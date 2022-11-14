The 10 best mods for Sonic Frontiers

The modding scene has made their way to Sonic Frontiers, changing the game in ways that they think is best. Whether it is changing gameplay or making cosmetic changes, there are some areas you can make some improvements. Here are the best mods to download for Sonic Frontiers.

Best mods for Sonic Frontiers

Among Us Crewmate Kocos

Image via GameBanana

Download

It’s kind of impossible to go into any modding scene for a game and not see some kind of Among Us mod. This one swaps out the Kocos for a bunch of red Crewmates, or are they Impostors?

Better Cyber Space Level Names

Image via GameBanana

Download

While it is great to jump into Cyber Space levels and get to rush through a boost course as fast as possible, but unfortunately, the game uses really generic uses to name it. This mod fixes that and will name levels that are recreations after their original interpretation.

Boss Select

Image via GameBanana

Download

Bosses are only faced one time in Sonic Frontiers. This mod lets you go back and face them over and over as many times as you want.

Cyber Space Music Replacements

Download

This mod replaces the new music present in Cyber Space levels with the music that was originally used for the recreated levels in their original games from Sonic Adventure 2, Unleashed, and Generations.

Improved Physics

Download

Sonic Frontiers is a very good game, but its physics can be a little screwy sometimes. This mod looks to address various movement abilities and make them feel a little smoother to pull off.

Metal Sonic

Image via GameBanana

Download

This is a pretty simple mod that lets you play as Metal Sonic as he looked in Sonic Forces. This doesn’t actually change any gameplay, but if you’re a fan of the most famous Sonic robot copy, this is for you.

No Challenge Cutscenes

Download

The forced cutscene that plays after you complete challenges to reveal the map get old very fast. This reduces the wait time you have to go through for the many challenges.

Shadow the Hedgehog

Image via GameBanana

Download

You knew it was coming. This mod switches out Sonic for Shadow. As of this writing, this mod is a work in progress, so it might be a bit before it is fully implemented in various facets of the game.

Sonic Adventure 1 Sonic

Image via GameBanana

Download

The first Sonic Adventure may not have aged particularly great to this point, but it’s still a beloved title that is referenced many times in Frontiers. With this mod, you turn Sonic to look like he did in the original Dreamcast release.

Sonic from Sonic Adventure 2: Battle

Image via GameBanana

Download

Similarly to the previous entry, this mod gives you the way Sonic looked in the second Sonic Adventure game, Soap Shoes and all. You can choose to have his upgrades from that game attached as well.