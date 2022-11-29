How to make Koraidon and Miraidon climb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Koraidon and Miraidon are the two boxed Legendaries for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and they both can climb. In a refreshing twist, you befriend these Legendaries nearly at the start of their respective story. They become your traveling companion throughout the game, contrasting to previous titles where the boxed Legendaries were generally final bosses. You can ride on Koraidon or Miraidon, and each Legendary has skills you can use to traverse the large region of Paldea. You can climb mountains and hills with Koraidon and Miraidon, but that is an ability you have to unlock in the game.

How to unlock climbing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot via Gamepur

You unlock Koraidon’s and Miraidon’s abilities by completing the Path of Legends quest. The Path of Legends quest has you fight Titan Pokémon across the Paldea Region to help Arven gather special herbs. Every time you defeat a Titan Pokémon and have Koraidon or Miraidon eat one of Arven’s special sandwiches, Koraidon or Miraidon will learn a new ability.

To unlock the climbing ability for Koraidon or Miraidon, you need to beat the False Dragon Titan in Casseroya Lake. The False Dragon is a slightly oversized Tatsugiri, which you can find on the marker on your map. The Titan Tatsugiri will be swallowed by a Dondozo as soon as you interact with it. You must defeat the Dondozo and follow it to a cave where the herb is. Beat it again, and then fight the Tatsugiri. After you defeat the Tatsugiri, Arven can access the herbs and make the sandwich to feed Koraidon or Miraidon. As soon as the Legendary gobbles the meal, they unlock the power to climb.

How to climb

Screenshot via Gamepur

Climbing with Koraidon and Miraidon is really simple; when you’re facing a wall, press B to jump onto the wall, and your Legendary will cling to the wall. You can then climb up vertical surfaces, you don’t need to hold B to stay sticking to the wall. To stop climbing, either press B again to jump off or get to a flat enough surface where Koraidon and Miraidon can walk.