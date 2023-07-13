Team Fortress 2 (TF2): All Summer 2023 Cosmetics

There are dozens of Team Fortress 2 (TF2) items in the Summer 2023 Cosmetics Cases, but there’s no point in having just one.

Image via Valve

Team Fortress 2 (TF2) is one of the best team-based shooters on the planet. Players pick a character from several classes and battle it out for supremacy. Of course, half the fun of the game is dressing each class up in ridiculous outfits with the best cosmetics earned through dozens of hours of play. This guide covers some of the most sought-after cosmetics in the title to date, the Summer 2023 Cosmetics, so players know when they’ve collected them all.

All the Summer 2023 Cosmetics in Team Fortress 2

team fortress 2 summer cosmetics 2023
Image via Valve

In the table below, we’ve listed every Summer Cosmetic for 2023 that players can earn in Team Fortress 2. We’ve included the classes with which those cosmetics can be used to help players find the ones they want the most.

ClassSummer Cosmetic 2023 Name
ScoutBrimmed Bootlegger
Prohibition Opposition
DemomanBlast Bowl
Shrapnel Shell
SpyCleaner’s Cap
Le Proffessionel
SoldierClose Quarters Cover
Stealth Bomber
HeavyBrother Mann
Heavy Metal
Hog Heels
PyroFirestalker
Flame Warrior
Soho Sleuth
EngineerCargo Constructor
Cranium Cooler
Hazard Handler
SniperBushman
Cranium Cover
Glorious Gambeson
Preventative Measure
MedicMedical Emergency
Uber-Wear
All ClassesBrothers in Blues
Full Metal Helmet
Unusual EffectsHard Carry
Jellyfish Field
Jellyfish Hunter
Jellyfish Jam
Global Clusters
Celestial Starburst
Sylicone Succiduous
Sakura Smoke Bomb
Treasure Trove
Bubble Breeze
Fireflies
Mountain Halo
How to Get Summer 2023 Cosmetics in Team Fortress 2 (TF2)

spy and sniper in team fortress 2
Image via Valve

To get the Summer Comsetics for 2023 in Team Fortress 2, players need to earn Summer 2023 Cosmetic Cases by playing the game, then unlock them with Summer 2023 Cosmetic Keys. The cases can be earned just by playing the game, but the keys must be purchased. The value of the keys can range from seller to seller because of the potential value of their contents.

