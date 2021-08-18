The 10 best players in NBA 2K22

Last year’s NBA season was one for the ages, as new empires in Phoenix and Brooklyn rose, and 2020-21 ended with the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo taking home the NBA Championship for the first time in 40 years. The 2021-22 NBA season is coming up soon, and so is the release of NBA 2K22. On August 18, just a few weeks before the September launch of 2K22, Take-Two released overall player ratings for the 10 best players in this year’s game.

So, which players made the list? Let’s take a look.

Four players, led by three-time NBA Champion LeBron James, received a 96 OVR rating in NBA 2K22. Out of the top 10 players, four will start 2021 at 96 OVR, while three will begin the season at 95 OVR and 94 OVR.

Here’s a full look at the top ten players and their ratings:

LeBron James (Lakers) – 96 OVR Kevin Durant (Nets) – 96 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) – 96 OVR Stephen Curry (Warriors) – 96 OVR Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) – 95 OVR Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) – 95 OVR Joel Embiid (76ers) – 95 OVR Luka Doncic (Mavericks) – 94 OVR James Harden (Nets) – 94 OVR Damien Lillard (Trail Blazers) – 94 OVR

The only team to place two players in the top 10 are the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, who lost in the second round in 2020-21 to the eventual NBA Champion Bucks, will bring back KD and James Harden for another year.

NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Doncic will start with a 94 OVR rating, two points behind the four men at the top of the list.