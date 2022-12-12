There are multiple Pokémon you can encounter while playing through Pokémon Go. Some of these are harder to find than others, and several get swapped out depending on the season or what events are happening in-game. Because there are so many of each Pokémon, it can be difficult to narrow down the strongest ones. Here’s what you need to know about the strongest Pokémon of each type you can catch in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon by each type in Pokémon Go

The focus for this category will be Pokémon with the highest Combat Power (CP) in each category. There might be better Pokémon for specific battle leagues, but here we’re going to focus on Pokémon with the highest CP.

Strongest Bug-type

Buzzwole can have the highest CP of any Bug-type, even more than a Mega Beedrill. Buzzwole is a strong Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon and has become a frequent favorite for players in multiple categories, namely the Great and Ultra Leagues. If you level it up to its highest CP, it should reach 3,912, with an attack of 236, a defense of 196, and a stamina of 216.

Strongest Dark-type

For Dark-type Pokémon, we have Mega Gyarados, a monster of a Pokémon capable of hitting pretty hard. However, you won’t be able to use it against other players outside of a special event, so for standard encounters, Tyranitar is one of the leading Pokémon with the highest CP, followed by Zarude and Yveltal.

Strongest Dragon-type

Dragon types are considered one of the better Pokémon types throughout the Pokémon series, and these have always been incredibly strong. Mega Latios shines as the strongest choice for this category, followed by Mega Latias. Still, if we’re not counting Mega transformations, the crown goes to Zekrom, the Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon.

Strongest Electric-type

In the Electric-type category, there are several choices to pick from. However, Xurkitree, an Ultra Beasts, stands tall above the rest of the options, even above Mega Manectric and the legendary Zapdos and Raikou. Xukirtree has a max CP of 4,451, an attack of 330, an defense of 144, and a stamina of 195. However, because of its low defense, it rarely lasts long in combat.

Strongest Fairy-type

There are only a handful of Fairy-type Pokémon for you to catch in the mobile game, but the ones you can acquire are extremely good. One of the best ones will be Zacian, another legendary you can acquire in five-star raids when it does appear. It has a maximum CP of 4,329, an attack of 254, a defense of 236, and a stamina of 192.

Strongest Fighting-type

Regarding Fighting-type Pokémon, these are some of the most favorable Pokémon to use against players in the Great and Ultra Leagues. They are also widely used in specific raids, and we recommend using Zamazenta, one of the strongest Fighting-type Pokémon in the mobile game.

Strongest Fire-type

For the Fire-type category, we have multiple options for you to pick from, which will vary depending on the competition you’re fighting. If you’re looking for the strongest one, the Pokémon with the highest CP will be Reshiram, a Dragon and Fire-type with a massive amount of attack power. It has a maximum CP of 4,565, an attack of 275, a defense of 211, and a stamina of 205.

Strongest Flying-type

When you’re looking for the strongest Flying-type Pokémon, we highly recommend going with the Therian version of Landorus, a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s another legendary Pokémon, although some might prefer Ho-Oh. Still, it has a lower CP than Therian Landorus, which has a maximum CP of 4,434, an attack of 289, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 205.

Strongest Ghost-type

Ghost-type Pokémon are also a tough Pokémon category, similar to Fighting-types. They usually have a high attack and lower defense. Giratina’s origin forme is the strongest Ghost-type Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. This legendary Pokémon has two forms, but the Origin Forme is the better. It has a maximum CP of 4,164, an attack of 225, a defense of 187, and a stamina of 284.

Strongest Grass-type

When it comes to finding the best Grass-type, it will be Zarude, a mythical Pokémon. It has not appeared as frequently as legendary Pokémon in the mobile game, but it has shown up and could appear again. Zarude has a maximum CP of 4,334, an attack of 242, a defense of 215, and a stamina of 233.

Strongest Ground-type

Groudon is an outstanding Pokémon, and it’s easily one of the strongest Ground-types you can find in Pokémon Go. It has a maximum CP of 4,652, an attack of 270, a defense of 228, and a stamina of 205. It’s routinely referred to as one of the best Master League Pokémon, and it’s even better for raids. We cannot recommend this Pokémon enough, and if there’s ever an opportunity to catch it during a Pokémon Go event, make sure to go out of your way to grab it.

Strongest Ice-type

Ice-types in Pokémon can be incredibly strong but also lack defenses, making them a difficult choice to recommend. However, Kyurem has decent defenses to ensure it can use its damage during an encounter. It’s one of the better Ice-types in Pokémon Go, and it also doubles as a Dragon-type.

Strongest Normal-type

Surprisingly, when we put the numbers on the table, Slaking comes out as the strongest Normal-type Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. It beats out Regigigas with a maximum CP of 5,010, an attack of 290, a defense of 166, and a stamina of 284. If you’re looking to use a tanky Normal-type Pokémon, Slaking is a well-known favorite.

Strongest Poison-type

Poison-types are unique, and if you’re looking to specifically use this type of Pokémon, we recommend Nihilego, one of the first Ultra Beasts to make it into the game. Nihilego is also a Rock-type, giving it a decent amount of defense to ensure it stays in a fight. It has a maximum CP of 4,465, an attack of 249, a defense of 210, and a stamina of 240. It has a balanced set of stats that make it the clear winner.

Strongest Psychic-type

It shouldn’t be surprising to find out Mewtwo is the strongest Psychic-type in Pokémon Go. Although the shadow form is significantly stronger, the standard form is the most powerful you can find, even stronger than Lunala or Solgaleo. It has a maximum CP of 4,724, an attack of 300, a defense of 184, and a stamina of 214.

Strongest Rock-type

Not only is Nihileg the strongest Poison-type, but it’s also the toughest Rock-type, given its stats. However, if we’re using a different Pokémon for this choice, it would be Tyranitar, with its maximum CP of 4,335, an attack of 251, a defense of 207, and a stamina of 225. Although Tyrantiar is tough, it doesn’t stack up against Nihilego regarding raw stats.

Strongest Steel-type

The Steel-type crown originally went to Dialga, but with the recent update, Dialga now owns the title of the strongest Steel-type in Pokémon Go. It has a maximum CP of 4,570, an attack of 255, a defense of 191, and a stamina of 264. However, if you’re looking away from raw numbers and breakdown the stats and typing, Dialga is still the best Master League Pokémon in Pokémon Go, hands down.

Strongest Water-type

The final Pokémon in this entry will be the toughest Water-type Pokémon, which goes to Kyogre. It beats out Palkia, but Mega Gyarados and Mega Swampert are considered some of the best Water-types if we’re ranking Mega forms. Kyogre has a maximum CP of 4,652, an attack of 270, a defense of 228, and a stamina of 205.