Street Fighter 6 Kimberly Moveset Guide: Full move list, frame data, and more

Street Fighter 6 will have players competing against each other with some of the biggest names in the Street Fighter franchise. There are multiple moves to use with each other, all unique to the others, making their overall playstyles diverse for the many players. Kimberly is one of the many characters you can play in the game. This guide covers Kimberly’s moves in Street Fighter 6 and the frame data with those attacks.

All Kimberly moves in Street Fighter 6

These are all of the moves and combinations you can use while playing as Kimberly.

Special Moves

Vagabond Edge: Neutral Stance + Special Move (17 Frames start-up, 60 Frames total)

Bushin Senpukyaku: Move Forward + Special Move (8 Frames start-up, 66 Frames total)

Sprint: Move Backward + Special Power (23 Frames start-up, 62 Frames total) Emergency Stop: Move Backward + Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack Torso Cleaver: Neutral Stance + Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack (21 Frame start-up, 43 Frames total) Shadow Slide: Move Downward + Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack (10 Frames start-up, 40 Frames total) Neck Hunter: Move Forward + Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack (19 Frames start-up, 42 Frames total) Arc Step: This will happen when you get close to your opponent while using Sprint Bushin Izuna Otoshi: Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack during Arc Step (13 Frame start-up, 107 Frames total) Bushin Hojin Kick: Move Downward + Any Light, Medium, or Heavy attack during Arc Step (13 Frame start-up, 35 Frame total)

Hidden Variable: Move Downward + Special Move (43 Frame total)

Aerial Bushin Senpukyaku: Special Move (during a forward jump)

Nue Twister: Move Forward + Special Move (during a forward jump) (8 Frames start-up, 50 Frames total)

Super Arts

Bushin Beats: Neutral stance or Move Forward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (12 Frames start-up)

Bushin Tunderous Beats: Neutral stance or Move Forward + Special Move + Heavy Attack

Bushin Scramble: Move Backward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (13 Frame start-up, 273 Frames total)

Soaring Bushin Scramble: Special Move + Heavy Attack (during a forward jump) (13 Frames start-up, 64 frames total)

Bushing Ninjastar Cypher: Move Downward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (8 Frames start-up, 47 Frames total)

Unique attacks

Windmill Kick: Move Backward + Heavy Attack (22 Frames start-up, 42 frames total)

Water Slicer Slide: Move downward to the right + Medium Attack (10 Frames start-up, 36 Frames total)

Hisen Kick: Move Forward + Heavy Attack (27 Frames start-up, 50 Frames total) Step Up: Move Upward to the left, Up, or Upward to the right after Hisen Kick

Elbow Drops: Move Downward + Medium Attack (at the peak of a forward jump)

Bushin Tiger Fangs: Medium Attack + Medium Attack (13 Frames start-up, 21 Frames total)

Bushin Prism Strikes: Light Attack + Light Attack + Light Attack + Light Attack (26 Frames start-up, 52 Frames total)

Bushin Hellchain: Light Attack + Light Attack + Move Downward + Light Attack + Light Attack

Bushin Hellchain Throw: Light Attack + Light Attack + Move Downward + Light Attack + Move Downward + Light Attack

Throws

Ripcord Throw: Neutral Stance or Move Forward + Light Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frames start-up, 113 Frames total)

Bell Ringer: Move Backward + Light Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frames start-up, 132 Frames total)

Common Moves

Steadfast Strike: Drive Impact (26 Frames start-up, 62 Frames total)

Shapeless State: Move Forward + Drive Impact (26 Frames start-up, 62 Frames total)

Drive Parry: Perform a Drive Parry Parry Drive Rush: Perform a Drive Parry, and then Move Forward + Move Forward

Cancel Drive Rush: Move Forward + Move Forward while connecting with a special cancelable move

Assisted Combos