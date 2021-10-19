Super Smash Bros. Ultimate balance patch 13.0.0 – All buffs and nerfs

Along with Sora’s release, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0.0 update is also coming with adjustments to various of the game’s fighters. Here are the patch notes that Nintendo has released.

All Fighters

Characters that fall down in place after Kazuya’s side special can no longer be stepped on when jumping

Dr. Mario

Neutral Air Attack – Extended the launch distance for high-damage window

Up Air Attack – Increased power and has maintained launch distance

Down Air Attack – Increased attack speed

Side Special – The hit detection time has been increased

Down Special – Increased speed at which super armor activates when the move is used on the ground

Hero

Final Smash – The downtime after finishing their Final Smash was shortened

Incineroar

Down Smash Attack – Both its power and launch distance has been increased

Up Air Attack – Its power and maintained launch distance was increased

Up Special – The attack power and maintained launch distance for the high-damage window when descending has been increased. The high-damage window for the explosion is also seeing the same changes for its attack power and maintained launch distance.

Isabelle

Down Tilt Attack – Vulerability has been reduced

Side Smash Attack – The duration of the high-damage part of this attack has been extended

Down Smash Attack – Both the launch distance and attack range has been increased

Forward Throw – Extended the launch distance

Jigglypuff

Neutral Attack 2 – Reduced vulneranility on Neutral Attack 2

Back Air Attack – Reduced vulerability and when landing

Downward Throw – Shortened its launch distance and reduced vulnerability

Joker

Final Smash – Just like Hero, the downtime after finishing his Final Smash was shortened

King K. Rool

Up Tilt Attack – Increased power and launch distance

Side Smash Attack – Increased the amount of time the hit detection lasts and the range at the start of the move

Forward Air Attack – Vulerability has been reduced

Up Throw – Launch distance has been extended

Little Mac

Up Tilt Attack – Extended the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are hit

Side Smash Attack – Increased power against shields if the down input for move is used

Neutral Special – The launch distance has been extended, reduced vulnerability when used on the ground, increased speed, and the second button press can be pressed in advance

Up Special – The last attack has increased launch distance

Down Special – Increased attack power

Lucario

Dash Attack – Increased the duration of the high-damage portion of the attack. The range of the high-damage part was also increased

Side Tilt Attack – The launch distance of the second attack was extended

Down Tilt Attack – The attack speed was increased

Ridley

Side Special – The time between slamming, dragging animations and when another jump can be done has been shortened

Rosalina & Luma

Down Smash Attack – Luma will now appear in-front of Rosalina when she’s using the move and turns around. The launch distance has also been extended for Luma’s attack

Side Special – Luma will now follow you if the move is used in the air

Zelda

