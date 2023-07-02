There are dozens of discoveries to make in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. These range from new plants that pop up each season and fish that fill the bodies of water around the village, to random encounters with the locals and new music for the farm. Records are a collectible that allows players to change the music that plays at their homestead, and there are plenty to collect across a single playthrough. This guide explains each record and how to unlock them so players can enjoy the complete soundtrack.

*** This guide is in progress and will be added to as we discover more records and unlock them ***

Contents

All Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The table below shows every record that can be acquired in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and how to unlock them. There are 14 in total. As we discover how to unlock each record, we’ll add the methods to this table so all players can fill out their soundtrack.

Record How to Unlock Tips

Breezy Unlocked from the start of a playthrough. There’s no need to do anything to get this record.

Quiet Winter Added to the record player at the start of a new game. Players don’t need to complete a special task to get this record. Spring Ibuki TBA TBA Sleeping Spirits TBA TBA

Another Valley, Together Go to the Goddess Pond to the north of the farm and eat a Mysterious Mushroom to enter the Nature Sprites’ Tree. Once inside, speak to the glowing pot at the back of the room 100 times. It will cycle through 10 different dialogue options before giving the player this record for their collection. This record can be unlocked at the start of the game and is the easiest to obtain. Hammer the interaction button until the creature inside the pot gives up the record, then never bother it again. 64 Memories TBA TBA Cafe Jazz TBA TBA 3 Seconds Before Heartache TBA TBA Mid-Summer Kaitaku TBA TBA Joyful Autumn TBA TBA Kashinoki Autumn TBA TBA One Sunny Day TBA TBA Wonderful!! TBA TBA Winter Mineral Town TBA TBA

How to Unlock New Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Each record has unique requirements that must be met to unlock them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Some can be acquired by increasing friendships with certain characters, others are locked behind time progression, and more are secreted away in objects or must be unlocked through missable story events. We encourage players to read through the table above to ensure they know how to unlock all the records and can get them in a single playthrough.

How to Change Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To change records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players need to walk up to their record player and interact with it. This brings up a menu of all the records they currently have unlocked. From there, players just pick the record they want to play, and it will start playing. It’s only possible to choose from the records that have been unlocked, so players will need to work hard to unlock more records if they want to expand their selection.