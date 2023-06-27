Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Tool Guide – Costs, Shops & Unlock Requirements

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will need a solid shed of tools to care for their farms. However, this won’t be as straightforward as other recent Story of Seasons titles. Instead of amassing wood, stone, and various precious metals to take to the town’s blacksmith, tools need to be purchased from local vendors or obtained from townsfolk after completing certain requirements.

** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

Because many of the tool sets require a specific timeframe or set of requirements to be met in A Wonderful Life, we have put together this guide to break down where to find them, how much they cost, and when they become available in Forgotten Valley.

Table of Contents

All Tool Types in SoS: A Wonderful Life

In order to take care of crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players will need a Hoe, Sickle, and Watering Can. The first set of these tools will be gifted from Takakura in the Spring of year 1. Additionally, players will need A Brush, Milker, and Clippers to care for animals. Each of these will have specific requirements to obtain. The last tool to pick up is the Fishing Rod, which can be easy to miss if you don’t look in the right place.

When getting set up in A Wonderful Life, I very nearly missed a few important things about buying tools. First, you won’t get the Brush or the Fishing Rod from Takakura or anyone in town. Additionally, upgrades for tools don’t unlock immediately, or all at once. This can make saving for and buying the things you need tricky.

Players will also find that immediately upgrading their tools as soon as they become available isn’t always the best option. For example, upgrading to Silver Tools isn’t required until you have unlocked the Amazing Field farming area. Because of this, it is better to save money for facility or livestock purchases, than pay the steep upgrade prices for the next tier of tools.

Below are all the tool upgrades, when they were unlocked during my playthrough, and how much they cost.

Tool Unlock Requirements Use Hoe Received from Takakura at the start of the game. Used to till farmable land and remove crops. Watering Can Received from Takakura at the start of the game. Used to water crops and seedlings. Sickle Received from Takakura at the start of the game. Used to cut grass in the pasture and remove withered crops. Brush Purchased from Van starting Spring 3 Year 1. Used to brush all barn animals. Milker Obtained from Takakura when he brings your first cow. Used to milk cows and goats daily. Clippers Obtained from Takakura when he brings your first Sheep. Used to sheer sheep every few days. Fishing Rod Purchased from Van after purchasing the Brush. Can be used to fish in all bodies of water. Copper Hoe Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Summer Year 1. Expands Hoe area to x3 squares. Copper Sickle Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Summer Year 1. Expands Sickle area to x3 squares. Copper Watering Can Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Summer Year 1. Expands Watering Can area to x3 squares. Copper Milker Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Fall Year 1. “Slightly more efficient” than the previous Milker. Copper Clippers We obtained the clippers on Autumn 8th of year two, after purchasing our first sheep. It is likely they will appear the shop day following your first purchase. “Slightly more efficient” than the previous pair. Silver Hoe Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Spring year 2. TBD Silver Sickle Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Spring year 2. TBD Silver Watering Can Purchased from Van’s Shop starting as early as Spring year 2. TBD Silver Milker TBD TBD

Van’s Shop Hours in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will have the opportunity to access Van’s shop twice a season. The dates he sets up his shop beside the Inn are the 3rd and 8th of the season. During this time, his inventory will update to provide the newest options, and he will allow you to sell any goods, items, or cooked dishes for profit. It is important to note that this is the only way to sell mining artifacts, as they can’t go into the shipping bin beside the ledger outside the player’s home.