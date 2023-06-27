Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Cooking Guide – Recipes, Cooking Levels & Storage

Cooking up tasty meals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t as easy as it might look when first getting started. Despite having a kitchen in the house right from the start, players won’t know any recipes, and will be limited to just a few meal types to experiment with. Unfortunately, cooking is a needed mechanic, as players have a hunger meter they need to keep an eye on, and they’ll need to boost their energy to finish all the tasks around the farm.

** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

Below is everything A Wonderful Life farmers need to know about where to cook, how to level up meal types, find recipes, and make high quality snacks.

Table of Contents

Where to Cook in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot via Gamepur

To get cooking, players will need to interact with the kitchen in their personal home. Kitchens in other homes will not be useable for any personal cooking projects.

Additionally, when getting started, farmers can only experiment with Soups and Salads. The Hors d’oeuvres, Desserts, and Entrees will become available as the cooking skill is leveled up. Unfortunately, this skill bar is not visible anywhere. Because of this, it is best to cook large quantities of easy recipes like Egg Soup or Herb Soup.

How to Find Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot via Gamepur

While the recipe book starts out empty in A Wonderful Life, players have plenty of ways to full it up quickly. This includes finding, inventing, and being gifted recipes.

The easiest way to get started cooking is actually to explore the town of Forgotten Valley. Players will find recipe cards scattered around NPC houses, stuck to outdoor decorations, and even hidden inside potted plants. These recipes can range in difficulty however, and if you aren’t a high enough cooking level, they will appear as “???” in the recipe book.

Another reliable way to get recipes is by visiting the sprite tree by the spring daily. Eat the mushroom in the middle of the patch, and then speak with Ace. Each day, he will gift a random recipe to add to the collection.

A Wonderful Life players can also take a risk and randomly mix ingredients together to unlock recipes. However, I would have to advise against this due to how easy it is to mess up and make a burnt mess of ingredients, and how valuable each crop used will eventually be for creating Hybrids. Many of the recipes also require hybrid crops, making early-game cooking attempts risky business.

All Cooking Recipes in SoS: A Wonderful Life

For those wanting to quickly expand their cooking options in A Wonderful Life, here is a list of all the recipes that can be cooked. It is important to note that most recipes won’t let you use multiples of the same ingredients.

All Soups

Image Recipe Ingredients Sell Value Herbal Soup x1 Aromatic Herb 20G Milky Soup x1 Any Milk 150G Egg Soup x1 Any Egg 80G Tomatoma Soup x1 Tomato

x1 Carrot 240G Earth Soup x2 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro 270G Sweet Potato Soup x1 Sweet Potato 180G Fish Stew x1 Fish

x2 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, or Sweet Potato 165G TBD Darn Good Soup x1 Fish

x1 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, or Sweet Potato

x1 Pocaro, Pototo, or Swarrot Stew x1 Any Milk

x2 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro 465G Heartwarming Soup x1 Potato

x1 Any Herb

x1 Any Mushroom 255G

All Salads

Image Recipe Ingredients Sell Value Quick Pickles x1 Turnip 75G Pickles x1 Carromel 445G TBD Marinade x1 Fish

x1 Aromatic Herb

x1 Tomato or Turnip 110G Mashed Potatoes x1 Any Milk

x1 Potato 330G Tomacaro Salad x1 Tomato

X1 Carrot 240G Tomamelo Salad x1 Tomato

x1 Melon 315G TBD Scarlet Salad x3 Tomato, Turnmato, Tocarro, Turnberry, or Carberry TBD Turnberry Salad x1 Turnberry

x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo Potamelo Salad x1 Potato

x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo 1,050G TBD Pickled Veggies x2 Caroturn, Sweeturn, Turnmato, Waturnip, Rare Crop TBD Melon Salad x1 Melon

x2 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo Cobb Salad x1 Any Eggs

x1 Any Fish

x1 Any Veggie 170G Carpaccio x1 Any Fish

x1 Aromatic Herb 35G

All Hors d’oeuvres

Image Recipe Ingredients Sell Value Stargazy Pie x1 Fish

x1 Any Eggs

x1 Potato 305G Sashimi x1 Fish 15G Grape Pie x1 Grapes

x1 Any Butter

x1 Any Eggs 390G TBD Blue-Sky Pie x1 Waterblue, Strawblueys, Meloblue, Peablu, Blorange, Grablues, Bluenanas, or Abblu

x1 Any Butter

x1 Any Eggs TBD Strawberry Pie x1 Strawberries

x1 Any Egg

x1 Any Butter Veggie Stir-Fry x2 Any Veggie

x1 Any Butter 430G Starchy Veggies x1 Potato

x2 Turnip, Carrot, Poturnip, Caroturn, Pocaro 390G Super Sashimi x2 Any Fish 25G

All Desserts

Image Recipe Ingredients Sell Value Ice Cream x1 Brown Milk

x1 Star Milk 600G TBD Papple Jame x1 Papple 205G TBD Banorange Jam x1 Banorange 215G TBD Grorange Punch x1 Grorange Blue Jam x1 Waterblue, Strawblueys, Meloblue, Peablu, Blorange, Grablues, Bluenanas, or Abblu 330G TBD Egg Tart x1 Any Egg

x1 Any Butter TBD Melosweet Ice Cream x1 Melosweet

x1 Brown Milk

x1 Star Milk 1,100G TBD Pound Cake x1 Any Butter

x1 Any Milk

x1 Any Eggs Carrot Cake x1 Carrot, x1 Any Milk, x1 Any Egg 440G Veggie Cake x1 Tomato, Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo

x1 Any Milk

x1 Any Egg 335G Strawberry Shortcake x1 Strawberries

x1 Any Milk

x1 Any Eggs 400G TBD Turnberry Cake x1 Turnberry, x1 Any Milk,

x1 Any Eggs Veggie Juice x1 Tomato or Carrot

x1 Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo 415G TBD Peach Tart x1 Peach

x1 Any Butter

x1 Any Egg TBD Thick Juice x2 Strawberries, Peach, Banana

x1 Star Milk TBD Smoothie x1 Melotoma

x1 Grapples Fruit Juice x2 AnyFruit

x1 Any Milk 375G Tasty Juice x1 Tomato or Carrot

x1 Greetoma, Berrytoma, Melotoma, Turnmato, Tocarro, Waturnip, Carromel, Turnberry, Carberry, Turmelon, or Camelo

x1 Orange, Grapes, or Apple

480G Fruit Punch x3 Any Fruit 485G

All Entrees

Image Recipe Ingredients Sell Value Meuniere Set x1 Any Fish

x1 Any Butter 290G Bibimbap x1 Any Egg

x1 Any Herb

x1 Turnip, Potato, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Poturnip, Caroturn, Sweetoma, Pomato, Swarrot, Pototo, Pocarot, or Sweeturn 175G TBD Kabayaki Grilled Fish x1 Amur Catfish or Unagi TBD Mushroom Curry x1 Potato, Carrot, or Pocaro

x1 Any Mushroom

x1 Lou’s Spice Udon x1 Any Fish

x2 Any Root Veggie 150G Cheese Fondue x1 Any Cheese

x2 Any Fruit or Veggie 385G

Once cooked, these Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life recipes will populate in the encyclopedia for those trying to find one of every item in the game. They can then be eaten for energy or sold for a decent profit. However, players wanting to make the most of hybrid crops early will want to be careful, as it’s easy to unstock a kitchen while cooking up tasty treats.