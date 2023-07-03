Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – How To Trigger Nina’s Events

There are multiple characters you can meet and interact with while playing Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. One notable character is Nina, an elderly woman who resides in Forgotten Valley. Like many characters, Nina has special events that you can trigger as you progress through the game, but they only happen at specific points.

The problem with getting Nina’s events to work as they don’t always seem to happen at the same time. Some players have noted there are a few bugs for it, and we’re going to do our best to help you get them to activate. Here’s what you need to know about how to trigger Nina’s events in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

All Nina Story Events in A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Nina wandering around town while playing A Wonderful Life. You can quickly find her because of her short size, iconic ladybug-like hat, and distinct grey hair. There are four distinct events that happen involving Nina, with her eventually passing away in the final event. The four events are going to be Nina racing a Turtle, Nina sharing her dream with you, Nina Challenging Hugh to a race, and visiting Nina’s grave.

Nina Races a Turtle – Nina’s Fighting Spirit

The first one will be where Nina races against a Turtle down by the pond. You can trigger this event by leaving Gustafa’s place. There is a second way to visit this event that, based on the A Wonderful Life community comments, is an alternative way to view the race by leaving Gordy’s house. The trick to getting this one to trigger is to make sure you do it by having a clear day. Many players have reported that this event successfully occurred when it was a perfectly clear day, however, others have reported that cloudy days have worked for them. Make sure this happens during the fall or winter months.

Nina Shares her Dream

The second event occurs by speaking with Nina. Nina will share the dream that she had with you, sharing that the weather has gotten much colder lately in Forgotten Valley. She’ll ask if you’ve heard about the dream she had, and by telling you have not heard it, she’ll recall to you about the little people with long ears, and how they wore red, blue, and yellow hats. She believes they were the spirits of the forest. This is a less difficult event to trigger with Nina, as it does require you to speak with her.

Nina Races Hugh – Nina’s Challenge

The second race Nina will have in A Wonderful Life is the race against Hugh. For you to trigger this event is to leave the Bluebird Cafe at the center of town during the winter season, when it’s a sunny day. It needs to happen between 9 AM to 5 PM, and many players have said it won’t happen on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 8th days, but it can happen on the days during winter. When this event triggers, Hugh and Nina will race each other outside the Cafe, down the street of town.

Washing Nina’s Grave

The final major event for Nina occurs when you reach chapter two of A Wonderful Life. Unfortunately, Nina has passed away, and she now has a grave in Forgotten Valley. There will be a chance for you to speak with Gary, who is standing outside Nina’s grave. While he’s there, talk with him, and there’s a chance for you to wash Nina’s grave. You’ll have 60 seconds to clean it, honoring Nina’s memory in A Wonderful Life, and the time you spent with her.