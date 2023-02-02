TapTap Heroes codes (February 2023)

Delve into the fantastical world of Mystia, where the destiny of heroes is at your fingertips. In this mobile Idle RPG, you command a roster of mighty heroes and develop their skills and powers to defeat all foes. You can opt to let them fight on their own and collect resources for you, or you can help them by tapping to get through battle quicker. The choice is yours.

You will need resources to get more heroes, and that’s where codes can come in useful. With regular releases of free codes, you can gather more Gems, Keys, and Wheels to progress your squads of heroes quicker than you would normally.

All TapTap Heroes codes list

TapTap Heroes codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for TapTap Heroes.

FEB2023KING — Rewards: 1000 Gems

— Rewards: 1000 Gems RABBIT2023 — Rewards: 1000 Gems

— Rewards: 1000 Gems RHU64HY2BYR — Rewards: 800 Gems

— Rewards: 800 Gems TH777 — Rewards: Redeem for 20 Grand Summon Keys (must complete Stage 3-15 to use)

TapTap Heroes codes (Expired)

These are all the expired codes for TapTap Heroes.

JAN2023NY — Rewards: 500 Gems, 5 Golden Keys, and 2 Super Wheel Coins

— Rewards: 500 Gems, 5 Golden Keys, and 2 Super Wheel Coins CGPBVXCEMRH — Rewards: 1000 Gems

— Rewards: 1000 Gems ZZZRMBGX2H3 — Rewards: 1000 Gems

— Rewards: 1000 Gems DEC2022SNOW — Rewards: 500 Gems, 5 Golden Keys, and 2 Super Wheel Coins

— Rewards: 500 Gems, 5 Golden Keys, and 2 Super Wheel Coins XNWFZ5GL8GQ — Rewards: 1000 Gems

— Rewards: 1000 Gems LOVE2022TTH — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards FEB2022TTH — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards BTWK3LJX8BR — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards SJR5HXDTCBI — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards JAN2022TTH — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards 2022HPNY — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards LKEGNLK — Rewards: Redeem for 500 Gems

— Rewards: Redeem for 500 Gems VDGJWSUDTGB — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards LOVE77777 — Rewards: 777 Gems, 7 Wheel Tokens, and 7 Keys

— Rewards: 777 Gems, 7 Wheel Tokens, and 7 Keys Halloween — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards HIHALLOWEEN — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards OIQEJPAD — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards MIDAUTUMN — Rewards: free rewards

— Rewards: free rewards Tappumpkins — Rewards: free rewards

How to redeem codes in TapTap Heroes

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in TapTap Heroes.

Open TapTap Heroes on your device. Press your gift box Limited Events icon on the right side of the screen. Select the Special Events tab at the bottom of the screen. Select the Gift Code tab from the list on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the yellow Exchange button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more TapTap Heroes codes

The best way to get more Avatar Generations codes is to regularly check back to this article. However, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts for a chance to grab free codes as they come out. For example, you should follow the TapTap Heroes Facebook page and the TapTap Heroes Twitter account. These social media links will help you keep updated with news, development, and possible new codes.

Why are my TapTap Heroes codes not working?

There could be a few reasons why some codes might not work. For example, a code you entered may have been misspelled or still have a space or a character that it shouldn’t. Refer to the list above, and for best results, copy and paste the codes directly into the text box. Codes expire over time, so there is a chance that you are trying to claim a code that’s no longer valid. And lastly, codes are useable only one time, and you may have already claimed a code that you are trying to redeem.

What is TapTap Heroes?

TapTap Heroes is a mobile Idle RPG game in which you develop a roster of characters to take on the game’s various challenges. It introduces the mechanic of tapping to accelerate your team’s progress. Or you can leave them to idle and progress on their own whenever you’re not playing. You can use different currencies, such as gems, coins, and wheels, to unlock characters from a roster of over 200 heroes spread over six factions.