Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake – All Mini-Games & How to Play Them
There are several mini-games in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life that players need to explore and chat to various characters to unlock.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t just a farming slice-of-life game with incredibly cozy vibes. It’s got mini-games for players to waste their days in too. These are a staple of the franchise, but they’re never presented to players from day one of Spring. They must be earned. That’s why we’ve created this guide for all the mini-games in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, explaining how to unlock and play each one.
*** This guide is in progress and will be added to with mini games as we discover them ***
Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Complete Guide – Animals, Farming, Romance & Chapter Walkthrough
All Mini-Games in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Below, we’ve outlined each mini-game in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and have explained how and when they can be unlocked. Any players that want to experience each mini-game should take note while they play so they don’t miss out.
Tips for Playing Territory in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Territory is a strategy game in which each player places lines on a board, taking turns to place each line. The goal is to claim as much territory as possible, but linking lines and closing in triangles on the board. Once a triangle, or set of them, has been surrounded by a player’s lines, they will be claimed and can’t be touched by the opposing player.
This game is very similar to Noughts and Crosses in that each player will attempt to block the other’s moves in their turn. This can turn into a war of attrition unless players look at the bigger picture. Taking large chunks of territory is easier than focusing on small, individual triangles. It’s easier to then add single triangles to a larger block later in the game. Players that want to earn the best rewards from Territory should play it daily. This is the only way to push through all the rewards as fast as possible, and benefit form the extra Ore they bring.