All Terrakion weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Terrakion is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. You’ll need to beat it by encountering it in five-star raids, and you’ll likely need a few friends to help you out. To make sure you can quickly defeat Terrakion, you’ll want to know its weaknesses. These are all of Terrakion’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Terrakion weaknesses

Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves. It is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Rock-type moves. Your best bet is to focus on using Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon against it.

Best Pokémon to counter Terrakion

The best Pokémon you can use against Terrakion in the raid is Metagross, Zarude, and Excadrill.

Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It features a robust offense and defense stats, making it a worthwhile team member, and it’s incredibly flexible. You can use it anywhere in your raid lineup. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and earthquake.

The next Pokémon is Zarude, a mythical Dark and Grass-type Pokémon. It’s a recent arrival to Pokémon Go, but given its unique type and excellent moveset, it’s become a solid staple in the Master League. The best moveset to teach Zarude is the fast move vine whip and the charged moves power whip and dark pulse.

The last Pokémon we highly recommend you use is Excadrill, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. Excadrill has a higher attack stat than defenses, but it’s a suitable Pokémon that you can use to do some heavy damage against Terrakion. The best moveset to teach Excadrill is the fast move mud slap and the charged moves drill run and rock slide.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Terrakion in a raid. These are some of the other choices you can use to fill out the rest of your team.

Conkeldurr

Espeon

Garchomp

Hoopa

Kyogre

Lucario

Machamp

Mewtwo

Swampert

Therian Landorus

Zacian

After defeating Terrakion, you’ll have a chance to capture it, and it will know the charged move Sacred Sword. There’s also a chance to catch its shiny version.