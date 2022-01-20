Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Lunar Revel 2022 event guide – missions, skins, dates

With Patch 12.2 comes one of the most fun League of Legends events of the year: Lunar Revel. This year, they’re extending the bonus skins and events to Teamfight Tactics (TFT). This happened last year with Set 4.5 and was a huge hit, so we get to enjoy the event all over again. So, as we head into the 2022 Lunar Revel, let’s enjoy every ounce of event fun!

Gifts of The Golden Lantern

Lately, Riot Games has been adding extra game features for events. Not just skins, but other little story elements and things to play in and earn. For Gifts of The Golden Lantern, a friendly little Duckbill will invite you to a play with him and other Tacticians when you boot up the game. From there, you can join them at the Lunar Legend Festival. Chat with all the different Little Legends and do missions and solve riddles for them, earning you Star Shards and Little Legend eggs.

Skins

The Little Legends are getting a whole host of adorable new styles and skins for the season. They are all Lunar Revel-inspired, of course, meaning lantern Dangos and Year of the Tiger Protectors. For the full list, here are your options:

Images via Riot Games

Duckbill: Most Festive Duckbill, Jade Dragon Duckbill, Lunar Scholar Duckbill, Firecracker Duckbill, Micheif Maker Duckbill

Dango: Porcelain Dango, Lucky Lantern Dango, Firecracker Dango, Lion Dancer Dango, Fiercest Dango

Dowsie: Porcelain Dowsie, Fortune Dowsie, Lucky Noodle Dowsie, Extra Spicy Dowsie, Sweet Petal Dowsie

Year of the Tiger Protector and Chibi Firecracker Jinx

Missions

Other than the Gift of the Golden Lantern missions, the missions for Lunar Revel are pretty basic: play x amount of games, do x amount of damage, etc. These are pretty standard rewards that you can fairly easily get just by playing more TFT.

Dates

Lunar Revel begins with Patch 12.2 on January 20, and will end roughly a month later. Previous Lunar Revel events, like in 2019, lasted from January 28 to March 4. So, expect an entire February adventure of Lunar Revel missions and fun (excluding a few possible Valentine’s skins and events, of course).