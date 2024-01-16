Team GO Rocket Returns in Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event: Dates, Pokemon Debuts, and Event Bonuses

Pokemon GO fans will once again face off against Team GO Rocket in the upcoming Taken Treasures event. This event features the return of Giovanni, and he’s bringing along some new Shadow Pokemon.

The Taken Treasures event in Pokemon GO will be our last for January, seeing us into a new month with Shadow Raids and Pokemon Debuts. We’ll also have plenty of chances to face off against Team GO Rocket’s nefarious leader, Giovanni. There’s a lot going on with this latest Pokemon GO event, so let’s break down all the event bonuses, raids, and details.

When Is the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event?

Image via Niantic

Taken Treasures in Pokemon GO starts on January 27 at 12 AM local time and ends on February 1 at 11:59 PM local time.

Players will have a little under a week to face off against Team GO Rocket’s Giovanni and participate in Shadow Raids.

Pokemon Debuts During the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

The Taken Treasures event will see the Pokemon GO debut of Varoom and Revavroom.

Varoom will hatch from 12KM eggs starting during the event and can be evolved into Revavroom using 50 Varoom candies. As of now, these Pokemon cannot be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Featured Shadow Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

Image via Niantic

During the Taken Treasures Event, Team Go Rocket will be using different Shadow Pokemon from their usual go-to, meaning players will encounter some different Shadow Pokemon. Featured Shadow Pokemon for this event are:

Shadow Corphish

Shadow Snorunt

Shadow Chimchar

Shadow Piplup

Shadow Croagunk

Shadow Dwebble

Shadow Ferroseed

Pokemon that are rescued from Team GO Rocket Grunts have a chance of being Shiny.

All Event Bonuses for the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

During the Team GO Rocket-themed Taken Treasures event, players can expect to encounter Team GO Rocket more frequently at PokeStops and floating around in their balloons.

In addition, players will be able to use a Charged TM to help Shadow Pokemon forget the Frustration Charged Attack.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Seasonal Special Research Story: Save Shadow Kyogre

Players will gain access to a seasonal Special Research Story featuring the return of Giovanni. This time, he’s bringing Shadow Kyogre along. Players who progress through the story will receive a Super Rocket Radar that enables them to face off against Giovanni.

The Seasonal Special Research Story will be available up until the end of the current Timeless Travels Season on March 1 2024.

Field Research Task Encounters in the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

During the Taken Treasures event, players will receive event-themed Field Research tasks. Rewards for the tasks include Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMS, as well as encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

The Pokemon you can encounter via Field Research tasks are:

Ekans

Zubat

Koffing

Paldean Wooper

Hisuian Qwilfish*

Poochyena

Sableye

Croagunk

Scraggy

Mareanie*

Bruxish*

Nymble*

All of these Pokemon can be Shiny except those otherwise indicated with an asterisk.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event Paid Timed Research

Image via Niantic

In addition to the Special Research and Field Research, players can opt into a special Paid Timed Research event for Taken Treasures. Tickets cost $5 USD or local equivalent.

Rewards for the Paid Timed Research include Stardust, XP, one incense, one incubator, three silver Pinap Berries, encounters with event-themed Pokemon, and a special event-themed Avatar Pose.

Shadow Raid Debuts During the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

While Ho-Oh isn’t new to Pokemon GO, Shadow Ho-Oh will be appearing in Shadow Raids for the first time. In addition, we’ll see the debut of Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh.

Shadow Ho-Oh will feature in five-star Shadow Raids starting on Saturday, January 27 at 6 AM local time and ending on Sunday, January 28 at 10 PM local time.

Featured Raid Pokemon During the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

Throughout the Taken Treasures event, the following Pokemon will appear one-star Raids:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Grimer

Galarian Zigzagoon

The event will also feature three-star raids with these Pokemon:

Weezing*

Galarian Weezing

Tyranitar

Bombirdier

All of these Pokemon, with the exception of Weezing, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Featured Shadow Raid Pokemon During the Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event

Image via Niantic

Because standard Raids aren’t enough, the Taken Treasures event in Pokemon GO will also feature Shadow Raids.

The Pokemon appearing in one-star Shadow Raids are:

Shadow Alolan Sandshrew

Shadow Murkrow

Shadow Pineco

Shadow Croagunk

In three-star Shadow Raids, Pokemon GO Players will encounter:

Shadow Scyther

Shadow Skarmory

Shadow Golett

Of these featured Shadow Pokemon, only Shadow Murkrow, Shadow Pineco, and Shadow Scyther have a chance of being Shiny.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Event Bundles & Showcases

In addition to all the featured Pokemon goodness during this event, players can also purchase special event bundles during Taken Treasures.

The Pokemon GO Web Store will feature a Team GO Rocket Box that includes seven Rocket Radars, seven Premium Battle Passes, seven Ultra Balls, and seven Silver Pinap berries for $9.99 USD.

The in-game shop will also feature a Team GO Rocket Box that includes one incubator, one Rocket Radar, and one Premium Battle Pass for 300 PokeCoins.

There will also be PokeStop Showcases throughout the Taken Treasures Pokemon GO event.