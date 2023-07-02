Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake – All Records & How to Get Them
There are man records for players to unlock for their house in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, but each has specific requirements.
There are dozens of discoveries to make in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. These range from new plants that pop up each season and fish that fill the bodies of water around the village, to random encounters with the locals and new music for the farm. Records are a collectible that allows players to change the music that plays at their homestead, and there are plenty to collect across a single playthrough. This guide explains each record and how to unlock them so players can enjoy the complete soundtrack.
*** This guide is in progress and will be added to as we discover more records and unlock them ***
Contents
All Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
The table below shows every record that can be acquired in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and how to unlock them. There are 14 in total. As we discover how to unlock each record, we’ll add the methods to this table so all players can fill out their soundtrack.
How to Unlock New Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Each record has unique requirements that must be met to unlock them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Some can be acquired by increasing friendships with certain characters, others are locked behind time progression, and more are secreted away in objects or must be unlocked through missable story events. We encourage players to read through the table above to ensure they know how to unlock all the records and can get them in a single playthrough.
How to Change Records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
To change records in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players need to walk up to their record player and interact with it. This brings up a menu of all the records they currently have unlocked. From there, players just pick the record they want to play, and it will start playing. It’s only possible to choose from the records that have been unlocked, so players will need to work hard to unlock more records if they want to expand their selection.