 Aromatic Herb
x1 Tomato or Turnip		110G
A Wonderful Life Mashed Potatoes RecipeMashed Potatoesx1 Any Milk
x1 Potato		330G
A Wonderful Life Tomacaro Salad RecipeTomacaro Saladx1 Tomato
X1 Carrot		240G
A Wonderful Life Tomamelo Salad RecipeTomamelo Saladx1 Tomato
x1 Melon		315G
TBDScarlet Saladx3 Tomato, Turnmato, Tocarro, Turnberry, or Carberry
TBDTurnberry Saladx1 Turnberry
x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo
A Wonderful Life Potamelo Salad RecipePotamelo Saladx1 Potato
x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo		1,050G
TBDPickled Veggiesx2 Caroturn, Sweeturn, Turnmato, Waturnip, Rare Crop
TBDMelon Saladx1 Melon
x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo
A Wonderful Life Cobb Salad RecipeCobb Saladx1 Any Eggs
x1 Any Fish
x1 Any Veggie		170G
A Wonderful Life Carpaccio RecipeCarpacciox1 Any Fish
x1 Aromatic Herb		35G

All Hors d’oeuvres

ImageRecipeIngredientsSell Value
A Wonderful Life Stargazy Pie RecipeStargazy Piex1 Fish
x1 Any Eggs
x1 Potato		305G
A Wonderful Life Sashimi RecipeSashimix1 Fish15G
A Wonderful Life Grape Pie RecipeGrape Piex1 Grapes
x1 Any Butter
x1 Any Eggs		390G
TBDBlue-Sky Piex1 Waterblue, Strawblueys, Meloblue, Peablu, Blorange, Grablues, Bluenanas, or Abblu
x1 Any Butter
x1 Any Eggs
TBDStrawberry Piex1 Strawberries
x1 Any Egg
x1 Any Butter
A Wonderful Life Veggie Stir-Fry RecipeVeggie Stir-Fryx2 Any Veggie
x1 Any Butter		430G
A Wonderful Life Starchy Veggies RecipesStarchy Veggiesx1 Potato
x2 Turnip, Carrot, Poturnip, Caroturn, Pocaro		390G
A Wonderful Life Super Sashimi RecipeSuper Sashimix2 Any Fish25G

All Desserts

ImageRecipeIngredientsSell Value
A Wonderful Life Ice Cream RecipeIce Creamx1 Brown Milk
x1 Star Milk		600G
TBDPapple Jamex1 Papple205G
TBDBanorange Jamx1 Banorange215G
TBDGrorange Punchx1 Grorange
A Wonderful Life Blue Jam RecipeBlue Jamx1 Waterblue, Strawblueys, Meloblue, Peablu, Blorange, Grablues, Bluenanas, or Abblu330G
TBDEgg Tartx1 Any Egg
x1 Any Butter
TBDMelosweet Ice Creamx1 Melosweet
x1 Brown Milk
x1 Star Milk		1,100G
TBDPound Cakex1 Any Butter
x1 Any Milk
x1 Any Eggs
A Wonderful Life Carrot Cake RecipeCarrot Cakex1 Carrot, x1 Any Milk, x1 Any Egg440G
A Wonderful Life Veggie Cake RecipeVeggie Cakex1 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo
x1 Any Milk
x1 Any Egg		335G
A Wonderful Life Strawberry Shortcake RecipeStrawberry Shortcakex1 Strawberries
x1 Any Milk
x1 Any Eggs		400G
TBDTurnberry Cakex1 Turnberry, x1 Any Milk,
x1 Any Eggs
A Wonderful Life Veggie Juice RecipeVeggie Juicex1 Tomato or Carrot
x1 Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo		415G
TBDPeach Tartx1 Peach
x1 Any Butter
x1 Any Egg
TBDThick Juicex2 Strawberries, Peach, Banana
x1 Star Milk
TBDSmoothiex1 Melotoma
x1 Grapples
A Wonderful Life Fruit Juice RecipeFruit Juicex2 AnyFruit
x1 Any Milk		375G
A Wonderful Life Tasty Juice RecipeTasty Juicex1 Tomato or Carrot
x1 Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo
x1 Orange, Grapes, or Apple
480G
A Wonderful Life Fruit Punch RecipeFruit Punchx3 Any Fruit485G

All Entrees

ImageRecipeIngredientsSell Value
A Wonderful Life Meuniere Set RecipeMeuniere Setx1 Any Fish
x1 Any Butter		290G
A Wonderful Life Bibimbap Recipe Bibimbapx1 Any Egg
x1 Any Herb
x1 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Poturnip, Caroturn, Sweetoma, Pomato, Swarrot, Pototo, Pocarot, or Sweeturn		175G
TBDKabayaki Grilled Fishx1 Amur Catfish or Unagi
TBDMushroom Curryx1 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro
x1 Any Mushroom
x1 Lou’s Spice
A Wonderful Life Udon RecipeUdonx1 Any Fish
x2 Any Root Veggie		150G
Cheese Fonduex1 Any Cheese
x2 Any Fruit or Veggie		385G

Once cooked, these Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life recipes will populate in the encyclopedia for those trying to find one of every item in the game. They can then be eaten for energy or sold for a decent profit. However, players wanting to make the most of hybrid crops early will want to be careful, as it’s easy to unstock a kitchen while cooking up tasty treats.

