The 10 best games like Clash of Clans

Games like Clash of Clans offer the opportunity for players to build their own kingdom and defend it from opposing players in waves. There is plenty of strategy that goes into these games, offering players daily challenges to complete outside of the PvP aspect. If you’re looking for a new challenge in your downtime, these are some of the best games like Clash of Clans to try.

Games like Clash of Clans – our top ten picks

All of these games use a similar formula to Clash of Clans, allowing players to build their small kingdom from the ground up, training troops and earning resources to fight other players and NPCs in a never-ending cycle. These titles are all available on mobile devices, allowing you to play and defend your territory on the go.

Age of Empires: Castle Siege

Fans of Age of Empires II will immediately recognize a lot of the interface in Age of Empires: Castle Siege, but the gameplay is much closer to Clash of Clans. The big difference between the two games is that Age of Empires: Castle Siege offers you the chance to directly control your units during combat. This game isn’t as deep as Age of Empires fans might be looking for, but it is simple and fun, with enough complexity to keep you coming back each day.

Boom Beach

It isn’t a surprise to see this game on this list; it is made by Supercell, the company that made Clash of Clans. As such, it shares much of the same DNA as Clash of Clans, including a similar art style and combat mechanics. Players build their kingdom along a beach, as you’d expect, where they can stage assaults on other players and have to weather assaults from PCs. Boom Beach actually has a much longer single-player campaign to play, letting players gain items and resources before getting stuck into the PvP aspect.

Call of Duty: Heroes

Where there is money to be made, it is safe to assume that Activision will try their hand at it. Call of Duty: Heroes is similar to Clash of Clans but allows players to call in characters from the Call of Duty series. These units are usually extremely powerful and can turn the tide of battle on their own. The daily log-in bonuses for this game are some of the more generous in the genre, meaning that even players who don’t pay for the various bundles can be competitive.

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire is extremely close to Clash of Clans in both how it plays and how it looks. The core mechanics here are the same, though there is an extra bit of lore and the welcome addition to co-op battles to help differentiate this game from the rest of the kingdom-building game genre. Building relationships with fellow players and tackling larger enemies is the best part of the game, though the combat is a bit shallow without this added wrinkle.

Dawn of Titans

Dawn of Titans is similar to Clash of Clans but takes advantage of advances in technology to make everything a bit bigger. Armies can be thousands strong, offering a grander scale than any other game on this list. The graphics are impressive for a kingdom-building game and there is a long campaign to play through to help you get your head around the unique combat mechanics.

DomiNations

DomiNations is closer to the Civilization series than most of these games. You take control of a city and guide it through the ages. You can research different technologies and grow your city to impressive heights. The PvP gameplay is still here so be ready to defend yourself periodically, but you’ll spend plenty of time just admiring your city as you slowly grow it and expand your territory.

Guardian Kingdoms

Most kingdom-building games are solo affairs, but Guardian Kingdoms is much more focused on gaining allies and calling for their aid. This can result in a single battle growing from a 1v1 battle into a huge conflict as both sides bring in new combatants. For some players, this can be a bit overwhelming, but the core mechanics are simple enough that you can mostly sit back and admire the chaos that you’ve created.

Plunder Pirates

Who doesn’t like a good pirate adventure? Plunder Pirates simply takes the Clash of Clans formula and sends it out to sail the seven seas. There are some additional mechanics to the game, like the chance to uncover treasure when visiting an uncharted island and monsters that lurk out at sea. The game maintains the themes throughout, with grog serving as an in-game currency and everyone walking around with eyepatches. Exploring the seas is surprisingly fun, but at its heart is the beating heart of Clash of Clans.

Siegefall

Siegefall is very similar to Clash of Clans but it does offer a few unique mechanics. You’ll train troops, level up your characters, and expand your empire just like in Clash of Clans, but your spells and major attacks are all handled via the card mechanics. Completing quests and participating in battles will earn you cards that can be used to sway the outcome of fights. The single-player content is a little light in this one but the community is active enough to carry most of the load.

Total War Battles: Kingdom

The Total War series is generally about fighting massive battles and guiding your kingdom to glory. This edition is similar to Clash of Clans but is much more complex. The battles are larger and the kingdom-building mechanics require a bit more reading up on, but players who are looking for a deeper experience than Clash of Clans will enjoy Total War Battles: Kingdoms. This game is more focused on managing your kingdom than the actual battles, but the fights are still intense to take part in.