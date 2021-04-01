Roblox Tapping Masters codes (April 2021)

If you enjoy Tapping Masters, you are probably on the lookout for codes to redeem for free items. There are only a few codes currently active, but the rewards they give you can be a huge help in-game. New codes are added, and previous ones expire almost monthly. Here are the latest codes for October 2020.

Please note that codes are case sensitive and may contain numbers and capital letters.

Where and how to redeem the Tapping Masters Codes

To use a code, start by tapping on the yellow Twitter button after login into the game. A yellow dialogue box will appear with the Twitter logo. Type any working code into the box and hit the blue “Redeem” button to get your rewards.

What are the active Roblox Tapping Masters Codes?

Here is a list of the current codes available and what they unlock. If you use all of these codes, you will gain plenty of extra gems and bonus taps to use

update11 – Redeem code for x2 Taps bonus (NEW)

– Redeem code for x2 Taps bonus (NEW) 5000likes – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems 500likes – Redeem code for 200 Gems and x2 Taps bonus

– Redeem code for 200 Gems and x2 Taps bonus bestfansever – Redeem code for 200 Gems

– Redeem code for 200 Gems epictapbuff – Redeem code for x2 Taps bonus

– Redeem code for x2 Taps bonus release – Redeem code for 250 Gems

Expired codes

update9

update8

update7

update4

update3

update2

