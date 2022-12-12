When is the release date for Street Fighter 6? Answered
It’s time to get pumped up for battle in Street Fighter 6.
The fighting game division within Capcom has struggled over the past decade, but that may very well change in the near future. Street Fighter 6 signifies the latest title in the iconic fighting franchise, one that will look to take the series into the next generation. So, when will Street Fighter 6 be released? We finally have an answer to that question, so let’s go over what you need to know.
Related: All playable characters in Street Fighter 6
Final release date for Street Fighter 6
During The Game Awards 2022, Capcom officially confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023. The game will be released on PC (via Steam) and on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
The 2023 launch window first came about in PlayStation’s live-streamed State of Play on June 2 of this year. The trailer that accompanied the announcement included Metro City, a town that’s been featured in the Final Fight series and had Mike Haggar as the mayor. A statue of him is showcased in the trailer. “Experience a brand new era of Street Fighter with a system built for creativity, vibrant art direction, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game genre,” said Capcom in a tweet shortly after the second trailer went live.
Confirmed characters in Street Fighter 6
Thanks to information released by Capcom, we also know about the fighters that will be a part of Street Fighter 6, at least for its initial release. Pivotal characters like Ryu and Ken are obviously back for SF6, but so are Guile, Chun-Li, Juri, and Cammy.
Here’s a look at the announced list of fighters:
- Blanka
- Cammy
- Chun-Li
- Dee Jay
- Dhalism
- E.Honda
- Guile
- Jaime
- JP
- Juri
- Ken
- Kimberly
- Lily
- Luke
- Manon
- Maria
- Ryu
- Zangief