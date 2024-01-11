Pokémon Go Raging Battles: Date, Annihilape Evolution, All Bonuses & Raid Battles

For Pokémon Go, there’s always another event around every corner, and Raging Battles is set to be a huge experience for every fan who enjoys Mankey. Now, Mankey is getting its third evolution, Annihilape, which originally appeared in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the Paldea region.

All players will have the opportunity to evolve their Mankey into its new form, Annihilape, shortly after the event arrives. Not only do you have the chance to add Annihilape to your party, but there are a handful of Pokémon encounters, bonuses, and rewards to earn along the way. Here’s what you need to know about all dates, bonuses, raid battles, and Annihilape’s evolution coming to Pokémon Go‘s Raging Battles event.

Related: Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia Coming to Pokémon GO: Sinnoh Tour: Dates, Adventure Effects, and More

All Raging Battle Dates in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic and The Pokemon Company

I can confirm that Pokémon Go will hold the Raging Battles event from January 19, starting at 10 AM in your local time zone, to January 24. During this time, Annihilape will make its debut, and you can expect several unique Fighting-type Pokémon to appear throughout the event.

Related: Pokémon Go February 2024 Chansey Community Day: Date, Time, & Featured Attack

There will be increased wild Pokémon encounters featuring Mankey, Machop, Lickitung, Gligar, Sabeleye, Throh, Sawk, and Scraggy during Raging Battles. For anyone who has yet to find a perfect Mankey to evolve into an Annihilape, there’s always the chance you could find the ideal choice during this event, and there’s a chance you might find a shiny version.

How to Evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Go

With Annihilape making its debut in Pokémon Go, it’s the evolved form of Primeape. You won’t have to go too far out of your way to evolve Primeape. The only requirement you need to meet is to defeat at least 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokémon while you have Primeape as your buddy.

These Pokémon do not need to be defeated by Primeape; only have Primeape set as your buddy as you explore the world of Pokémon Go, and this will count. After you hit 30 battles and defeat them, Primeape will be ready for you to evolve into Annihilape.

All Raging Battles Bonuses in Pokémon Go

Regardless if you participate in the Raging Battles event directly, every player will receive a variety of bonuses while participating in the event. These bonuses might give you further incentive to play during the set event, and you want to make sure you drop in the game while it’s happening. These are all the Raging Battles Bonuses you receive in Pokemon Go.

All players get four times as much Stardust rewards when winning battles

The number of sets players can participate for PvP battles goes up from five to 10, giving everyone 50 battles

There is a free battle-themed Timed Research for all Pokemon Go players

There is a paid battle-themed Timed Research Pokemon Go players can choose to purchase to earn more Stardust, Rare Candy, and a Star Piece

All Raging Battles Raid Battles in Pokémon Go

There will be multiple raid battles for all Pokémon Go players to enjoy during this time. These raid battles have a chance to appear in your local area, giving you the chance to catch the Pokémon at the end. Primeape is one of the three-star raids, which might be good for anyone looking to find a powerful Annihilape during the event.