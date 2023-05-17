Tears of the Kingdom Beginner Guide – Where to Go First In Hyrule

The world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely massive, with three different, equally huge playable spaces in the Sky islands above, the mainland of Hyrule in the middle, and the Depths deep below. It can be daunting to figure out where you need to go first, as while the game gives you several main story quests early on, there’s no real direction other than “find the things.”

There are some key locations that you should try to visit when you begin to explore Hyrule. We’ll cover some of the best places and directions to go early on in Tears of the Kingdom to get the most out of your playthrough.

Places to go First in Tears of the Kingdom

There are four main places you’ll want to go first once you leave the tutorial area of the Great Sky Island: Lookout Landing, Kakariko Village, Rito Village, and the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths. Here’s why you should make a stop at these locations.

Go to Lookout Landing in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lookout Landing, a small fortress to the north of where you land after descending from the Great Sky Island, is important for several reasons, but two of them are basically essential to exploration in Tears of the Kingdom. You get access to two important mechanics when you first go to Lookout Landing.

First, you get the paraglider by speaking to Purah your first time there. Like Breath of the Wild, exploring Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom is much more important this time, as you’ll be spending even more time in the air thanks to all the Sky Islands that cry out for investigation.

Additionally, visiting Purah at Lookout Landing gives you access to the various Skyview Towers scattered about the world, without which you can’t properly fill out the map to either Hyrule or the Sky Islands.

Go to Kakariko Village in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of Kakariko Village’s main draws is how it opens up a vast amount of the eastern side of the map to you and can act as a hub for forays into the region around it. It also plays host to several sidequests, including Gloom-Borne Illness, that give access to valuables like the Stealth Armor or general store items like Swift Carrots, Goat Butter, and others.

Go to Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three reasons to go to Rito Village early in a Tears of the Kingdom playthrough. First and foremost, the Snowquill armor set provides solid protection (and great fashion) and is one of the easiest ways to get two stacks of Cold Protection for a reasonable price without spending hours exploring.

Additionally, you’ll start Tulin’s quest that eventually leads to one of the Sage Temples — the Wind Temple, in this case — and the reward you get for completing it makes airborne exploration and traversal much easier. If you head to Rito Village immediately after visiting Lookout Landing, you’ll also run across the New Serenne Stable, where you can start your hunt for Geoglyphs.

Go to the Great Abandoned Central Mine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Without saying exactly why, we’ll tell you that traversing the Depths is a necessary evil in Tears of the Kingdom. If you stay there after the Camera Work in the Depths quest, we’d recommend going directly south of the Iayusus Lightroot until you reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine. There, you’ll earn the Ultrahand ability that lets you quickly and easily build any Zonai construct you’ve previously made — even without any Zonai devices handy. That you meet Master Kohga of the Yiga clan there is an entirely different problem that I really wish we didn’t have to solve.

And that's it!

