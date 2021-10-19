Super Smash Bros. Ultimate balance patch 13.0.0 – All buffs and nerfs
Find out if your main got buffed or nerfed.
Along with Sora’s release, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0.0 update is also coming with adjustments to various of the game’s fighters. Here are the patch notes that Nintendo has released.
All Fighters
- Characters that fall down in place after Kazuya’s side special can no longer be stepped on when jumping
Dr. Mario
- Neutral Air Attack – Extended the launch distance for high-damage window
- Up Air Attack – Increased power and has maintained launch distance
- Down Air Attack – Increased attack speed
- Side Special – The hit detection time has been increased
- Down Special – Increased speed at which super armor activates when the move is used on the ground
Hero
- Final Smash – The downtime after finishing their Final Smash was shortened
Incineroar
- Down Smash Attack – Both its power and launch distance has been increased
- Up Air Attack – Its power and maintained launch distance was increased
- Up Special – The attack power and maintained launch distance for the high-damage window when descending has been increased. The high-damage window for the explosion is also seeing the same changes for its attack power and maintained launch distance.
Isabelle
- Down Tilt Attack – Vulerability has been reduced
- Side Smash Attack – The duration of the high-damage part of this attack has been extended
- Down Smash Attack – Both the launch distance and attack range has been increased
- Forward Throw – Extended the launch distance
Jigglypuff
- Neutral Attack 2 – Reduced vulneranility on Neutral Attack 2
- Back Air Attack – Reduced vulerability and when landing
- Downward Throw – Shortened its launch distance and reduced vulnerability
Joker
- Final Smash – Just like Hero, the downtime after finishing his Final Smash was shortened
King K. Rool
- Up Tilt Attack – Increased power and launch distance
- Side Smash Attack – Increased the amount of time the hit detection lasts and the range at the start of the move
- Forward Air Attack – Vulerability has been reduced
- Up Throw – Launch distance has been extended
Little Mac
- Up Tilt Attack – Extended the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are hit
- Side Smash Attack – Increased power against shields if the down input for move is used
- Neutral Special – The launch distance has been extended, reduced vulnerability when used on the ground, increased speed, and the second button press can be pressed in advance
- Up Special – The last attack has increased launch distance
- Down Special – Increased attack power
Lucario
- Dash Attack – Increased the duration of the high-damage portion of the attack. The range of the high-damage part was also increased
- Side Tilt Attack – The launch distance of the second attack was extended
- Down Tilt Attack – The attack speed was increased
Ridley
- Side Special – The time between slamming, dragging animations and when another jump can be done has been shortened
Rosalina & Luma
- Down Smash Attack – Luma will now appear in-front of Rosalina when she’s using the move and turns around. The launch distance has also been extended for Luma’s attack
- Side Special – Luma will now follow you if the move is used in the air
Zelda
- Neutral Attack 1 – Reduced vulerability
- Flurry Attack – Increased its power
- Up Smash Attack – Launch distance has been increased
- Down Smash Attack – The launch distance was extended