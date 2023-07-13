Team Fortress 2 (TF2): All Summer 2023 Cosmetics

Team Fortress 2 (TF2) is one of the best team-based shooters on the planet. Players pick a character from several classes and battle it out for supremacy. Of course, half the fun of the game is dressing each class up in ridiculous outfits with the best cosmetics earned through dozens of hours of play. This guide covers some of the most sought-after cosmetics in the title to date, the Summer 2023 Cosmetics, so players know when they’ve collected them all.

All the Summer 2023 Cosmetics in Team Fortress 2

Image via Valve

In the table below, we’ve listed every Summer Cosmetic for 2023 that players can earn in Team Fortress 2. We’ve included the classes with which those cosmetics can be used to help players find the ones they want the most.

Class Summer Cosmetic 2023 Name Scout Brimmed Bootlegger

Prohibition Opposition Demoman Blast Bowl

Shrapnel Shell Spy Cleaner’s Cap

Le Proffessionel Soldier Close Quarters Cover

Stealth Bomber Heavy Brother Mann

Heavy Metal

Hog Heels Pyro Firestalker

Flame Warrior

Soho Sleuth Engineer Cargo Constructor

Cranium Cooler

Hazard Handler Sniper Bushman

Cranium Cover

Glorious Gambeson

Preventative Measure Medic Medical Emergency

Uber-Wear All Classes Brothers in Blues

Full Metal Helmet Unusual Effects Hard Carry

Jellyfish Field

Global Clusters

Sakura Smoke Bomb

Treasure Trove

Bubble Breeze

Fireflies

Mountain Halo

How to Get Summer 2023 Cosmetics in Team Fortress 2 (TF2)

Image via Valve

To get the Summer Comsetics for 2023 in Team Fortress 2, players need to earn Summer 2023 Cosmetic Cases by playing the game, then unlock them with Summer 2023 Cosmetic Keys. The cases can be earned just by playing the game, but the keys must be purchased. The value of the keys can range from seller to seller because of the potential value of their contents.