Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t just a farming slice-of-life game with incredibly cozy vibes. It’s got mini-games for players to waste their days in too. These are a staple of the franchise, but they’re never presented to players from day one of Spring. They must be earned. That’s why we’ve created this guide for all the mini-games in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, explaining how to unlock and play each one.

All Mini-Games in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Below, we’ve outlined each mini-game in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and have explained how and when they can be unlocked. Any players that want to experience each mini-game should take note while they play so they don’t miss out.

Mini Game Where to Find it Rewards

Territory Charlie and Cole’s House: The area north of Gordy’s trailer. The house is a water tower with a rope for the entrance. 1 Win: Moonlight Ore Grave Cleaning At Gary’s house on Oceanvview Hill. Speak to him while he’s out by Nina’s grave in the morning to start the game. TBA Order Up Speak to Lou at the The Lei-Over Inn in the morning as Hugh runs inside. She’ll ask for some help feeding the busy customers, and players will start to fill up the plates. TBA

Tips for Playing Territory in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Territory is a strategy game in which each player places lines on a board, taking turns to place each line. The goal is to claim as much territory as possible, but linking lines and closing in triangles on the board. Once a triangle, or set of them, has been surrounded by a player’s lines, they will be claimed and can’t be touched by the opposing player.

This game is very similar to Noughts and Crosses in that each player will attempt to block the other’s moves in their turn. This can turn into a war of attrition unless players look at the bigger picture. Taking large chunks of territory is easier than focusing on small, individual triangles. It’s easier to then add single triangles to a larger block later in the game. Players that want to earn the best rewards from Territory should play it daily. This is the only way to push through all the rewards as fast as possible, and benefit form the extra Ore they bring.