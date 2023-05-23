Tears of the Kingdom – Best Skyview Towers To Unlock First
Looking for the best Skyview Towers to activate first in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We’ve got you covered.
There are fifteen Skyview Towers across the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while all of them help you fill in the game’s map, some are enough out of the way or generally difficult to reach that you’re better off waiting to activate them. We’ll go over all the best ones to unlock first so you have the best early view of the map and a good idea of where you need to go.
The Best Early Skyview Towers to Unlock in Tears of the Kingdom
Overall, the best Skyview Towers to unlock are those in and immediately around Central Hyrule, but that skill give you visibility of the surrounding regions. There are seven on our hotlist, presented here in the order you should activate them:
- Lookout Landing. As the first place you should go once you leave the Great Sky Island, and the tower that activates all the others, the Lookout Lading Skyview Tower is the only mandatory one on the list.
- Sahasra Slope. Southeast of Lookout Landing, the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower gives you visibility on Kakariko Village and much of the area around the Necluda region, which will become very important the more you play.
- Upland Zorana. Directly to the east of Lookout Landing, this Skyview Tower covers all of Zora’s Domain, and thus one of the Sage’s Temples you’ll need to overcome to complete the main story of Tears of the Kingdom.
- Lindor’s Brow. Northwest of Central Hyrule, the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower opens up the early parts of the Hebra region, and thus the home of the Rito. It’s an early stopping point on the road to another Sage’s Temple: the Wind Temple.
- Gerudo Canyon. The Gerudo Desert, southwest of this Skyview Tower, is a vast, sandy expanse, and you get access to much of it by activating the tower here.
- Eldin Canyon. The last point on the compass, so to speak, this Skyview Tower is northeast of Lookout Landing and shows off much of the Death Mountain region, yet another Sage’s Temple region: the Fire Temple. You might not come here early, and indeed we recommend heading this way last, but you’ll nevertheless be glad to have it open.
- Hyrule Field. As strange as it seems, activating this Skyview Tower is one of the hardest in the game: especially early on. It’s filled with higher-level enemies, traps, and one mini-boss, and there’s no sneaky or clean way to get in. The only way beyond is through all the enemies there, but I did find one cheese for getting inside. If you make it all the way to the base of the Tower and activate its autosave point, dying resets the enemies to idle and puts you right at the bottom of the Tower, letting you walk in without a care.