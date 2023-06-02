Street Fighter 6: How To Use Modern Controls

Street Fighter 6 offers a new way to play the game, as budding World Warriors can choose to use the Modern Type control scheme rather than the one that veterans are used to. The player can make their “Modern Controls” selection early on in the game, but what exactly does it change?

Street Fighter 6 offers three control schemes: Classic Type, Modern Type, and Dynamic Type. Classic Type is the one that has been used since the days of the original Street Fighter arcade game, while Dynamic Type has an auto-attack feature, making it the easiest to use. The Modern Type sits somewhere in the middle, offering a happy medium.

How Modern Controls Differ From Classic Controls In Street Fighter 6

Image via Capcom

The Modern Type controls are closer to the Super Smash Bros. series than Street Fighter in that the player doesn’t need to input different movement commands to perform special moves, which is what happens in the Classic Type. Instead, the player can perform special moves using face buttons and single directional inputs.

It bears mentioning that Walking, Dashing, Jumping, Crouching, Blocking, and Throwing use the same buttons in both Classic and Modern types. It’s just the attacks and special moves that differ.

Street Fighter 6 Modern Controls On A PlayStation Controller

Image via Capcom

The buttons involved with the Modern Type controls in Street Fighter 6 on a PlayStation controller are:

Walking – Left or Right

Left or Right Dashing – Double Tap Left or Right

Double Tap Left or Right Jumping – Up

Up Jumping Attack – Up + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack

– Up + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack Crouching – Down

Down C rouching Attack – Down + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack

Down + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack Block – Hold Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent

Hold Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent Crouching Block – Hold Down + Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent

Hold Down + Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent Light Attack – Square

Square Medium Attack – X

X Heavy Attack – Circle

Circle Special Attack – Triangle or Triangle + Directional Input

– Triangle or Triangle + Directional Input Super Arts – Circle + Triangle or Circle + Triangle + Directional Input

Circle + Triangle or Circle + Triangle + Directional Input Drive Impact – L1

L1 Drive Parry – R1

R1 Assisted Combos – R2

R2 Overdrive Art – R2 + Triangle

Street Fighter 6 Modern Controls On A Xbox Controller

Screenshot via Capcom

The buttons involved with the Modern Type controls in Street Fighter 6 on an Xbox controller are:

Walking – Left or Right

Left or Right Dashing – Double Tap Left or Right

Double Tap Left or Right Jumping – Up

Up Jumping Attack – Up + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack

– Up + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack Crouching – Down

Down C rouching Attack – Down + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack

Down + Light, Medium, or Heavy Attack Block – Hold Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent

Hold Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent Crouching Block – Hold Down + Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent

Hold Down + Left or Right in the opposite direction of the opponent Light Attack – X

X Medium Attack – A

A Heavy Attack – B

B Special Attack – Y or Y + Directional Input

– Y or Y + Directional Input Super Arts – Y + B or Y + B + Directional Input

Y + B or Y + B + Directional Input Drive Impact – L1

L1 Drive Parry – R1

R1 Assisted Combos – R2

R2 Overdrive Art – R2 + Y

The Modern Type control scheme is a significant step in Street Fighter 6’s push toward accessibility, as it allows players unable to perform the command inputs to enjoy the game. Those who still wish to use the old control scheme can stick with the Classic Type should they want to slide their fingers across the d-pad whenever they want to perform a Hadoken.