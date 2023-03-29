The 10 best Minecraft living room decor and design ideas

Building a house in Minecraft can be an easy task if you’re looking for something purely functional, but making things aesthetically pleasing can take much more work. Making a house a home in Minecraft isn’t just building an enclosed wooden structure, but also building some furniture and decorating the inside so it feels cozy when you walk inside. Here are some of our favorite suggestions for adding living room decor to spruce up your Minecraft home design.

Related: How to decorate your house in Minecraft – Minecraft decoration ideas

Decor and build ideas for your Minecraft living room

Bookshelves

Image via BBlocks on YouTube

Something any book lover or organizer will want is bookshelves. Having some bookshelves will definitely add some character to your living room. Not only can you make it out of blocks that double as storage but also add decorations like plants and other things to make it personalized, even using different colors of bookshelves to suit your needs. You can even use the book block to give yourself a library nook.

Ceiling fan

Image via BlenDigi on YouTube

This is a unique idea that some of your friends probably haven’t thought to build yet and won’t have in their homes, giving you the chance to be at the front end of your server’s home design. A ceiling fan is a perfect added accessory to your house, though our next suggestion would also work.

Chandelier

Image via Type Craft on YouTube

A chandelier is a very fancy touch to any room, having one of these either in or nearby your living space will definitely bring it to life like never before. This is a build that you can add on some high ceilings within your home to give it even more elegance. Plus, the lights and candles are sure to light up your house so Creepers will stay away.

Entertainment systems and TV

Image via Lomby on YouTube

This is something that every realistic-looking house needs considering how widespread TVs are in the real world. The TV seen above hangs on the wall and also has some speakers and other things to add to the realism. By adding extra blocks, you can also make it look like some gaming consoles. Of course, with some mods, it can look even more realistic, but for a build without mods, you can make a pretty decent setup.

Fireplace

Image via Lomby on YouTube

It is time to get warm and cozy with this fireplace. Adding fireplaces to any house build is a fun way to take up extra space but also add character. You can either make these out of wood or stone, depending on your personal preference. You can also add a chimney on top of your house for a more realistic vibe.

Large couch

Image via Type Craft on YouTube

A couch and sitting area are very important for any house, especially the living room. However, if you are wanting a bigger couch that welcomes more sitting, this idea is great as it gives a lot more room with space for a table as well. Adding the pillows is also a personal touch to give any room a bit more liveliness.

Seating areas

Image via BBlocks on YouTube

Having a seating area within your Minecraft home is a must-have, not only so you and your friends have a place to sit and lounge, but it also adds some comfort to your build. It gives your house a much more homey feel. You can easily make a couch and stairs out of some basic blocks, but if you want to get creative, you can even add some mod couches which look very realistic.

Related: The best Minecraft shaders

Shelf plants

Image via BlenDigi on YouTube

Another modern decorating idea for your living space is adding some shelves and placing some plants on them or books on them. Either one will give the space a more “lived-in” vibe. Plants are a big thing in modern decor, so do be sure to add plants if you do. You can do this with just three shelves or as many more as you’d like.

Now, let’s take a look at some more cohesive designs that put our suggestions together, giving you an idea of what all of this can look like in tandem.

Full living room designs in Minecraft

Modern white living space

Image via BlenDigi on YouTube

This modern white living room not only has kind of ties everything we’ve been talking about into a single design with some extra flair. Doing a modern build can be difficult sometimes, but just keeping in mind the “simple” and “clean” feel of white is a good state for picking the colors and blocks for your build. Then, you just want to add a few plants to liven things up.

Related: The 10 best Minecraft seeds for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Realistic living room

Image via Prisma

On the other side of the coin is this realistic living room. This build has a built-in TV and speaker system, as well as some pretty seating areas. Adding some windows and a small fireplace will really help light up the space between day and night as well. We’ve again added plants here because they are something that makes any space seem more lively and homey. Adding those to any house build is a nice idea depending on your style.